MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amy Gowder to leave GE Aerospace; Darin DiTommaso named interim President and CEO, Defense & Systems

CINCINNATI, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) today announced that President and CEO of Defense and Systems Amy Gowder will be leaving the company in the first quarter of 2027 to pursue external opportunities. Darin DiTommaso, Vice President of Engineering for Defense and Systems, will serve as Interim President and CEO, effective immediately, while an internal and external search is underway.

GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO, H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., said,“Amy has played an integral role in building our Defense business as we prepared for and launched GE Aerospace as a standalone public company. Throughout her time with us, the team has grown orders, increased engine deliveries to customers, and progressed next-generation programs. We are grateful for her leadership at GE Aerospace.”

Culp continued,“With more than three decades at GE Aerospace building some of our most advanced commercial and military aircraft, Darin DiTommaso knows our business deeply and will serve our customers well as our interim leader while a search is underway.”

Amy Gowder joined GE Aerospace in 2022 after having served in several key executive positions at Lockheed Martin.

Darin DiTommaso has over 37 years of experience at GE Aerospace where he has held numerous roles of increasing responsibility across commercial and defense from design to product development and certification to revenue service operation. DiTommaso led GE Aerospace's performance and preliminary design teams across a number of engine programs, including GEnx, LEAP, Honda, and Passport. He also led teams on the program that laid the groundwork for the XA100 adaptive-cycle military engine. Currently, DiTommaso is the Vice President of Engineering for Defense and Systems tasked with the design and development of new and derivative military engine products, as well as support of existing military engine products.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at .

CONTACT: Carlie Waibel GE Aerospace...