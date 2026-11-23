MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 38Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the company's presentation will be available by visiting Veracyte's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world. The company's molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient's tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care. Veracyte's Diagnostics Platform combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a powerful evidence-generation engine to support continued innovation and pipeline development. The company's portfolio includes the Afirma® Genomic Sequencing Classifier test, Decipher® Bladder Genomic Classifier test, Decipher® Prostate Genomic Classifier test, Prosigna® Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRDTM Monitoring Test for MIBC. For more information, visit Veracyte's website or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Investors:

Kelly Gura

...

Media:

Molly Cornbleet

...

+1-650-351-8780