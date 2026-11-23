DNA X, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| DNA X, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,180
|$
|1,303
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|232
|676
|Current assets held for sale
|-
|26,930
|Total Current assets
|5,412
|28,909
|Investment in DNA X LLC under equity method
|-
|1,242
|Identifiable intangible assets
|1,358
|-
|Deferred tax assets
|-
|1,441
|Other assets
|160
|274
|Non-current assets held for sale
|-
|12,032
|Total assets
|$
|6,930
|$
|43,898
|Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|Accounts payable
|170
|4,030
|Accrued liabilities
|721
|704
|Promissory note, net from related party
|-
|1,035
|Promissory notes, net
|-
|4,030
|Derivative liability
|-
|171
|Income tax payable
|183
|2,598
|Current liabilities held for sale
|-
|38,057
|Total current liabilities
|1,074
|50,625
|Deferred tax liability
|600
|-
|Total liabilities
|1,674
|50,625
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Redeemable common stock; $0.001 par value; 223,201 shares issued and outstanding; redemption value $1,228 as of December 31, 2025
|-
|1,228
|Stockholders' deficit
|Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized: and 1,523,689 and 1,265,067 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 respectively
|1
|1
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized: and 1,346,531 Series B convertible preferred stock issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and no shares outstanding at December 31, 2025
|2
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|305,229
|296,309
|Accumulated deficit
|(299,976
|)
|(304,265
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|5,256
|(7,955
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable common stock, and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|6,930
|$
|43,898
| DNA X, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Continuing operations
|Net revenues
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|1,546
|1,708
|6,442
|4,049
|Total operating expenses
|1,546
|1,708
|6,442
|4,049
|Net loss from operations
|(1,546
|)
|(1,708
|)
|(6,442
|)
|(4,049
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(29
|)
|(522
|)
|(300
|)
|(1,002
|)
|Gain on remeasurement of derivative liability
|296
|-
|58
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|191
|-
|Other expense
|(188
|)
|-
|(188
|)
|-
|Equity income from DNA X LLC
|-
|-
|48
|-
|Net loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(1,467
|)
|(2,230
|)
|(6,633
|)
|(5,051
|)
|Income tax benefit from continuing operations
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(1,467
|)
|(2,230
|)
|(6,633
|)
|(5,051
|)
|Discontinued operations
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|398
|(2,523
|)
|10,657
|(6,719
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(1,069
|)
|$
|(4,753
|)
|$
|4,024
|$
|(11,770
|)
|Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted:
|Continuing operations*
|$
|(0.98
|)
|$
|(2.27
|)
|$
|(4.83
|)
|$
|(8.21
|)
|Discontinued operations*
|$
|0.27
|$
|(2.56
|)
|$
|7.76
|$
|(10.93
|)
|Net income (loss)*
|$
|(0.71
|)
|$
|(4.83
|)
|$
|2.93
|$
|(19.14
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|1,500,973
|984,927
|1,373,182
|614,985
|Diluted
|1,500,973
|984,927
|1,373,182
|614,985
|*
|Adjusted retroactively to reflect the 1-for-18 reverse stock split that became effective on October 27, 2025.
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