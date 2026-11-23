ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the“Company”), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage, operational services, and asset optimization software, today announced its results for the three months and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2026.

The Company's newly constituted executive management team continues to work diligently to both sharpen execution and maintain current momentum on order intake, driven by Smartstack's differentiated technology, high energy density, and modular architecture. The transformation underway is intended to position Fluence to harness the rapidly growing opportunity for battery storage.

“Demand for our product is the strongest in Company history based on our record fourth quarter orders of $3.5 billion which exceeds the total for all of fiscal year 2025,” said Axel Meier, Interim Chief Executive Officer.“With a backlog of $8.9 billion in hand as of the end of this fiscal year, we are well-positioned to execute on growing our revenue over the next few years."

"We are focused on enabling Fluence to capitalize on our competitive strengths, including our differentiated product. Our transformation strategy is designed to deliver on our commitments to customers, improve financial and operational execution, prioritize profitable growth, and strengthen cash generation," said Bernerd Da Santos, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights



Order intake of more than $6.2 billion for fiscal year 2026 including $3.5 billion signed during the fourth quarter, more than double the levels of fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 respectively, and representing the largest amounts in the Company's history.

Backlog1 increased to approximately $8.9 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $5.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, representing the highest level in the Company's history.

Revenue of $2.3 billion for fiscal year 2026 and $0.7 billion for the fourth quarter, compared to $2.3 billion and $1.0 billion for the same periods in fiscal 2025, respectively. As previously communicated, revenue in both periods was weaker than expected primarily due to shipment delays associated with the ramp-up of our contract manufacturer's facility.

GAAP gross profit margin of 2.8% for fiscal year 2026 and (5.0)% for the fourth quarter, compared to 13.1% and 13.7% for the same periods in fiscal 2025, respectively. Margins in both periods were primarily impacted by liquidated damages incurred due to project delays, associated with the ramp-up of our contract manufacturer's facility and cost overruns associated with new product deployment.

Net loss of $273.9 million for fiscal year 2026 and net loss of $137.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared to net loss of $68.0 million and net income of $24.1 million, for the same periods in fiscal 2025, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA2 of negative $202.8 million for fiscal year 2026 and of negative $112.0 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $19.5 million and $72.2 million for the same periods in fiscal 2025, respectively.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") of approximately $171.2 million as of fiscal year end 2026. Total Cash3 and Liquidity4 of approximately $0.9 billion as of September 30, 2026, as compared to approximately $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Conference Call Information

The Company will conduct a teleconference starting at 8:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, to discuss the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 financial results. To participate, analysts are required to register by clicking Fluence Energy Inc. Q4 Earnings Call Registration Link. Once registered, analysts will be issued a unique PIN and dial-in number. Analysts are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

General audience participants, and non-analysts are encouraged to join the teleconference in a listen-only mode at: Fluence Energy Inc. Q4 Listen Only - Webcast, or on by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at:, by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The replay will be available on the Company's website at by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures are intended as supplemental measures of performance and/or liquidity that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, including that other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, reducing their usefulness as comparative measures. With respect to Free Cash Flow, limitations on the use of Free Cash Flow include that (i) it should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures (for example, cash is still required to satisfy other working capital needs, including short-term investment policy, restricted cash, and intangible assets); (ii) Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash provided by operating activities; and (iii) this metric does not reflect our future contractual commitments.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from the consolidated statements of operations using net income (loss) adjusted for (i) interest expense (income), net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, and (v) other non-recurring income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also includes amounts impacting net income related to estimated payments due to related parties pursuant to the Tax Receivable Agreement, dated October 27, 2021, by and among Fluence Energy, Inc., Fluence Energy, LLC, Siemens Industry, Inc. and AES Grid Stability, LLC (the“Tax Receivable Agreement”).

Adjusted Gross Profit is calculated from the consolidated statements of operations using gross profit, adjusted to exclude (i) stock-based compensation expenses, (ii) depreciation and amortization, and (iii) other non-recurring income or expenses. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is calculated using Adjusted Gross Profit divided by total revenue.

Free Cash Flow is calculated from the consolidated statements of cash flows and is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, adjusted to exclude purchases made under supply chain financing arrangements, less repayments of obligations under supply chain financing arrangements and purchase of property and equipment made in the period. We expect our Free Cash Flow to fluctuate in future periods as we invest in our business to support our plans for growth.

These non-GAAP measures should be not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Readers are cautioned that these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release and the accompanying tables contained at the end of this release.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or X. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements that are made on our earnings call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the“Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release and on our earnings call are intended to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, including expectations regarding revenue growth and cash generation, operational performance, the Company's transformation strategy and its expected benefit, expectations related to backlog, pipeline, order intake, and contracted backlog, expectations regarding Smartstack and other new product offerings, expectations regarding customer demand for Company products and solutions, expectations regarding our contract manufacturing partners and related facilities, potential impact from delays in ramp up of production facilities, associated project delays, and cost overruns, and beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans and objectives of management and timing associated therewith. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do no relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as“may,”“possible,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“targets,”“projects,”“contemplates,” "commits",“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, manufacturing delays, supply chain disruptions, quality issues and production constraints; the development, delivery, installation, commissioning and interconnection of energy storage projects, cost overruns, and delays; supplier concentration and the limited number of suppliers for critical components; our ability to successfully develop, launch, operate, and support new products, technologies, and software offerings; suppliers that are unable to provide components in the required quantities or on timelines required to meet customer demand; operating as a global company with a global supply chain; increasing supply chain traceability and diligence requirements, which may increase compliance costs and restrict access to materials; changes in the cost and availability of raw materials and underlying components; the lengthy sales and installation cycle for energy storage solutions; defects, errors, vulnerabilities, and/or bugs in products and technology; product defects or underperformance resulting in warranty expenses beyond current estimates; current and planned global operations; recent executive actions restricting foreign-produced bulk-power system electric equipment, which could affect our supply chain, increase costs and delay customer projects; failure by contract manufacturers, vendors, and suppliers to use ethical business practices and comply with applicable laws and regulations; actual or threatened health epidemics, pandemics, or similar public health threats; severe weather events; our ability to obtain financial assurances for projects; increased expenses and our ability to maintain profitability; restrictions set forth in the current credit agreement and future debt agreements; our uncertain ability to raise additional capital to execute on business opportunities; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the elimination or expiration of government incentives or regulations regarding renewable energy and energy storage; changes in the global trade environment, including tariffs; fluctuations in order intake, backlog conversion and results of operations across fiscal periods; risks relating to pipeline, contracted backlog, and remaining performance obligations; a significant reduction in order volume or loss of one or more significant customers or their inability to perform under contracts; competition for offerings and the ability to attract new customers and retain existing ones; maintaining and enhancing reputation and brand recognition; our ability to effectively manage the scale, complexity and expansion of our business and operations; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; our growth depending in part on the success of relationships with third-party contractors, subcontractors and service providers; the rapidly evolving and difficult-to-predict markets in which we operate; whether renewable energy technologies are suitable for widespread adoption or if sufficient demand for offerings does not develop or takes longer to develop than anticipated; our estimates on the size of the total addressable market; macroeconomic uncertainty and market conditions; interest rates or a reduction in the availability of tax equity, project debt capital or project financing in the global financial markets and corresponding effects on customers' ability to finance energy storage systems and demand for energy storage solutions; electricity prices, market structures and the cost of alternative energy and reliable solutions; a decline in public acceptance of renewable energy, energy storage, data center or other large-load projects, or delay in public acceptance of renewable energy, or delay, prevent, or increase in the cost of customer projects; increased attention to environmental, social and governance matters; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce proper protection for intellectual property, including technology; the threat of lawsuits by third parties alleging intellectual property violations; our having adequate protection for trademarks and trade names; our ability to enforce intellectual property rights throughout the world; claims that our employees, consultants or advisors have wrongfully used or disclosed trade secrets of current or former employers or claims asserting ownership of our intellectual property; our patent portfolio; our ability to effectively protect data integrity of technology infrastructure, data, and other business systems; cybersecurity risks and incidents, which may results in damage to our brand and reputation, material financial penalties and legal liability; the use of open-source software; our failure to comply with third-party license or technology agreements; our inability to license rights to use technologies on reasonable terms; compromises, interruptions, or shutdowns of systems; use of artificial intelligence ("AI") technologies; acquisitions or other transactions made or that may be pursued; potential changes in tax laws or regulations; barriers arising from current electric utility industry policies and regulations and any subsequent changes; environmental, health, and safety laws and potential obligations, liabilities, and costs thereunder; actual or perceived failure to comply with data privacy and data security laws, regulations, industry standards, and other requirements relating to the privacy, security, and processing of personal information; the adoption and use of AI, machine learning and other emerging technologies; potential future legal proceedings, regulatory disputes, and governmental inquiries; ownership of our Class A common stock, including our dual class structure; our having no current plan to pay dividends on our Class A common stock for the foreseeable future; being a“controlled company” within the meaning of the Nasdaq rules; conflicts of interest by officers and directors due to positions with our continuing equity owners; future dilution; short-seller activists; relationship with our founders and continuing equity owners; terms of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws; our dependence on distributions from Fluence Energy, LLC to pay taxes and expenses and Fluence Energy, LLC's ability to make such distributions may be limited or restricted in certain scenarios; risks arising out of the Tax Receivable Agreement; unanticipated changes in effective tax rates or adverse outcomes resulting from examination of tax returns; our indebtedness and the 2030 Convertible Senior Notes; improper and ineffective internal control over financial reporting to comply with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; changes in accounting principles or their applicability; and estimates or judgments relating to critical accounting policies; and other important factors set forth under Part I, Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on November 23, 2026, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Contacts

Analyst

Chris Shelton, Vice President of Investor Relations

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Media

Shayla Ebsen, Director of Communications

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