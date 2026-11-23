First Half 2026 Financial Highlights



Revenues: Total revenues were $7.22 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $7.32 million for the same period in 2025, representing a slight decrease of 1.4%. This decline was primarily driven by a shift in project lifecycles resulting in fewer active installations in progress, alongside prolonged local government review, settlement, and approval procedures.



Sewage Treatment Systems: Revenue decreased 2.2% to $6.62 million, compared to $6.76 million in the prior-year period.

Sewage Treatment Services & Others: Revenue increased by 7.9% to $0.60 million, up from $0.56 million in the first half of 2025.

Gross Profit & Margin: Gross profit was $2.85 million with an overall gross profit margin of 39.5%, compared to $2.92 million and 39.9% in the first half of 2025. The 0.4 percentage point margin compression was primarily due to lower top-line volume in sewage treatment systems and a 4.4 percentage point margin decrease in sewage treatment services as service labor and material costs increased.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were $4.30 million, compared to $4.06 million in the prior-year period. Notably, share-based compensation decreased to $0 from $2.15 million in H1 2025 (following the absence of new grants under the 2025 Equity Incentive Plan), which was offset by a $2.27 million increase in provision for credit losses to $2.85 million (up from $0.59 million in H1 2025) in response to heightened credit risk and collectability assessments.

Net Loss & EPS: Total consolidated net loss improved to $1.28 million from $1.31 million in H1 2025. Net loss attributable to CDT was $1.24 million, or $(0.82) per basic and diluted share, an improvement compared to a net loss of $1.26 million, or $(2.65) per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Working Capital: Working capital strengthened to approximately $31.66 million as of June 30, 2026, up from $26.41 million as of December 31, 2025.



Management Commentary

Li Yunwu, Chief Executive Officer of CDT, commented,“During the first half of 2026, we maintained resilient operational execution across our core sewage treatment business while taking decisive steps to strengthen our balance sheet and expand into high-growth adjacent sectors. While project lifecycle shifts and prolonged local approval timelines slightly impacted top-line revenue, our gross profit margin remained solid at 39.5%, and we improved our net loss and per-share results. Importantly, we are actively broadening our environmental technology footprint beyond traditional wastewater management into new energy and organic waste conversion. Through our wholly owned subsidiary Shaowu Fuluoneng Energy Technology Co., Ltd., we are advancing organic waste-to-energy initiatives that are designed to align with China's broader sustainability goals and unlock new potential recurring revenue streams. Backed by the $6.26 million raised in our April direct offering, $6.10 million in advance payments for equipment funded by share-subscription proceeds, and our return to Nasdaq compliance in July, CDT is well positioned to execute on our fourth-quarter project bids, scale our new energy solutions, and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Operational & Corporate Updates



Project Backlog & Bidding Activity:



Active Revenue Drivers: During the first half of 2026, system installation revenue was primarily generated by two active contracts: one new project initiated in H1 2026 and one project initiated in 2025 (which completed approximately 20% of its progress during the period).



Current Backlog Status: As of June 30, 2026, four projects remained in progress. Three of these projects-all initiated in prior periods-were substantially near completion, with substantially all of their associated revenue having already been recognized in earlier periods. Total remaining performance obligations across installation and maintenance contracts stood at $975,230 as of June 30, 2026 ($144,182 for system installations and $831,048 for treatment and maintenance services).

Pending Bids: CDT has actively participated in bidding for two new sewage treatment projects, with bidding results anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Capital Raise & Strengthened Equity: On April 20, 2026, CDT closed a direct offering of 2,480,000 Class A ordinary shares at $2.625 per share (reflecting the June 1, 2026 1-for-25 reverse stock split), generating net proceeds of approximately $6.26 million. These proceeds bolstered total shareholders' equity to $36.45 million and funded $6.10 million in equipment prepayments to support ongoing operations. Receivables Collection & Credit Management: To support working capital and manage capital tied up in state-owned construction and local-government-related projects, the Company intensified its collection efforts on outstanding receivables and extended payment terms with key suppliers. Subsequent to June 30, 2026, through the issuance date of the financial statements, CDT collected approximately $0.4 million of its outstanding accounts receivable, while extending maturing short-term third-party and related-party loans through late 2026 and early 2027.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited

CDT, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a leading national player in China's waste treatment sector that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services in China, and is dedicated to promoting sustainable development through innovative solutions. Founded by pioneers in waste treatment, CDT aims to advance next-generation technologies that directly address environmental challenges and promote sustainable solutions. CDT is a recognized brand in China and is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction.

CDT's mission is to help its customers achieve their critical infrastructure objectives while enabling positive changes in technological environmental protection. It collaborates with industry leaders, environmental experts, and stakeholders to develop and implement advanced waste treatment solutions. Recently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, CDT is a prominent player in the waste treatment market, capable of providing comprehensive solutions to diverse customer needs, and has completed more than 150 plants across China.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of CDT and on information currently available to such management. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CDT's control. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“should,”“will,”“future,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“believe,” and“intend,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, future financial performance, business strategy and plans, and objectives of CDT for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding project bidding results, business expansion, organic waste conversion initiatives and potential recurring revenues Although CDT does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, CDT cannot guarantee their accuracy. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of CDT and its markets to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. CDT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

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Investor and Media Contact

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