MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Professor Russell Stewart v. Governor Timothy Walz and Lake Superior College President Linda S. Kingston, in their professional capacities, et al.

Washington, DC, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Civil Liberties Alliance has filed briefs in Stewart v. Walz urging the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota to rule that Lake Superior College (LSC) illegally fired tenured ethics and philosophy Professor Russell Stewart. NCLA's client Prof. Stewart, who had worked at LSC for nearly 30 years without a single disciplinary mark on his record, refused to comply with Minnesota's 2021-2022 Covid-19 vaccination or testing requirement for state employees, opposing it on philosophical, medical, and legal grounds. He argued during multiple LSC disciplinary hearings that it made no sense to force him to get a vaccine that did not stop transmission, especially once he acquired immunity to Covid-19.

In September 2021, Professor Stewart emailed his students explaining that he would not be in class because of his noncompliance with the vaccination mandate. LSC suspended him and later fired him because of that email and his refusal to comply with the mandate. As a public employee, Prof. Stewart was entitled to communicate with his students to explain his objections to a state policy and criticize the government officials responsible for its implementation. Punishing him for sending this email constituted a retaliatory measure that unlawfully abridged his First Amendment rights.

LSC has filed a motion for the District Court to issue summary judgment in this case, with NCLA filing a competing motion for partial summary judgment in Prof. Stewart's favor. A hearing on these motions is set for January 27. NCLA asks the Court to order Prof. Stewart's reinstatement to his longtime teaching role.

Contradicting their own letters suspending and later terminating him, LSC Defendants now claim Prof. Stewart was disciplined not for the content of his email, but for sending it while on“no-pay” status-something that did not even exist prior to the creation of the vaccine mandate. LSC Defendants further claim they would have taken these actions regardless of the email. These issues should be resolved through factfinding at trial, rather than through summary judgment.

NCLA released the following statement:

“When Professor Stewart refused to comply with an unconstitutional vaccine mandate and wrote to his students explaining his objections to that mandate, the College disciplined him for it. The First Amendment prohibits a public college from punishing a professor for criticizing a government policy, and the Court should accordingly hold the College accountable for violating Professor Stewart's First Amendment rights.”

- Andreia Trifoi, Litigation Counsel, NCLA

For more information visit the case page here .

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA's public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans' fundamental rights.

CONTACT: Joe Martyak New Civil Liberties Alliance 703-403-1111...l