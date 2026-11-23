MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought CVRx, Inc. securities between July 25, 2023 and August 6, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in CVRx, Inc. ("CVRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVRX ) have until January 8, 2027 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CVRx, Inc. securities between July 25, 2023 and August 6, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The CVRx, Inc. case, Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System v. CVRx, Inc. et al., was filed on November 9, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court District of Minnesota (Case No. 0:26-cv-04746).

Investors who suffered losses on CVRx, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the CVRx, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the January 8, 2027 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for CVRx, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: January 8, 2027

Class period: July 25, 2023 to August 6, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: November 9, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court District of Minnesota

What happened?

On August 6, 2026, after the market close, CVRx filed a Form 10-Q with the SEC disclosing that on May 14, 2026, the Company“ received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with an investigation under the False Claims Act.” The Company stated that the“CID requested information and documents regarding an investigation into whether [CVRx] caused the submission of false claims to government health insurance programs by improperly marketing [its] device, offering or paying kickbacks to healthcare providers or providing false information to government health insurance programs.”

On this news, CVRx stock fell $3.55, or 59.76%, to close at $2.39 on August 7, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the CVRx, Inc. complaint allege?

The CVRx, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about CVRx, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) to induce sales growth, CVRx and/or its employees were engaged in illegal and unsustainable sales practices, including improperly marketing Barostim, offering or paying kickbacks, and providing false information to government health insurance programs in violation of the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute; (2) CVRx's revenues were in part the product of such unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (3) the illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of criminal and civil liability; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about CVRx, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CVRx, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than January 8, 2027 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against CVRx, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that to induce sales growth, CVRx and/or its employees were engaged in illegal and unsustainable sales practices, including improperly marketing Barostim, offering or paying kickbacks, and providing false information to government health insurance programs in violation of the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute. The January 8, 2027 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help CVRx, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the CVRx, Inc. class action must move the Court by January 8, 2027. To learn more, visit the CVRx, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the CVRx, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the CVRx, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CVRx, Inc. securities between July 25, 2023 and August 6, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the CVRx, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the CVRx, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the CVRx, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court District of Minnesota by January 8, 2027.

What if I miss the CVRx, Inc. deadline? After January 8, 2027, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but CVRx, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the CVRx, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents CVRx, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the CVRx, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the CVRx, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



CVRx, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System v. CVRx, Inc. et al., U.S. District Court District of Minnesota

CVRx Form 10-Q

CVRx, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email:...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

Follow Glancy on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.