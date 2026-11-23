Alta Equipment Group Agrees To Acquire Jackson Group Peterbilt In Proposed Transformative Deal
| JGP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
| (amounts in millions unless otherwise noted)
|Last Twelve Months
|Increase (Decrease)
|9/30/2026
|12/31/2025
|LTM 9/30/2026 versus 12/31/2025
|Revenues:
|New and Used Equipment Sales
|$
|538.7
|$
|539.6
|$
|(0.9
|)
|(0.2
|)%
|Parts Sales
|272.2
|267.9
|4.3
|1.6
|%
|Service & Body Shop Revenues
|67.4
|68.8
|(1.4
|)
|(2.0
|)%
|Rental/Leasing Revenues
|25.8
|23.3
|2.5
|10.7
|%
|Other Sales
|1.9
|1.8
|0.1
|5.6
|%
|Total revenues
|906.0
|901.4
|4.6
|0.5
|%
|Cost of revenues:
|New and Used Equipment Sales
|490.5
|489.8
|0.6
|0.1
|%
|Parts Sales
|189.4
|185.1
|4.3
|2.3
|%
|Service & Body Shop Revenues
|14.9
|16.8
|(1.9
|)
|(11.3
|)%
|Rental Revenues
|12.7
|11.1
|1.6
|14.4
|%
|Rental Fleet Depreciation
|10.4
|9.7
|0.7
|7.2
|%
|Other Sales
|-
|-
|-
|NA
|Total cost of revenues
|717.9
|712.5
|5.4
|0.8
|%
|Gross profit
|188.2
|188.9
|(0.7
|)
|(0.4
|)%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|129.7
|129.0
|0.7
|0.5
|%
|Non-rental depreciation and amortization
|7.2
|7.7
|(0.5
|)
|(6.5
|)%
|Total operating expenses
|136.9
|136.7
|0.2
|0.1
|%
|Income from operations
|51.3
|52.2
|(0.9
|)
|(1.8
|)%
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense, floor plan payable – new equipment
|(6.7
|)
|(9.7
|)
|3.0
|(30.9
|)%
|Interest expense – other
|(1.2
|)
|(1.8
|)
|0.6
|(33.3
|)%
|Other income
|3.1
|2.5
|0.6
|24.0
|%
|Total other expense, net
|(4.8
|)
|(9.0
|)
|4.2
|(46.7
|)%
|Income before taxes
|46.5
|43.2
|3.3
|NM
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|NM
|Net income
|46.5
|43.2
|3.3
|NM
|Preferred stock dividends
|-
|-
|-
|NM
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|46.5
|$
|43.2
|3.3
|NM
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|63.3
|64.9
|(1.6
|)
|(2.5
|)%
|NM - calculated change not meaningful
|(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and below for a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure.
Conference Call Information:
Alta management will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the Company's proposed transaction. Additionally, supplementary presentation slides will be accessible on the“Investor Relations” section of the Company's website at .
Conference Call Details:
|What:
|Alta Equipment Group Call
|Date:
|Monday, November 23, 2026
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|Live call:
|(833) 461-5787
|International:
|International Dial-In Numbers
|Meeting ID:
|978569743
|Webcast:
The webcast replay will be archived through November 23, 2027.
About Jackson Group Peterbilt
Jackson Group Peterbilt is a leading full-service commercial truck dealership platform with 34 locations across eight western states. JGP sells and supports new and used trucks and provides parts, service, leasing, fleet support and body shop capabilities. The company is a premier Peterbilt partner and has received 20 consecutive PACCAR“Best in Class” awards. JGP serves more than 50,000 customers across freight, vocational, construction, waste, municipal and other essential applications.
About Alta Equipment Group Inc.
Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents and provides parts and service support for a broad portfolio of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 42 years and has 85 locations across 15 states and three Canadian provinces. Alta offers customers a one-stop shop for equipment, parts and service. More information can be found at .
About Viking Global Investors
Founded in 1999, Viking Global Investors is a global investment firm with a long-term, fundamental, research-intensive approach to investing. Viking manages more than $54 billion of capital across public and private investments (as of September 30, 2026). Viking has offices in Stamford, New York, London, and San Francisco, and is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed acquisition by Alta of the assets of JGP and investment in Alta by investors affiliated with Viking (collectively, the“Transactions”), Alta intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) a proxy statement in preliminary and definitive form relating to the approval of the issuance of securities in connection with the Transactions. This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Transactions, is not a substitute for the proxy statement or other documents that Alta may file with the SEC, and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Transactions. ALTA'S STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS ARE ADVISED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, THE RELATED ANNEXES AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTIONS, AS THESE MATERIALS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ALTA, THE BUSINESS TO BE ACQUIRED AND THE TRANSACTIONS. When available, the definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials for the Transactions will be mailed or otherwise made available to stockholders of Alta as of the record date established for voting on the issuance of securities in the Transactions. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at, or by directing a request to: Alta Equipment Group Inc., 13211 Merriman Road, Livonia, Michigan 48150, Attention: Corporate Secretary.
Participants in the Solicitation
Alta and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Alta's stockholders with respect to the approval of the issuance of securities in connection with the Transactions. Information about Alta's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Alta common stock is available in Alta's definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 15, 2026 under the headings“Proposal 1: Election of Directors,”“Executive Officers” and“Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management” and Alta's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 6, 2026. To the extent holdings of Alta common stock by directors and executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth therein, such changes have been or will be reflected on Forms 3, 4 and 5 filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents may be obtained as described above. Additional information regarding the interests of the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of Alta's stockholders will be set forth in the proxy statement to be filed with the SEC.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed Transactions and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Alta, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. Any offer of securities will be made only pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), or by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and often contain words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“pending,”“plan,”“preliminary,”“proposed,”“potential,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the anticipated timing, terms and completion of the Transactions, including required approvals, stockholder voting commitments, closing conditions and the consequences of delay or termination; the availability, timing, amount and terms of the financing in the Transactions and other financing arrangements and the intended use of proceeds; the expected purchase price, consideration, assets to be acquired, liabilities to be assumed, transaction expenses and post-closing adjustments; the anticipated issuance, conversion, ownership, dilution, listing and registration of Alta securities, the rights of investors in the financing and post-closing governance arrangements; the anticipated benefits of the Transactions, integration of the acquired business, synergies, growth, financial performance, earnings accretion, cash generation, deleveraging, capital efficiency and potential tax benefits; and the anticipated filing and availability of proxy materials and the solicitation of stockholder approval in connection with the Transactions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the acquisition agreement or the investment agreement in the Transactions; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Alta, the sellers, investors in the financing or others following the announcement of the Transactions; (3) delays in or the inability to complete the Transactions due to the failure to obtain approval of Alta's stockholders, to obtain financing, or to satisfy other conditions to closing, including the minimum earnings condition under the acquisition agreement; (4) the inability to obtain required regulatory, OEM, PacLease, dealer licensing, lender and other third-party approvals, consents and contractual arrangements on acceptable terms or at all; (5) the inability to maintain Alta's stock exchange listing; (6) the risk that the Transactions disrupt current plans and operations of Alta or the business to be acquired, including relationships with customers, suppliers, OEMs and employees, and divert management's attention; (7) the ability to integrate the acquired business in a timely and effective manner and realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions, including synergies, growth and cash generation, and to retain and recruit management, key employees and qualified technicians; (8) costs related to the Transactions, including unanticipated expenditures and potential termination fees; (9) the risk that adverse changes in the business to be acquired may not permit termination of the acquisition agreement or that applicable closing conditions may be waived; (10) the inherent uncertainty of financial and other projections and their underlying assumptions; (11) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including emissions requirements and trade policies, and related compliance obligations; (12) the possibility that Alta or the acquired business may be adversely affected by economic, business or competitive factors, including cyclicality in demand for commercial trucks and equipment, changes in freight volumes, tariffs, inflation, supply chain disruptions, interest rates, fuel prices, and the availability and cost of floor plan and other financing; (13) risks relating to key business relationships, inventory and used truck values, customer credit, lease and rental fleet values, utilization and costs, facilities, labor, technological changes, information technology and cybersecurity, uninsured liabilities and business interruptions, and Alta's indebtedness, liquidity and capital needs; and (14) other risks and uncertainties set forth in Alta's filings with the SEC, including in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Alta's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the proxy statement relating to the Transactions when available.
Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Alta undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Financial Information
JGP financial information has not been audited by Alta or its auditors and remains subject to finalization. The combined financial information presented in this release is provided for illustrative purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the results that would have been achieved had the Transactions occurred at the beginning of the periods presented or of future results.
*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we disclose non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA in this press release because we believe it is a useful performance measures that assist in an effective evaluation of operating performance when compared to our peers, without regard to financing methods or capital structure. We believe such measure is useful for investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management. However, such measure is not a financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or in isolation from, net income (loss), revenues, operating profit, debt, or any other operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for certain projected non-operating items, and reduced by interest expense associated with new truck floorplan financing. We exclude these items from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts are either non-cash, non-recurring, or can vary substantially within the industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, and the method by which the assets were acquired. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. For example, items such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, certain one-time, non-cash or non-recurring items as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that results will be unaffected by the items excluded from these metrics. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to other similarly titled measures of other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable measures under GAAP, please see the table entitled“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.
Contact
Investors:
Kevin Inda
SCR Partners, LLC
...
(225) 772-0254
| JGP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
|Last Twelve Months
|9/30/2026
|12/31/2025
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|46.5
|$
|43.2
|Depreciation and amortization
|17.6
|17.4
|Interest expense
|7.9
|11.5
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|EBITDA (1)
|$
|72.0
|$
|72.1
|Cash rent expense(2)
|(5.6
|)
|(6.5
|)
|Paclease interest within rental COGS(3)
|4.1
|3.9
|Non-recurring/other expenses(4)
|(0.5
|)
|5.1
|Showroom-ready equipment interest expense(5)
|(6.7
|)
|(9.7
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|63.3
|$
|64.9
(1) Non-GAAP measure
(2) Historical JGP net income reflects property rent under the historical lease arrangements; the adjustment reflects the amount required to conform rent expense to the third-party property lease rates expected to apply following closing
(3) Audited/reviewed statements include interest expense as a cost of goods sold within the rental COGS line, which is not reflected in the interest expense line above used in the buildup to EBITDA because those amounts source directly from the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. PacLease interest is disclosed in the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as vehicle interest expense
(4) Adjustments identified through management's financial due diligence of JGP, consisting of family compensation and perquisites, non-operational items, effects of opened or closed locations and other identified non-recurring costs
(5) Interest expense associated with showroom-ready new equipment, included in interest expense above
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment