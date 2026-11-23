MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Nasdaq -listed BTCS has moved to cut its exposure to Ethereum -related liquidation risk during a broad crypto selloff, selling about 27,300 ETH to reduce loans taken through the Aave decentralized lending protocol.

In an SEC filing released Monday, BTCS said it sold the Ether on Nov. 20 and used the proceeds to bring its outstanding Aave debt down to roughly $10.5 million. The company framed the action as a risk-management step amid heightened market volatility.

BTCS sold approximately 27,300 ETH on Nov. 20 to repay loans on Aave. The repayment reduced BTCS's Aave borrowings by about 81%, leaving remaining positions with an estimated loan-to-value ratio of around 32%. BTCS said it temporarily exited liquidity pool positions in its Imperium DeFi business to limit additional volatility exposure. After the sale, BTCS held about 24,245 ETH, while cash and other digital assets were valued at a combined $61 million as of Sunday. In contrast to BTCS's de-risking, BitMine Immersion Technologies reported continued weekly ETH purchases, reaching 6,085,564 ETH (about 4.98% of total supply).

Key takeawaysBTCS reduces Aave debt after Ether selloff

BTCS's latest move directly targets the mechanics of decentralized lending, where borrowing is collateralized and liquidation risk rises when asset prices fall. According to the filing, the company sold ETH and used the proceeds to reduce its outstanding Aave debt to approximately $10.5 million.

The company indicated that the transaction lowered its Aave borrowings by roughly 81%. It also provided an updated risk snapshot for its remaining positions: after the repayment, BTCS said its remaining Aave exposure carried an estimated loan-to-value ratio of about 32%.

BTCS's rationale was tied to limiting the chance of liquidation during periods of rapid market moves. That concern is especially relevant for ETH borrowers when price volatility accelerates, because liquidation thresholds can be triggered quickly as collateral values decline.

What the filing says about BTCS's broader crypto balance

Beyond its Aave positions, BTCS reported additional financing obligations. The company stated it had about $17.9 million in outstanding convertible notes alongside its remaining Aave borrowings, according to the SEC materials linked in the filing.

BTCS also referenced operational changes inside its Imperium DeFi activities. It said it temporarily exited liquidity pool positions as part of efforts to reduce exposure to further market volatility. While the filing does not specify the exact structures of those pools in the excerpt provided, the timing suggests the company wanted to lower its exposure to conditions that can worsen quickly in falling markets-such as liquidity constraints or concentrated volatility within specific DeFi strategies.

After the ETH sale, BTCS reported it held roughly 24,245 ETH. The company further said that cash and digital assets together were valued at about $61 million as of Sunday. The report also estimates that the 27,300 ETH transaction represented around 53% of BTCS's combined pre-sale ETH holdings, underscoring the scale of the de-risking relative to its treasury exposure.

A broader corporate split: de-risking versus continued accumulation

BTCS's reduction of ETH-linked leverage arrives alongside signals from other corporate-style crypto investors that are taking different approaches during the same market stress. Digital asset manager CoinShares, for example, disclosed last week that it sold its entire ETH treasury holding and halved its Solana (SOL ) holdings in October to fund share buybacks. CoinShares' actions highlight how corporate treasuries can rebalance toward capital returns or other priorities even as crypto prices fall.

Meanwhile, another company moving in the opposite direction is BitMine Immersion Technologies, associated with Tom Lee's Bitwise ecosystem. In a Monday announcement, BitMine said it purchased an additional 7,819 ETH over the past week despite the downturn.

BitMine keeps buying ETH, citing its treasury strategy

BitMine reported that it now holds 6,085,564 ETH, which it said corresponds to 4.98% of Ethereum 's total supply. The company also said it has bought Ether every week since adopting its treasury strategy in June 2025, framing its activity as a consistent long-term accumulation plan rather than a reaction to short-term price swings.

In the same update, BitMine reported $384 million in cash and marketable securities as of Sunday. The company also stated that it has staked approximately 5.23 million ETH-about 86% of its total ETH holdings-indicating that a large portion of its strategy is tied to staking rather than purely idle treasury exposure.

BitMine's role within the corporate treasury landscape is also highlighted by third-party tracking from CoinGecko. According to the announcement, CoinGecko listed 35 entities holding a combined 8.16 million ETH at the time of reporting, and BitMine was said to account for roughly 75% of the ETH held in corporate and government treasuries on that list.

These two contrasting strategies-BTCS cutting leverage and temporarily exiting certain DeFi positions versus BitMine continuing weekly ETH accumulation-illustrate how investors can diverge sharply when markets turn volatile. For readers, the practical takeaway is that corporate crypto balance sheets may respond to drawdowns in very different ways depending on leverage, borrowing costs, liquidity needs, and whether management prioritizes capital preservation or accumulation.

As Ether remains under pressure-CoinGecko data cited in the report put the asset at about $1,743 around 6:35 p.m. UTC on Monday, down sharply over the last year and month-investors should watch whether additional publicly reported lenders adjust their collateral and DeFi exposure in real time, and whether accumulation-focused treasuries continue buying as volatility persists.

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