MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President made the remarks in his evening address, commenting on the Ukrainian operation against two Russian vessels off the coast of Libya, Ukrinform reports.

“We respond to Russian strikes as we should – in ways that are effective. It is also important that without these ships in those waters, it will be more difficult for Russia to fuel conflicts and instability in that region as well. Ukrainian naval operations will continue,” he said.

Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian service members who carried out this extremely complex operation, which was entirely legitimate, as it targeted enemy vessels.

“Russia was using two vessels for the war – a corvette, one of the newest in the Russian fleet, and a cargo ship transporting weapons. It is no longer transporting them, and the corvette is at the bottom of the sea. This result was achieved exclusively with our Ukrainian weapons – our naval drones. The credit goes to the Security Service of Ukraine and the units of our Defense Forces that assisted. Thank you!” the President said.

The head of state also said that on Monday morning he had taken part in the work of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

“The countries are important partners of ours, and there is very sincere support at the level of parliamentarians, as well as among many leaders and civil society groups. Most importantly, there is an understanding that Ukraine rightfully belongs in NATO, and that Ukraine is not only fully qualified to join the Alliance but can also genuinely strengthen NATO,” he said.

According to the President, it is now difficult to imagine Europe having strong, guaranteed protection against any threat without Ukrainian experience and technology.

“We are already effectively part of NATO through the way we cooperate and the way we are united by our outlook on life and political principles. Ukraine takes seriously what security guarantees for our country and our people must look like and what they must actually consist of,” Zelensky stressed.

He assured that the Ukrainian authorities are working with partners to ensure that the security guarantees are meaningful and effective.

Ukraine's NATO membership would be more reliable and cost-effective than separate security guarantees –

As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the Defense Forces had struck the Russian corvette Mercury, a Ka-27 combat helicopter, and the dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which was carrying weapons, off the coast of Libya.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine