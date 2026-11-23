STR Holdings, Inc. (“STRI” or the“Company”) is providing today a status update to shareholders.

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI)

TOLLAND, CT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --As announced on September 14, 2023, the Board and a majority of stockholders previously approved a Plan of Complete Liquidation and Dissolution (the“Plan”).As contemplated by the Plan, the Company filed a Certificate of Dissolution, effective on October 16, 2023, with the Delaware Secretary of State dissolving the Company and closing the stock transfer books and records for STRI.Under advice of Delaware Counsel, the Company is pursuing a dissolution process designed to preserve shareholder value and limit potential liabilities, with the ultimate goal of maximizing the benefit to shareholders in the form of a distribution of the Company's cash.During the past year, Thomas D. Vitro, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, was appointed by the STR Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors (“Board”) as Board Director to fill the vacancy created by the previously announced passing of John A. Janitz, our former director.The Company is further pleased to announce that it has secured a ruling from the Spanish Court, (Juzgado de Instrucción N.3 Oviedo) granting the dismissal and closure of the case brought by former employees of Specialized Technology Resources España, S.A.U., related to the 2021 sale of that Spanish entity. The court concluded that there was no evidence to justify the allegations made against the Company. All claims made by the plaintiffs have been dismissed, and we have been advised by our Spanish counsel that the appeal window has closed, rendering the court decision on this matter final. This had been the only legal proceeding outstanding wherein the Company was engaged as a defendant, representing a contingent liability obligating the Company to reserve funds from any court-approved distribution to shareholders.Among other activities, the Company continues to pursue various legal actions in India against Lucent Clean Energy PVT LTD demanding payment of monies owed for prior raw material and equipment sales.The Company is proceeding with the formal process to seek approval from the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware to make a distribution to stockholders of record, who will not be required to take any further action to participate in any such distribution.The Company reiterates that its estimate of funds that will be legally available for distribution remains in the range of $0 to $5 million. As of the date of this press release, the Company has 20,152,029 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.The amount and timing of distributions, if any, will depend upon and could be affected, delayed or eliminated by, among other things, (i) the amount and timing of claims and claim settlements and reserves set aside to address creditors and contingent liabilities and requirements of the Delaware Court of Chancery, (ii) the expenses incurred by the Company, and (iii) the timing and net proceeds received on the disposition of its remaining litigation and non-cash assets. In addition, a creditor could seek an injunction against or otherwise seek to interfere with the making of distributions to our stockholders, on the grounds that the amounts to be distributed were needed to provide for the payment of our liabilities and expenses. Any such actions by a stockholder or a creditor could delay, reduce or eliminate the amount available for distribution to our stockholders, or otherwise cause the Company to abandon its wind-down plan. The Company cannot ensure that any funds will become available for distribution or be distributed to its stockholders.Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Company's proposed winding down and the amount and timing of distributions, if any, to its stockholders. The Company is currently unable to predict the amount or timing of such distributions, if any. The amount and timing of such distributions will depend on and could be affected, delayed or eliminated by any number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not in the control of the Company, including without limitation those discussed in this press release. Moreover, the Board may modify or abandon its plan to wind down its business and operations at any time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations

STR Holdings, Inc.

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STR Holdings, Inc. Provides Update News Provided By STR Holdings, Inc. November 23, 2026, 21:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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