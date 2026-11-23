Mike Bonner, Head, Canadian Personal & Business Banking Canada & BGen (Retd) Alan Mulawyshyn, executive director of Veterans' House Canada.

John Atoyebi, Wayne Duggan, Alan Mulawyshyn, Mike Bonner, Andre Juneau, Omar Abouzaher,Angella Rawsthorne, Dave Fraser (Left to right)

BMO commits $1 million over five years to fund on-site wellness programs and support Veterans' House Canada's growth across the country.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans' House Canada today welcomed a $1 million, five-year commitment from BMO, a significant step toward providing more homeless veterans with permanent housing and the support needed to rebuild their lives. BMO announced the commitment at Ottawa's Andy Carswell Building.The funding, $200,000 a year, will help establish mental health, wellness, life skills and community nutrition programs at the charity's newly opened home in Edmonton. It will also support upcoming capital needs, giving Veterans' House Canada the flexibility to respond where at-risk veterans need it most.“Supporting veterans is part of building stronger communities and recognizing the service and sacrifices they have made for our country,” said Mike Bonner, Head, Canadian Personal & Business Banking Canada, and Enterprise Chair, Canadian Defence Sector, BMO.“As the Official Bank of the Canadian Defence Community, BMO has a longstanding commitment to military members, veterans and their families. Through Veterans' House Canada, we're proud to help provide stable housing and the supports veterans need as they build the next chapter of their lives.”Support that starts once a veteran is housed.Losing one's identity and home shifts a veteran's focus to survival, personal safety, and protecting what is left of their belongings. Financial planning, tax filing and routine health checkups often fall by the wayside.Once veterans are housed, the VHC team ensures they receive support at their own pace. At the Canso Building in Edmonton, BMO's funding enables this through:Dedicated on-site mental health support, including therapeutic art classes, structured educational and skills classes, and peer support, with other options under consideration.To recognize BMO's support, the community kitchen at the Edmonton home, where all residents gather for a shared meal each week, will be named the BMO Community Kitchen. The space will foster connection, community integration, and a sense of belonging.“Veterans' House Canada is deeply grateful to BMO for recognizing the impact we are working to achieve and for making this long-term commitment,” said BGen (Retd) Alan Mulawyshyn, executive director of Veterans' House Canada.“This support comes at a time when the need within the veteran community is urgent. The right supports give veterans the boost they need to move forward in their lives.”A proven model, and a growing need.Veterans' House Canada provides permanent, affordable and supportive housing for homeless veterans. Its first location, the Andy Carswell Building, opened in Ottawa in 2021 and has become a model for veteran housing across the country. The Canso Building in Edmonton, its second, opened earlier this month and is already 25% occupied, with rehabilitation and support programs underway.The need is significant. Veterans make up about 1% of Canada's population but roughly 4.4% of its homeless population, according to data the charity compiled from federal government sources. An estimated 3,000 or more veterans across Canada are homeless.“Veterans who served our country should never have to face homelessness alone. Veterans' House Canada is helping former service members regain stability, reconnect with community, and build brighter futures. Through the support of partners like BMO, more Veterans will have access to safe housing and the services they need to move forward with dignity, purpose, and hope.”Minister of Veterans Affairs Jill McKnightThe charity is considering additional locations in Toronto, Halifax and Victoria. Multi-year funding from BMO helps make that growth possible. Veterans' House Canada invites other businesses, donors and landowners to join this effort.The Veterans' House Canada model combines:Permanent, affordable housing (Housing First approach)Mental health and wellness programsAddiction and recovery servicesEmployment and life skills programmingPeer support and veteran communityConnections to health care and community partnersThis commitment builds on BMO's support for the Canadian Defence community, which includes the Canadian Defence Community banking program and partnerships with organizations across the country that deliver programs focused on mental health, housing, education and community connection for veterans, military families and youth.About Veterans' House CanadaVeterans' House Canada helps homeless veterans build a better future by providing permanent, affordable, and supportive housing. Learn more at .BMO Gives. Good grows here.Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.In 2025, we directed more than $124 million to drive progress for communities, which included $115.7 million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.Our colleagues spent over 65,000+ hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $40.3 million of donations through employee-driven giving in our annual campaigns.For more information, please visit BMO Gives.

John Atoyebi

Veterans' House Canada

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BMO commits $1 million to help homeless veterans build a better future News Provided By Veterans' House Canada November 23, 2026, 21:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry



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