An aluminum fence by Mae Fence Company along a waterfront property in Ohio.

Mae Fence Company of Fulton, Ohio, explains how cedar, vinyl, and aluminum fences differ in appearance, maintenance, and typical use for Ohio homeowners.

- Timothy Surprise, Owner and President, Mae Fence CompanyFULTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mae Fence Company, a family-owned fence manufacturer and installer headquartered in Fulton, Ohio, is outlining how the three residential fence materials it installs most often, cedar, vinyl, and aluminum, differ in appearance and upkeep. Family owned since 1927, the company prepared the overview for homeowners in Powell, Mason, Kettering, Strongsville, Medina, and Hudson who are weighing privacy, maintenance, and appearance.Cedar, vinyl, and aluminum each fit different priorities. Cedar offers a natural wood appearance and full privacy. Vinyl provides privacy with low maintenance, since it does not rot, warp, or require painting. Aluminum gives an open, ornamental look with rust resistance and is often used to define a yard without blocking the view.Is cedar a good choice for a privacy fence?Cedar suits owners who want full privacy and a natural wood look. It is valued for its color, grain, and natural resistance to decay. Mae Fence Company builds its cedar fences from heartwood cut cedar, the inner portion of the tree. Cedar weathers over time, and many owners choose to let it age naturally while others apply a stain or sealant.How much maintenance does a vinyl fence need?Very little. Vinyl is commonly selected by property owners who want a privacy fence with minimal upkeep. It does not need painting and holds its appearance through Ohio's seasonal temperature swings with periodic cleaning.When does an aluminum fence make sense?Aluminum fits yards where visibility matters. Aluminum fences are lightweight, resist rust, and require little maintenance. They are frequently used for front yards, decorative boundaries, and yard enclosures. Mae Fence Company manufactures its aluminum fencing in-house, which allows the company to control design and fabrication before installation.What else should be weighed before choosing a fence?Beyond material, property owners typically consider local permit rules, homeowners association standards, the level of privacy needed, and long-term maintenance. Mae Fence Company also installs rail fencing for farms and estates, commercial chain link fencing, and custom gates built through its in-house welding and fabrication.Who does the work at Mae Fence Company?The company's process begins with an on-site consultation in which a fence specialist takes measurements and prepares a written estimate. Permit coordination and HOA assistance follow, then installation by the company's own crews, and support from its service department after the project is complete. According to the company, cedar fences carry a three-year warranty and vinyl and aluminum fences carry a limited lifetime warranty.Timothy Surprise, owner and president and the grandson of the company's founder, is available for interviews about fence materials.About Mae Fence Company: Mae Fence Company is a family-owned fence manufacturer and installer headquartered at 109 East Main St., Fulton, Ohio 43321, and serves communities throughout Ohio from five regional locations. Founded in 1927, the company installs cedar, vinyl, aluminum, rail, and commercial chain link fencing, along with gates and entry systems, for residential and commercial properties in the Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Cleveland, and Akron-Canton areas. Phone: (866) 623-7770. More information is available at .

Timothy Surprise

Mae Fence Company

+1 8666237770

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Mae Fence Company Explains Cedar, Vinyl, and Aluminum Fencing for Ohio Homes News Provided By seenai November 23, 2026, 21:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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