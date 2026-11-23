MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the“Company”), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, today announced that on November 20, 2026, it received an additional written notification letter (the“Notice”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the“Listing Rule”), as the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 (the“Form 20-F”).

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities. As previously disclosed, on July 14, 2026, the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq because it had not filed its Form 6-K containing its interim financial statements for the six month period ended December 31, 2025 (the“Interim Report”), and Nasdaq subsequently granted the Company an exception until December 28, 2026 to file the Interim Report. According to the Notice, any additional exception to allow the Company to regain compliance with all delinquent filings will be limited to a maximum of 180 calendar days from the due date of the Interim Report, or December 28, 2026.

Under the Notice, the Company is required to submit to Nasdaq, no later than December 7, 2026, an update to its original plan to regain compliance, including its plans to file the Form 20-F and the progress the Company has made towards implementing the plan previously submitted in connection with the Interim Report. The Company is working diligently to complete the Interim Report and the Form 20-F and intends to submit the update within the required timeframe. There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's updated plan or that the Company will be able to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules by December 28, 2026. If the Company does not regain compliance by that date, Nasdaq may issue a determination to delist the Company's securities, in which case the Company would have the opportunity to request a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

The Company is taking all necessary steps to complete its financial reporting obligations as promptly as practicable. Management remains committed to maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards and to protecting the interests of its shareholders.

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises (“SMEs”) in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things (“IoT”), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“continuing,”“ongoing,”“expect,”“we believe,”“we intend,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“could” and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

ICZOOM Group Inc.

Lei Xia

Chief Executive Officer

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