MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Lululemon Athletica, Inc securities between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Lululemon Athletica, Inc ("Lululemon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LULU ) have until January 4, 2027 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lululemon Athletica, Inc securities between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Lululemon Athletica, Inc case, Koronczi v. lululemon athletica inc. et al., was filed on November 2, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court New Jersey District Court (Case No. 2:26-cv-14271).

Investors who suffered losses on Lululemon Athletica, Inc investments can contact Glancy about the Lululemon Athletica, Inc class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the January 4, 2027 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Lululemon Athletica, Inc investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: January 4, 2027

Class period: March 18, 2026 to September 3, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: November 2, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court New Jersey District Court



What happened?

On June 4, 2026, Lululemon announced its financial results the first quarter of 2026. The Company disclosed it was " now expecting net revenue to be in the range of $11 billion to $11.150 billion, representing a decline of 1% to 0%, " significantly below their prior guidance representing growth of 2% to 4%. Further, the Company disclosed it new expected "diluted [EPS]... in the range of $10.95 to $11.15 for the year," significantly below their prior guidance of $12.10 to $12.30.

On an accompanying earnings call held the same day, Lululemon disclosed that it had experienced a significant reduction in store traffic across "all demographics" and regions, particularly in China and the United States, which they primarily blamed on softer-than-planned new product launches and negative media and social-media commentary, the latter of which they asserted had "died down" and "subsided" in the quarter.

On this news, Lululemon shares fell $10.69 or 8.56%, to close at $114.23 per share on June 5, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 3, 2026, Lululemon announced financial results second quarter of 2026. Therein, Lululemon reported, inter alia, lower-than-expected net revenue of approximately $2.42 billion. The Company also sharply reduced Lululemon's full year 2026 financial guidance again, "now expecting net revenue to be in the range of $10.350 billion to $10.500 billion, representing a decline of 5% to 7%, " significantly below their previously revised guidance.

On an accompanying earnings call held the same day, the Company disclosed that it had continued to face negative media and social-media commentary, negatively impacting customer traffic, and softer-than-planned responses to certain new product launches, contributing to a moderating sales trend. The Company further disclosed that these conditions were primarily attributable to the Company's Mainland China segment and "compounded by" additional commentary following an event that Lululemon held on the Great Wall of China.

On this news, Lululemon shares fell $21.16 or 17.38%, to close at $100.61 per share on September 4, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

What does the Lululemon Athletica, Inc complaint allege?

The Lululemon Athletica, Inc securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Lululemon Athletica, Inc's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Lululemon's store traffic and demand for its products was significantly deteriorating as a result of, inter alia, continued negative media and social-media commentary and softer-than-planned new product launches; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and reputation, rendering its previously issued financial guidance for FY 2026 unrealistic; (3) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues; (4) Defendants likewise overstated the strength and durability of Lululemon's overall business and turnaround plan, particularly in North America and mainland China; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Lululemon Athletica, Inc's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lululemon Athletica, Inc securities during the class period may move the Court no later than January 4, 2027 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Lululemon Athletica, Inc alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Lululemon's store traffic and demand for its products was significantly deteriorating as a result of, inter alia, continued negative media and social-media commentary and softer-than-planned new product launches. The January 4, 2027 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Lululemon Athletica, Inc investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Lululemon Athletica, Inc class action must move the Court by January 4, 2027. To learn more, visit the Lululemon Athletica, Inc case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Lululemon Athletica, Inc class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Lululemon Athletica, Inc case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lululemon Athletica, Inc securities between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Lululemon Athletica, Inc shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Lululemon Athletica, Inc lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Lululemon Athletica, Inc class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court New Jersey District Court by January 4, 2027.

What if I miss the Lululemon Athletica, Inc deadline? After January 4, 2027, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Lululemon Athletica, Inc investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Lululemon Athletica, Inc class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Lululemon Athletica, Inc investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Lululemon Athletica, Inc lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Lululemon Athletica, Inc class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Lululemon Athletica, Inc case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Koronczi v. lululemon athletica inc. et al., U.S. District Court New Jersey District Court

Lululemon Q2 2026 Press Release

Lululemon Athletica, Inc SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email:...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

Follow Glancy on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.