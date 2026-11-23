In comparison, Symbotic posted revenue of $618 million, a net loss of $9 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $49 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

For the full fiscal year 2026, Symbotic reported revenue of $2.8 billion, up 25% year-over-year, net income of $133 million, and adjusted EBITDA1 of $354 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026, up from $1.7 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

“We executed on our commitments across-the-board,” said Rick Cohen, Symbotic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“We enter a new fiscal year with momentum, punctuated by our new expanded agreement with Walmart and a rising set of capabilities to enable true end-to-end supply chain automation.”

“Year-over-year revenue growth accelerated in the fiscal fourth quarter, and we delivered our first full year of GAAP profitability,” said Izzy Martins, Symbotic Chief Financial Officer.“Looking ahead, we see the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 highlighted by accelerating year-over-year revenue growth and significant backlog expansion.”

OUTLOOK

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Symbotic expects revenue of $805 million to $825 million and adjusted EBITDA2 of $110 million to $120 million.

WEBCAST INFORMATION

Symbotic will host a webcast today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 results. The webcast link is: .

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1 Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below under“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” See the tables below for reconciliations to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure.

2 Symbotic is not providing guidance for net income (loss), which is the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, because information reconciling forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) is unavailable to it without unreasonable effort. Symbotic is not able to provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Symbotic's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for stock-based compensation.



ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world's largest retail, wholesale, food & beverage, and medical supply distribution companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit .

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Symbotic reports its financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). This press release contains financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP financial measures”), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool as they do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures Symbotic uses may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to provide additional information regarding the results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, in isolation from, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are reconciled to their closest reported U.S. GAAP financial measures. Symbotic recommends that investors review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Symbotic defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; business combination transaction expenses; equity method investment; internal control remediation; business transformation costs; fair value adjustments on strategic investments; restructuring and related charges; and other infrequent items that may arise from time to time. The stock-based compensation adjustment includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation awards. Symbotic defines adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the following items: amortization of intangible assets; stock-based compensation; business combination transaction expenses; restructuring and related charges; internal control remediation; business transformation costs; fair value adjustments on strategic investments; deferred income tax expense (benefit); and other infrequent items that may arise from time to time. Symbotic defines adjusted diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders divided by the diluted weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP gross profit excluding the following items: depreciation, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and related charges. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenue. Symbotic defines adjusted research and development expenses, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP research and development expenses excluding the following items: depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets and stock-based compensation. Symbotic defines adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses excluding the following items: depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; business combination transaction expenses; internal control remediation; business transformation costs; and other infrequent items that may arise from time to time. Symbotic defines free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal use software development costs. In addition to Symbotic's financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Symbotic believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, and free cash flow non-GAAP financial measures, are useful in evaluating the performance of Symbotic's business because they highlight trends in its core business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, Symbotic's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, backlog or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“seeks,”“plans,”“scheduled,”“anticipates,” or“intends” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Symbotic's ability to, or expectations that it will:



meet the technical requirements of existing or future agreements with its customers, including with respect to backlog;

expand its target customer base and maintain its existing customer base;

realize the benefits expected from its GreenBox Systems LLC (“Exol”) joint venture, the commercial agreement with Exol, the commercial agreement with Nueva Wal Mart de México, S. de R.L. de C.V., the Enterprise Master Automation Agreement with Walmart and the related market program addenda and development program addendum and the acquisition of the Advanced Systems and Robotics business from Walmart, as well as our acquisitions of Fox Robotics, ARMS Innovations and cellumation;

manage the timing and cost of any product replacement, programs and related recalls;

realize its outlook, including its system gross margins;

anticipate industry trends;

maintain and enhance its systems;

anticipate rapid technological changes;

execute its growth strategy;

develop, design and sell systems that are differentiated from those of competitors;

execute its research and development strategy;

acquire, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property;

attract, train and retain effective officers, key employees or directors;

comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business;

stay abreast of modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business;

successfully defend litigation;

issue equity securities in connection with future transactions;

meet future liquidity requirements and, if applicable, comply with restrictive covenants related to long-term indebtedness;

timely and effectively remediate any material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting;

maintain the listing of the Symbotic common stock on Nasdaq; and effectively respond to general economic and business conditions.



Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:



the future performance of Symbotic's business and operations;

expectations regarding revenues, expenses, adjusted EBITDA and anticipated cash needs;

expectations regarding cash flow, liquidity and sources of funding;

expectations regarding capital expenditures;

the anticipated benefits of Symbotic's leadership structure;

the effects of inflation, prevailing price levels, exchange rates, changes in trade agreements and trade protection measures including tariffs and other economic factors;

the direct and indirect effects of geopolitical conditions in the United States and in global economies, including those resulting from acts of war and conflicts and responses to such events;

business disruption;

disruption to the business due to Symbotic's dependency on Walmart;

increasing competition in the warehouse automation industry;

any delays in the design, production or launch of Symbotic's systems and products;

the failure to meet customers' requirements under existing or future contracts or customers' expectations as to price or pricing structure;

the internal use of artificial intelligence (“A.I.”), physical A.I., and machine learning tools that may expose us to heightened cybersecurity risks;

the use of emerging technologies like A.I., machine learning, and physical A.I. requiring us to navigate an uncertain legal and regulatory landscape;

any defects in new products or enhancements to existing products;

the fluctuation of operating results from period to period due to a number of factors, including the pace of customer adoption of Symbotic's new products and services and any changes in its product mix that shift too far into lower gross margin products; and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.



Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Symbotic's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the sections titled“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Symbotic believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding its financial performance, financial position and cash flows as of and for periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because of their inherent uncertainty and to appreciate the limited purposes for which they are being used by management. While Symbotic believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct.

The forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. Symbotic is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Symbotic has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

Any financial projections in this press release or discussed in the webcast are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Symbotic's control. While all projections are necessarily speculative, Symbotic believes that the preparation of prospective financial information involves increasingly higher levels of uncertainty the further out the projection extends from the date of preparation. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections. The inclusion of projections in this communication should not be regarded as an indication that Symbotic, or its representatives, considered or considers the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events.

Annualized and estimated numbers are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Symbotic and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Symbotic. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other reports we file with, or furnish to, the SEC and other regulatory agencies and made by our directors, officers, other employees and other persons authorized to speak on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Charlie Anderson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

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