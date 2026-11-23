Symbotic Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2026 Results
| Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|(in thousands, except share and per share information)
|September 26, 2026
|June 27, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|Revenue:
|Systems
|$
|722,497
|$
|670,952
|$
|582,329
|$
|2,618,237
|$
|2,118,868
|Software maintenance and support
|15,000
|12,765
|9,271
|51,574
|29,602
|Operation services
|40,109
|37,121
|26,857
|135,098
|98,452
|Total revenue
|777,606
|720,838
|618,457
|2,804,909
|2,246,922
|Cost of revenue:
|Systems
|567,583
|523,607
|454,209
|2,056,614
|1,700,954
|Software maintenance and support
|3,107
|3,486
|2,698
|12,916
|8,291
|Operation services
|31,167
|32,835
|32,147
|115,345
|104,623
|Total cost of revenue
|601,857
|559,928
|489,054
|2,184,875
|1,813,868
|Gross profit
|175,749
|160,910
|129,403
|620,034
|433,054
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|37,744
|43,780
|55,897
|175,813
|206,865
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|77,860
|84,235
|78,576
|335,880
|284,144
|Restructuring charges
|5,430
|-
|6,513
|8,115
|22,873
|Total operating expenses
|121,034
|128,015
|140,986
|519,808
|513,882
|Operating income (loss)
|54,715
|32,895
|(11,583
|)
|100,226
|(80,828
|)
|Other income, net
|12,072
|30,587
|8,076
|66,760
|36,063
|Income (loss) before income tax and equity method investment
|66,787
|63,482
|(3,507
|)
|166,986
|(44,765
|)
|Income tax benefit
|513
|1,149
|423
|475
|1,627
|Loss from equity method investment
|(12,298
|)
|(9,631
|)
|(5,885
|)
|(34,673
|)
|(13,716
|)
|Net income (loss)
|55,002
|55,000
|(8,969
|)
|132,788
|(56,854
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|43,674
|43,327
|(7,272
|)
|105,216
|(46,255
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|11,328
|$
|11,673
|$
|(1,697
|)
|$
|27,572
|$
|(10,599
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:
|Basic
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.22
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:
|Basic
|129,686,781
|128,076,383
|111,697,093
|124,694,056
|108,670,159
|Diluted
|131,214,390
|133,252,947
|111,697,093
|131,649,131
|108,670,159
| Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Common Stock Information
| Total Common Stock issued and outstanding:
| September 26, 2026
| September 27, 2025
|Class A Common Stock issued and outstanding
|130,079,298
|112,635,932
|Class V-1 Common Stock issued and outstanding
|71,361,131
|74,693,311
|Class V-3 Common Stock issued and outstanding
|403,559,196
|403,559,196
|604,999,625
|590,888,439
| Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following table reconciles GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
|September 26, 2026
|June 27, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|55,002
|$
|55,000
|$
|(8,969
|)
|$
|132,788
|$
|(56,854
|)
|Interest income
|(11,382
|)
|(11,335
|)
|(8,085
|)
|(45,222
|)
|(31,456
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(513
|)
|(1,149
|)
|(423
|)
|(475
|)
|(1,627
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,922
|10,241
|8,648
|41,171
|39,617
|Stock-based compensation
|38,840
|50,519
|43,671
|190,664
|146,655
|Business combination transaction expenses
|2,372
|244
|40
|3,337
|7,562
|Restructuring and related charges
|5,669
|(76
|)
|6,103
|8,228
|22,233
|Internal control remediation
|1,515
|1,486
|1,360
|7,347
|8,406
|Business transformation costs
|28
|54
|1,210
|3,162
|3,685
|Fair value adjustments on strategic investments
|(884
|)
|(19,378
|)
|-
|(21,923
|)
|(4,481
|)
|Equity method investment
|12,299
|9,631
|5,885
|34,673
|13,716
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|113,868
|$
|95,237
|$
|49,440
|$
|353,750
|$
|147,456
The following table reconciles GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of Class A common stock (in thousands, except share and per share information):
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|September 26, 2026
|June 27, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|55,002
|$
|55,000
|$
|(8,969
|)
|$
|132,788
|$
|(56,854
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|4,827
|3,970
|3,772
|16,479
|14,458
|Stock-based compensation
|38,840
|50,519
|43,671
|190,664
|146,655
|Business combination transaction expenses
|2,372
|244
|40
|3,337
|7,562
|Restructuring and related charges
|5,669
|(76
|)
|6,103
|8,228
|22,233
|Internal control remediation
|1,515
|1,486
|1,360
|7,347
|8,406
|Business transformation costs
|28
|54
|1,210
|3,162
|3,685
|Fair value adjustments on strategic investments
|(884
|)
|(19,378
|)
|-
|(21,923
|)
|(4,481
|)
|Deferred income tax benefit
|(1,137
|)
|(888
|)
|(1,204
|)
|(1,504
|)
|(4,205
|)
|Tax effect of adjusted items
|(527
|)
|(995
|)
|882
|(1,922
|)
|(469
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|105,705
|$
|89,936
|$
|46,865
|$
|336,656
|$
|136,990
|Less: Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|83,930
|70,870
|38,008
|266,632
|111,510
|Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|21,775
|$
|19,066
|$
|8,857
|$
|70,024
|$
|25,480
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share of Class A Common Stock
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.22
|Diluted weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding
|131,214,390
|133,252,947
|122,260,956
|131,649,131
|117,117,133
The following table presents the tax effect of the adjusted items in the previous table (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|September 26, 2026
|June 27, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|$
|(48
|)
|$
|(79
|)
|$
|67
|$
|(153
|)
|$
|(34
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(401
|)
|(1,024
|)
|630
|(1,768
|)
|(347
|)
|Business combination transaction expenses
|(22
|)
|(6
|)
|54
|(31
|)
|(18
|)
|Restructuring and related charges
|(53
|)
|(14
|)
|101
|(76
|)
|(52
|)
|Internal control remediation
|(16
|)
|(38
|)
|47
|(68
|)
|(20
|)
|Business transformation costs
|(1
|)
|(18
|)
|15
|(29
|)
|(9
|)
|Fair value adjustments on strategic investments
|14
|184
|(32
|)
|203
|11
|Tax effect of adjusted items
|$
|(527
|)
|$
|(995
|)
|$
|882
|$
|(1,922
|)
|$
|(469
|)
The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share of Class A common stock:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
| September 26, 2026
|June 27, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|0.02
|Stock-based compensation
|0.06
|0.08
|0.07
|0.30
|0.23
|Business combination transaction expenses
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|0.01
|Restructuring and related charges
|0.01
|-
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Internal control remediation
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|0.01
|Business transformation costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|Fair value adjustments on strategic investments
|-
|(0.03
|)
|-
|(0.03
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Deferred income tax benefit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.01
|)
|Tax effect of adjusted items
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.22
Totals may not sum due to rounding
The following table reconciles GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
| September 26, 2026
|June 27, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|Gross profit
|$
|175,749
|$
|160,910
|$
|129,403
|$
|620,034
|$
|433,054
|Depreciation
|1,440
|1,507
|1,457
|6,043
|10,414
|Stock-based compensation
|15,619
|17,545
|6,389
|60,042
|29,233
|Restructuring and related charges
|120
|(76
|)
|(411
|)
|(4
|)
|(642
|)
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|192,928
|$
|179,886
|$
|136,838
|$
|686,115
|$
|472,059
|Gross profit margin
|22.6
|%
|22.3
|%
|20.9
|%
|22.1
|%
|19.3
|%
|Adjusted gross profit margin
|24.8
|%
|25.0
|%
|22.1
|%
|24.5
|%
|21.0
|%
The following table reconciles GAAP research and development expenses to Adjusted research and development expenses:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
|September 26, 2026
|June 27, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|Research and development expenses
|$
|37,744
|$
|43,780
|$
|55,897
|$
|175,813
|$
|206,865
|Depreciation and amortization
|(6,555
|)
|(5,959
|)
|(4,946
|)
|(22,665
|)
|(19,990
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(6,232
|)
|(8,642
|)
|(13,657
|)
|(39,918
|)
|(48,065
|)
|Adjusted research and development expenses
|$
|24,957
|$
|29,179
|$
|37,294
|$
|113,230
|$
|138,810
The following table reconciles GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses to Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
|September 26, 2026
|June 27, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|$
|77,860
|$
|84,235
|$
|78,576
|$
|335,880
|$
|284,144
|Depreciation and amortization
|(2,927
|)
|(2,775
|)
|(2,245
|)
|(12,464
|)
|(9,214
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(16,989
|)
|(24,332
|)
|(23,626
|)
|(90,703
|)
|(69,357
|)
|Business combination transaction expenses
|(2,372
|)
|(244
|)
|(40
|)
|(3,337
|)
|(7,562
|)
|Internal control remediation
|(1,515
|)
|(1,486
|)
|(1,359
|)
|(7,347
|)
|(8,406
|)
|Business transformation costs
|(28
|)
|(54
|)
|(1,210
|)
|(3,162
|)
|(3,685
|)
|Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses
|$
|54,029
|$
|55,344
|$
|50,096
|$
|218,867
|$
|185,920
The following table reconciles GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
|September 26, 2026
|June 27, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|374,583
|$
|(147,297
|)
|$
|530,680
|$
|680,166
|$
|866,939
|Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal use software development costs
|(21,491
|)
|(17,333
|)
|(36,246
|)
|(84,244
|)
|(79,030
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|353,092
|$
|(164,630
|)
|$
|494,434
|$
|595,922
|$
|787,909
| Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share data)
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,025,133
|$
|1,244,993
|Accounts receivable
|134,371
|186,705
|Unbilled accounts receivable
|487,716
|181,658
|Inventories
|250,197
|164,390
|Deferred expenses
|93,486
|20,532
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|208,466
|86,582
|Total current assets
|3,199,369
|1,884,860
|Property and equipment, net
|172,364
|117,649
|Intangible assets, net
|101,923
|79,149
|Goodwill
|59,871
|59,871
|Equity method investment
|149,484
|123,034
|Other assets
|212,741
|131,166
|Total assets
|$
|3,895,752
|$
|2,395,729
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|430,263
|$
|286,669
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|299,480
|200,442
|Deferred revenue
|1,731,252
|1,242,312
|Total current liabilities
|2,460,995
|1,729,423
|Deferred revenue
|135,326
|124,932
|Other liabilities
|65,491
|63,629
|Total liabilities
|2,661,812
|1,917,984
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Equity:
|Class A Common Stock, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 130,079,298 and 112,635,932 shares issued and outstanding at September 26, 2026 and September 27, 2025, respectively
|15
|13
|Class V-1 Common Stock, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 71,361,131 and 74,693,311 shares issued and outstanding at September 26, 2026 and September 27, 2025, respectively
|7
|7
|Class V-3 Common Stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 403,559,196 and 403,559,196 shares issued and outstanding at September 26, 2026 and September 27, 2025, respectively
|40
|40
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,041,799
|1,556,611
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,306,047
|)
|(1,333,783
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,733
|)
|(2,695
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|733,081
|220,193
|Noncontrolling interest
|500,859
|257,552
|Total equity
|1,233,940
|477,745
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|3,895,752
|$
|2,395,729
| Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
|September 26, 2026
|June 27, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|55,002
|$
|55,000
|$
|(8,969
|)
|$
|132,788
|$
|(56,854
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,848
|10,250
|8,650
|41,125
|39,604
|Amortization of leases
|4,106
|(2,968
|)
|1,353
|5,062
|4,525
|Restructuring of leases
|-
|-
|3,469
|-
|3,469
|Loss from equity method investment
|12,298
|9,631
|5,885
|34,673
|13,716
|Foreign currency (gains) losses, net
|(15
|)
|-
|40
|43
|(33
|)
|Loss on disposal of assets
|122
|76
|63
|198
|264
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|8,084
|4,241
|2,247
|21,910
|7,148
|Deferred taxes, net
|165
|-
|(4,205
|)
|165
|(4,205
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|38,375
|48,429
|51,967
|181,294
|144,290
|Gain from strategic investment fair value adjustment
|(884
|)
|(19,378
|)
|-
|(21,923
|)
|(4,481
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|154,136
|(155,934
|)
|(50,495
|)
|52,805
|15,075
|Inventories
|(37,440
|)
|(23,839
|)
|(28,690
|)
|(108,585
|)
|(58,876
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(116,787
|)
|(4,566
|)
|9,907
|(382,623
|)
|75,854
|Deferred expenses
|(34,422
|)
|(15,526
|)
|(1,589
|)
|(72,954
|)
|21,993
|Other assets
|20,406
|26,009
|25,624
|56,038
|8,696
|Accounts payable
|101,734
|33,441
|56,360
|152,979
|96,904
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|30,227
|13,620
|17,969
|93,899
|10,356
|Deferred revenue
|130,007
|(123,829
|)
|489,118
|498,784
|606,406
|Acquisition-related consideration paid to customer
|-
|-
|(45,000
|)
|-
|(45,000
|)
|Other liabilities
|(1,379
|)
|(1,954
|)
|(3,024
|)
|(5,512
|)
|(11,912
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|374,583
|(147,297
|)
|530,680
|680,166
|866,939
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs
|(21,491
|)
|(17,333
|)
|(36,246
|)
|(84,244
|)
|(79,030
|)
|Loan to unrelated third party
|(25,000
|)
|-
|-
|(25,000
|)
|-
|Acquisitions of strategic investments
|(37,730
|)
|(73,420
|)
|(87,656
|)
|(160,977
|)
|(129,881
|)
|Cash paid for business and asset acquisitions
|(15,565
|)
|-
|58,169
|(35,722
|)
|(141,831
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(99,786
|)
|(90,753
|)
|(65,733
|)
|(305,943
|)
|(350,742
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payment for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based compensation awards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,012
|)
|Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
|3,979
|-
|1,622
|7,877
|4,855
|Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Stock
|49
|-
|-
|424,356
|-
|Distributions to or on behalf of Symbotic Holdings LLC partners
|(129
|)
|14
|-
|(1,337
|)
|(1,175
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|3,899
|14
|1,622
|430,896
|668
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(9
|)
|(31
|)
|(16
|)
|(47
|)
|(26
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|278,687
|(238,067
|)
|466,553
|805,072
|516,839
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period
|1,773,578
|2,011,645
|780,640
|1,247,193
|730,354
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period
|$
|2,052,265
|$
|1,773,578
|$
|1,247,193
|$
|2,052,265
|$
|1,247,193
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
|September 26, 2026
|June 27, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,025,133
|$
|1,746,446
|$
|1,244,993
|$
|2,025,133
|$
|1,244,993
|Restricted cash
|27,132
|27,132
|2,200
|27,132
|2,200
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|$
|2,052,265
|$
|1,773,578
|$
|1,247,193
|$
|2,052,265
|$
|1,247,193
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