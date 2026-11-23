-Converted $3.1 million outstanding note to preferred stock, further optimizing the balance sheet

-In October 2026, relaunched the cryptocurrency trading website

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNA X, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONM) (“DNA X” or the“Company”), a developer of intelligent digital-asset technologies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

In October 2026, the Company relaunched its cryptocurrency trading platform. In the fourth quarter of 2026, the trading platform will add an enhancement to allow the trading of AI compute time.

“During the third quarter we strengthened our balance sheet by selling $5.0 million in preferred stock and by converting $3.1 million in debt to preferred stock. This provides us with the working capital that we need to grow revenue from our trading platform” said Mike Mulica, acting Chief Executive Officer. "We relaunched our trading platform in October, and we expect to grow revenue in 2027.”

The Company raised $5.0 million in cash through the issuance of preferred stock and cancelled $3.1 million in debt in exchange for preferred stock. The preferred stock has a per share value of $6.00 where each share of preferred stock can be converted to common shares on a one-for-one basis after stockholders' approval is obtained.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:



Revenue: There was no revenue from continuing operations because the trading platform was closed to the public during the quarter as enhancements were being developed and tested. The Company will have revenue in the fourth quarter and expects revenue to increase in 2027.

General & Administrative Expenses: Third-quarter general and administrative expenses from continuing operations were $1.5 million, which reflects the downsizing of the Company following the sale of the Company's legacy business. The Company will continue to closely manage general and administrative expenses. Cash Position: The Company ended the quarter with $5.2 million in cash due to the sale of preferred stock during the quarter. The cash will be used for working capital purposes and to support the growth of our trading platform business.

About DNA X, Inc. DNA X, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONM) operates a trading platform that serves the cryptocurrency trading community.

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Media Contact:

Clay Crolius

DNA X. Inc.

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Investor Relations Contact:

Clay Crolius

DNA X, Inc.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic transformation, the expected growth, performance and market opportunities of the DNA X trading platform, and the Company's future operations and financial performance.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the Company's ability to successfully integrate and operate the DNA X trading platform and achieve anticipated growth; the early-stage nature of the Company's current business and the volatility of the cryptocurrency markets; the Company's recent disposition of its mobile device design and manufacturing business; the Company's ability to obtain or maintain sufficient liquidity to execute its business plan; potential delays or challenges in executing its strategic plans; general economic, market and industry conditions; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.