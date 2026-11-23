TeachMe HUB Online Workspace

TeachMe College Prep Expands Beyond Mathematics and Science to Offer Comprehensive IB & AP Tutoring Across More Subjects

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Established Dubai tutoring provider broadens its academic offering across STEM, humanities and social sciences, combining examiner-level tutors with TeachMe Hub, its dedicated learning platform.TeachMe College Prep, a Dubai-based tutoring provider with more than 18 years of experience supporting students in the UAE, has announced a significant expansion of its academic offering. Having established its reputation primarily through Mathematics and Science tutoring, TeachMe now provides a broader range of subjects spanning STEM, humanities and social sciences, including English, Economics, Business, Psychology, World History and Human Geography.The expanded offering strengthens TeachMe's support for International Baccalaureate (IB) and Advanced Placement (AP) students, while complementing its established SAT preparation, GCSE, IGCSE and A-Level tutoring services for families who expect more from an academic partner than a weekly lesson and a hopeful result.TeachMe is not a tutoring marketplace and it is not a volume business. It is a deliberately small, quality-led practice that selects its tutors carefully and follows each student closely. As its subject offering expands, TeachMe remains committed to the same standards that built its reputation, pairing specialist educators with its dedicated learning platform, TeachMe Hub, to give parents greater visibility into their child's academic journey.Not the average tutoring companyWhile many tutoring providers prioritise scale, TeachMe focuses on personalised academic support. The company carefully selects its educators, maintains close oversight of each student's learning experience and prioritises teaching quality over rapid expansion.Parent referrals and long-standing relationships have played an important role in TeachMe's growth, without paid referral schemes or discount incentives. Students frequently remain with TeachMe from Grade 9 through Grade 12, with families often returning to enrol younger siblings.TeachMe today supports families from many of Dubai's leading international schools, including the American School of Dubai, Dubai American Academy, Universal American School, Dubai International Academy, GEMS World Academy, JESS, Nord Anglia and Wellington. Its students have gone on to universities such as McGill, the University of Toronto, Claremont McKenna, Northeastern, Royal Holloway and Loyola Chicago.Rather than coordinating different providers for individual subjects, families can now access specialist tutoring through TeachMe across Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, English, Economics, Business, Psychology, World History and AP Human Geography, alongside established SAT preparation programmes. Sessions are delivered one-to-one online, typically in 90-minute or two-hour blocks, so students learn from home on a schedule that fits demanding school and extracurricular calendars.Tutors who know how exams are markedThe heart of TeachMe is its faculty. Many tutors are current or former IB examiners, heads of department and senior international school educators with firsthand knowledge of examination criteria and where students commonly lose marks.The team includes an IB Senior Examiner and IA Moderator in Economics with more than 20 years of international teaching; an English specialist with a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University who is a current IB examiner and former department chair; a mathematics educator with a Ph.D. in Mathematics Education and IB examining experience; and a trilingual IB Mathematics examiner with a PhD in Physics and Chemistry who heads a department at a French international school. Others bring degrees and teaching credentials from institutions such as Durham, Manchester, Purdue and the University of London, along with IB, AP and Cambridge certifications.This depth means a student is not simply helped with homework. Each one follows an expert-created plan, built around their curriculum, their target grades and, for older students, their university ambitions.TeachMe Hub: every session, every resource, one placeComplementing its specialist faculty, TeachMe Hub is a dedicated learning platform that brings class schedules, live lessons, learning resources and progress tracking into one secure portal. Through TeachMe Hub, families can:- see the full class schedule and every upcoming session at a glance;- join live online lessons directly from the platform;- access course materials and learning resources in one organised library;- track courses, completed sessions and progress over time;- receive automatic reminders before each class.For parents, TeachMe Hub brings a level of visibility rarely found in private tutoring. They can see when sessions are scheduled and which have taken place, stay informed without chasing updates, and speak with tutors about the topics their child is covering and where further support may help. TeachMe's own team handles scheduling and course administration behind the scenes, so families are not left managing logistics.For students, the Hub becomes an organised home for their studies, keeping every class, resource and milestone in one place so they can focus on learning rather than administration.A partner for the years that matter most“For years, families have trusted TeachMe to support their children in Mathematics and Science. Expanding into subjects such as English, Economics, Business, Psychology and History is a natural next step,” said Sally Kostandy, Director of Parent and Community Relations at TeachMe College Prep.“Our goal is to make it easier for families to find exceptional academic support across more subjects without compromising the personalised attention and teaching standards that define TeachMe. Combined with TeachMe Hub, this gives parents a more complete and transparent tutoring experience.”TeachMe invites students and parents in Dubai to book a complimentary consultation. The team replies to every enquiry within 24 hours with a personalised plan showing exactly how TeachMe can support the student's goals.

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TeachMe College Prep Launches Expanded IB & AP Tutoring Programs Across STEM, Humanities, and Social Sciences News Provided By Public Relations Digital November 23, 2026, 21:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology



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