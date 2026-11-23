MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(NASDAQ:HIFS) (“the Bank”), Hingham, Massachusetts, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share. The dividend will be paid on January 13, 2027 to stockholders of record as of January 4, 2027.

In addition to the regular quarterly dividend, the Bank's Board of Directors announced that it will pay a special dividend of $0.75 per share. This special dividend will also be paid on January 13, 2027 to stockholders of record as of January 4, 2027.

The Bank regularly considers all capital allocation options and continues to return capital to the ownership through both regular and special dividends. This will be the Bank's 132nd consecutive quarterly dividend. The Bank has also declared special cash dividends in thirty of the last thirty-two years, typically in the fourth quarter. The Bank sets the level of the special dividend based on the Bank's capital requirements and the prospective return on other capital allocation options. This may result in special dividends, if any, significantly above or below the regular quarterly dividend.

All capital allocation options, including future regular dividends, special dividends, and share repurchases, will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America's oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

The Bank's shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.

CONTACT: Patrick R. Gaughen, President & Chief Operating Officer (781) 783-1761