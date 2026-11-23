Money personality and financial educator Jessica Perrone celebrates the release of her new book, Don't Be That Girl! The Modern Guide to Financial Etiquette, exploring the money habits, friendship drama and financial double standards women face every day.

From dinner bills to holiday spending, money expert Jessica Perrone introduces three personalities: The Broke Girl, The Clueless Girl and The Party Pooper.

- Jessica Perrone NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We've all been that girl at some point. The one who agrees to an expensive dinner she can't afford. The one who assumes everyone can keep up with her lifestyle. Or the one who gets labeled cheap for refusing to pay for someone else's steak.These are the everyday money situations that financial educator, money personality and former Wall Street professional Jessica Perrone explores in her newly released book, DON'T BE THAT GIRL!With holiday shopping, gift exchanges, group dinners and celebrations in full swing, Perrone is examining how social pressure, friendship dynamics and financial expectations influence the way women spend money.Meet the Three “Don't Be That Girl” ArchetypesAt the heart of the book are three personalities that capture the uncomfortable money moments many women recognize:THE BROKE GIRL - She's Broke, But Nobody Knows It.She's keeping up appearances, saying yes to expensive dinners and weekend getaways she can't afford. She'd rather swipe her credit card than admit she's over budget, even when keeping up is putting her financial security at risk.THE CLUELESS GIRL - She Has Money, But No Financial Manners.She's successful, enjoys the finer things and assumes everyone else can afford her lifestyle. She picks the expensive restaurant, orders the premium wine and expects everyone to split the bill evenly, without considering what others can afford.THE PARTY POOPER - She's Not Paying for Your Steak. Is That Really So Wrong?She wants separate checks, sends Venmo reminders and isn't interested in subsidizing someone else's night out. But when she speaks up, she's labeled cheap or difficult. Is she the problem, or is she simply setting a reasonable financial boundary?When Money and Friendship CollideBeyond these personalities, Perrone examines how traditional etiquette is changing, from who pays when someone extends an invitation to how friends navigate different incomes, budgets and expectations.Drawing on her Wall Street career and experience as a single mother of three, Perrone brings financial education into the everyday situations where money conversations can become uncomfortable.Through HerFinIQ, she works to make financial literacy more approachable for women, encouraging greater confidence in both managing money and talking about it.The book's release comes as holiday gatherings and shared expenses put these questions into sharper focus, offering a timely look at the financial habits and social expectations that can complicate relationships.DON'T BE THAT GIRL! is now available in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon.About Jessica PerroneJessica Perrone is a New Jersey-based financial educator, author, money personality and founder of HerFinIQ. A former Wall Street professional and single mother of three, she focuses on making financial education more accessible and relatable for women through education, speaking engagements and media appearances.Website: /Book:

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Money Personality Jessica Perrone Calls Out Financial Habits Women Won't Admit To in New Book, DON'T BE THAT GIRL! News Provided By FinIQ November 23, 2026, 21:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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