MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 23 (Petra) – Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Moscow intended to open channels of communication with European counterparts to explore the possibility of reaching a peace agreement on Ukraine and discuss issues related to European security.

Speaking at a press conference, Peskov stressed the importance of discussing European positions on a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war, as well as security arrangements across Europe.

//Petra// AF