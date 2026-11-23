MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company will participate in the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference taking place on December 1 - 3, 2026 in New York. Dentsply Sirona Management is scheduled to join a fireside discussion on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast by visiting the“Investors” section of the Company's website at . A replay will also be available on the Dentsply Sirona website at the conclusion of the event.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona's innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company's shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Suzanne Hatcher

Investor Relations

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