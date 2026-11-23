Timothy Surprise, owner and president of Mae Fence Company, talks with crew members in the company's lumber yard in Ohio.

Family owned since 1927, Fulton, Ohio-based Mae Fence Company makes and installs fencing across Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Cleveland, and Akron-Canton.

- Timothy Surprise, Owner and President, Mae Fence CompanyFULTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mae Fence Company, a fence manufacturer and installer headquartered in Fulton, Ohio, is approaching its 100th year as a family-owned business. Founded in 1927, the company manufactures and installs cedar, vinyl, and aluminum fencing for residential and commercial properties in the Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Cleveland, and Akron-Canton areas.The company traces its start to Joseph Keefe, who installed his first fence, a hand-built wooden picket, nearly a century ago. The same family has run the business for three generations, and a fourth is growing up in the shop. That family history continues to shape how the business operates.What does Mae Fence Company manufacture in Ohio?Mae Fence Company manufactures many of the fence products it installs at its own Ohio operation, including its aluminum fencing, which is produced in-house. The company also handles welding and fabrication internally for custom gate and entry projects.Its residential lines include cedar privacy fencing built from heartwood cut cedar, along with vinyl and aluminum fencing. Rail fencing is used on farms, estates, and residential properties. For commercial clients, the company installs chain link fencing for businesses, warehouses, job sites, and industrial facilities, along with walk-through gates and larger commercial entry systems.Installation is handled by the company's own crews, not subcontractors. According to the company, cedar fences carry a three-year warranty, vinyl and aluminum fences carry a limited lifetime warranty, and installation is covered for three years.How does a fence project work from estimate to installation?Projects follow a set process. A fence specialist meets with the property owner on site to take measurements, review materials, and prepare a written estimate. The company then coordinates permits where required and assists with homeowners association approvals before scheduling installation. After installation, a dedicated service department supports customers with ongoing needs.Who runs Mae Fence Company today?Timothy Surprise, the founder's grandson, is the owner and president. He started in the shop at age ten picking up nails and has since worked in production, installation, permits, phones, and sales. As the company nears its centennial, the family continues to oversee operations from the Fulton headquarters, with installation teams working across Central Ohio, the Miami Valley, Southwest Ohio, and Northeast Ohio.Timothy Surprise is available for interviews about the company's history and fence manufacturing in Ohio.About Mae Fence Company: Mae Fence Company is a family-owned fence manufacturer and installer headquartered at 109 East Main St., Fulton, Ohio 43321, and serves communities throughout Ohio from five regional locations. Founded in 1927, the company installs cedar, vinyl, aluminum, rail, and commercial chain link fencing, along with gates and entry systems, for residential and commercial properties in the Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Cleveland, and Akron-Canton areas. Phone: (866) 623-7770. More information is available at .

Timothy Surprise

Mae Fence Company

+1 8666237770

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mae Fence Company Nears a Century of Family Ownership in Ohio Fencing News Provided By seenai November 23, 2026, 21:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.