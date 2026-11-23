Russia Plans To Open Dialogue With Europe On Ukraine Peace, European Security
Moscow, Nov. 23 (Petra) – Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Moscow intended to open channels of communication with European counterparts to explore the possibility of reaching a peace agreement on Ukraine and discuss issues related to European security.
Speaking at a press conference, Peskov stressed the importance of discussing European positions on a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war, as well as security arrangements across Europe.
//Petra// AF
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