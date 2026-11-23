Toy Fair 2026 identified a conscious reset in how families approach play: rather than rejecting technology outright, parents are carving out screen-free space for creativity, emotional regulation, and connection. The numbers behind that shift are concrete. A Toy Association survey found that 78 percent of U.S. parents want more toys that help children develop creativity and problem-solving skills, and the global STEM toy segment is projected to nearly double in annual revenue between 2024 and 2034. The screen-free kids activity market was valued at USD 35.40 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow from USD 37.40 billion in 2026 to USD 61.41 billion by 2034, a 6.40 percent CAGR.

Drawing boards occupy a useful position inside this shift because they do not require a parent to schedule an activity or supervise a kit. A board and a stylus are always ready, with no setup, no consumables, and no screen. Market research on drawing boards with flash cards, a closely related format, estimates the global segment at roughly USD 160 million in 2024 with steady single-digit growth through 2031, suggesting a stable base rather than a spike category.

The opportunity for toy suppliers is not to position a drawing board as an educational product with a list of claims, but as the default screen-free outlet that fits into the gaps of a family day: the ten minutes before dinner, the car ride, the wind-down after school. A board that erases cleanly, survives being stepped on, and stores a stylus without losing it answers the practical questions that determine whether a screen-free toy actually gets used. The category's growth is being driven less by novelty than by repetition: the toy that is reached for every day, not the one opened once.

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Established on Mar. 09, 2023, Ruijin Baibaole E-commerce co. Ltd. is a research, creation, and sales company focused on toys and gifts. It is situated in Ruijin, Jiangxi, which is the epicenter of China's toy and present manufacturing sector. Our motto has been "to win globally with worldwide allies" up to this point, which has helped us grow alongside our customers, staff, vendors, and business partners.