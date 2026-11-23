A cedar privacy fence by Mae Fence Company in a residential yard during the fall.

Mae Fence Company of Fulton, Ohio, describes the permit, utility marking, and material steps property owners can handle in colder months before a fence install.

- Timothy Surprise, Owner and President, Mae Fence CompanyFULTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mae Fence Company, a family-owned fence manufacturer and installer headquartered in Fulton, Ohio, is advising property owners in Delaware, Westerville, Dublin, and Marysville to use the fall and winter months to plan fence projects. Family owned since 1927, the company installs cedar, vinyl, and aluminum fencing through the colder months and says permits, property line checks, and material selection can be finished before spring.The colder months are often used for the planning stage of a fence project. Confirming property lines, securing permits, obtaining homeowners association approval, and selecting materials can all be completed before installation. Spring is a common time for outdoor home projects, and handling these steps earlier keeps a project from waiting in that seasonal queue. Installation itself can continue through fall and winter, with crews working around Ohio weather conditions.Does a fence need a permit or HOA approval in Ohio?Often, yes. Many Ohio municipalities require a permit for residential fences and set rules on height, setbacks, and placement along the street side of a property. Homeowners associations may also have their own standards for fence style, color, and material. Mae Fence Company obtains required permits and assists with HOA approvals as part of its standard process.What has to be checked before fence posts are set?Property lines and underground utilities come first. Before any posts are set, property lines should be confirmed, often through a survey or existing property pins. Underground utility lines must also be marked before digging. In Ohio, utility locate requests are handled through OHIO811.Can a fence be installed during an Ohio winter?Yes, with attention to ground conditions. Ohio winters bring repeated freezing and thawing, which can cause soil movement known as frost heave. Post depth and footing installation are important factors in how a fence holds up through these cycles. Crews account for frozen or saturated ground when scheduling winter installations.How do snow and winter weather affect a fence?Solid privacy fences can collect drifting snow along one side, and gates need enough clearance to open when snow is on the ground. Material choice also affects winter upkeep. Vinyl does not require painting, cedar weathers naturally over time, and aluminum resists rust.Who does the work at Mae Fence Company?Mae Fence Company manufactures many of the fence products it installs, including in-house aluminum fabrication, and offers on-site consultations in which a fence specialist reviews the property, takes measurements, and prepares a written estimate. The company serves Mount Gilead, Marion, and other Central Ohio communities from its Fulton headquarters.Timothy Surprise, owner and president and the grandson of the company's founder, is available for interviews about planning a fence project in winter.About Mae Fence Company: Mae Fence Company is a family-owned fence manufacturer and installer headquartered at 109 East Main St., Fulton, Ohio 43321, and serves communities throughout Ohio from five regional locations. Founded in 1927, the company installs cedar, vinyl, aluminum, rail, and commercial chain link fencing, along with gates and entry systems, for residential and commercial properties in the Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Cleveland, and Akron-Canton areas. Phone: (866) 623-7770. More information is available at .

Timothy Surprise

Mae Fence Company

+1 8666237770

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Mae Fence Company Outlines Fall and Winter Planning for Ohio Fence Projects News Provided By seenai November 23, 2026, 21:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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