MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address, published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“We have intelligence indicating that the Russians are preparing new strikes. Please heed missile threat alerts and stay safe. It is important that the United States and other countries on which the supply of anti-ballistic interceptors to protect our cities and infrastructure depends also pay attention to these warnings,” he said.

Zelensky explained that every Patriot missile Ukraine receives means a blow to Russia,“a blow to its contempt for diplomacy and for life.”

The President stressed that the war continues only because Russia believes it can kill and destroy.

“It must be stopped. This Russian war must be stopped. Ukraine must be helped in protecting lives. Missiles for Patriots are needed here in Ukraine, and we very much expect the necessary decisions from America. Thank you to everyone who is helping us!” the head of state said.

holds meeting on protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructur

As Ukrinform reported, the UN has said that Russia is expanding its attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. In addition to power generation facilities, attacks are targeting electricity transmission networks, water and heating systems, transport infrastructure, and agricultural enterprises.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine