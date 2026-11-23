MENAFN - The Conversation) On Nov. 22, the day after COP31 climate talks collapsed in Antalya, Turkey, the global average temperature at noon UTC was estimated to be a record-setting 2.36 C above the pre-industrial average.

Climate change is driving up global temperatures. Yet governments could not even agree to name the fossil fuels driving it.

I have been a climate scientist since the late 1980s and have followed every UN climate summit since the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. I cannot recall a more embarrassing failure than COP31.

The first draft proposed at least US$120 billion by 2035 to help countries adapt to climate change. By Nov. 19, the figure was gone.

Three years ago in Dubai, governments agreed to transition away from fossil fuels. The Nov. 16 Antalya draft said so plainly. Yet, the final proposal at COP31 still omitted any mention of fossil fuels. The European Union and small island states were right to reject it.

Given the recent failure, is it time for scientists and activists to boycott COP?

From early success to utter failure

While COP31 collapsed without an agreement, previous UN climate talks have had successes. In the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, industrialized countries agreed to reduce their collective emissions, averaged over 2008–12, to 5.2 per cent below 1990 levels. Emissions over the 2008-12 reporting period came in 9.9 per cent below 1990 levels.

In Paris in 2015, governments agreed to hold warming“well below 2 C above pre-industrial levels” while“pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.”

Yet, in June 2026, a UN report found that the world is set to exceed the 1.5 C global warming target outlined in Paris.

In 2015, governments invited the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to report back in 2018 on the impacts of 1.5 C of warming and the emissions pathways that could get us there. In future emissions pathways leading to little or no overshoot of the 1.5 C target, global net carbon dioxide emissions were required to fall roughly 45 per cent from 2010 levels by 2030 and reach net zero around 2050.

Those pathways also required removing 100 to 1,000 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over the century (so-called negative emissions) using technology that had yet to be developed. The authors spelled out the difficulties. The key government takeaway was that meeting the 1.5 C target could still be achieved.

What struck me was how little those models resembled the world in which people make decisions. You can write carbon removal into a model. Somebody still has to find the land, build the equipment and pay to operate it. You don't build a coal plant today to tear it down tomorrow. The utility has debt to repay and communities need power.

What if we stayed home?

Scientists, environmentalists and youth groups should boycott the next COP. I further think scientists should also consider walking away from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessments.

I was a lead author on four of them. I know what that invitation means to a young scientist, yet at some point, the scientific community needs to speak out as a collective. And those of us who have already had the privilege of working on IPCC assessments ought to speak first - and loudest.

The Paris Agreement showed how readily governments can use our willingness to buy time. Ministers agreed on a temperature, asked us what it would mean if the world exceeded it, then continued exploiting fossil fuels regardless.

Climate change has become a global tragedy of the commons.

Fossil-fuel producers earn money selling their products while sharing the climatic cost with everyone else. Countries and tech companies are incentivized to race ahead with artificial intelligence, regardless of the environmental risks the rest of us inherit. And in our politics, climate change has become subsumed into a culture war where politics rail against green policies regardless of the facts.

While Canada's delegates were in Antalya, Ottawa committed $200 million to expand planned production at Woodfibre LNG, a liquefied natural gas export terminal in British Columbia. With decisions like that, the world is on course to even exceed 2 C of global warming.

So, let governments go to the next COP and explain the empty seats. Save the airfare, the emissions and two weeks of time better spent elsewhere. Instead, use a fraction of that time to ask your representatives about the tangible action they are taking to tackle climate change.