MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addition of electrolyte hydration products strengthens Ergodyne's heat stress solutions; transaction expected to close in Q4 2026

St. Paul, Minn., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Thersty Hydration Products Ltd., a rapidly growing Canadian-based electrolyte hydration solutions company. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The acquisition will add Thersty's electrolyte powders, concentrates and freeze pops to Ergodyne's heat safety portfolio, bringing electrolyte replenishment into its established lineup of cooling, hydration and shade products -creating an unmatched heat stress stack from one trusted partner.

“Working safely in the heat takes more than any single product,” said Ergodyne President Greg Schrab.“Adding Thersty helps us address more of what workers need on the job and strengthens the broader approach to heat safety we've championed for decades.”

Since its launch in 2023, Thersty has focused on creating great-tasting, high-quality hydration products designed for the demands of professional workers. Its lineup includes sugar-free, dye-free electrolyte powders, concentrates and freeze pops in flavors including Blue Raspberry, Lemonade, Fruit Punch, Orange, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango and Grape.

“We've always shared Ergodyne's tenacious commitment to product quality, innovation and delivering exceptional value to the people who rely on our products every day,” said Glen Downs, Founder, Thersty Hydration Products Ltd. "We're incredibly proud of what we've built in just a few short years, and I couldn't be more excited about Thersty's future with the resources, reach and expertise of Ergodyne behind it."

Ergodyne expects to begin processing Thersty orders for Canadian customers following close of the transaction. Thersty electrolyte products are expected to be available to Ergodyne's U.S. customers by the second quarter of 2027.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A BetterplaceTM. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top-flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®, all precision-crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

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Ergodyne Set to Expand Hydration Reach

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