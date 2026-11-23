Fluence Energy, Inc. Reports 2026 Financial Results
| FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|September 30,
| 2026
|
| 2025
|Assets
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|352,810
|$
|690,768
|Restricted cash
|25,702
|23,862
|Trade receivables, net
|298,834
|272,820
|Unbilled receivables
|320,882
|239,594
|Receivables from related parties
|119,769
|200,748
|Advances to suppliers
|248,855
|126,778
|Inventory, net
|968,616
|455,015
|Other current assets
|109,774
|54,671
|Total current assets
|2,445,242
|2,064,256
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|42,563
|50,320
|Intangible assets, net
|65,542
|63,403
|Goodwill
|27,669
|28,584
|Deferred income tax asset, net
|4,214
|4,046
|Other non-current assets
|154,241
|146,391
|Total non-current assets
|294,229
|292,744
|Total assets
|$
|2,739,471
|$
|2,357,000
|Liabilities, and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|373,501
|321,004
|Deferred revenue
|978,137
|640,457
|Deferred revenue with related parties
|26,134
|79,916
|Personnel related liabilities
|33,577
|31,850
|Accruals and provisions
|353,436
|246,235
|Taxes payable
|20,621
|30,317
|Other current liabilities
|127,416
|20,590
|Total current liabilities
|1,912,822
|1,370,369
|Non-current liabilities:
|Deferred income tax liability
|1,257
|9,530
|Convertible senior notes, net
|392,624
|390,804
|Other non-current liabilities
|136,735
|37,449
|Total non-current liabilities
|530,616
|437,783
|Total liabilities
|$
|2,443,438
|$
|1,808,152
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.00001 per share, 10,000,000 share authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 2025
|-
|-
|Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 144,218,388 shares issued and 143,209,610 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026; 132,014,571 shares issued and 131,164,365 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025
|1
|1
|Class B-1 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 134,325,805 shares authorized; 41,432,781 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026; $0.00001 par value per share, 134,325,805 shares authorized; 51,499,195 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025
|-
|-
|Class B-2 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 2025
|-
|-
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(13,135
|)
|(10,213
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|671,637
|627,956
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|15,534
|11,613
|Accumulated deficit
|(405,416
|)
|(199,762
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc.
|268,621
|429,595
|Non-controlling interest
|27,412
|119,253
|Total stockholders' equity
|296,033
|548,848
|Total liabilities, stockholders' equity
|$
|2,739,471
|$
|2,357,000
| FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
| 2026
|
| 2025
| 2024
|Revenue
|$
|1,898,930
|$
|1,705,209
|$
|1,601,563
|Revenue from related parties
|435,134
|557,621
|1,096,999
|Total revenue
|2,334,064
|2,262,830
|2,698,562
|Cost of goods and services
|2,268,538
|1,967,045
|2,357,482
|Gross profit
|65,526
|295,785
|341,080
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|96,583
|86,217
|66,195
|Sales and marketing
|94,485
|79,489
|63,842
|General and administrative
|151,220
|163,068
|172,996
|Depreciation and amortization
|16,143
|13,348
|11,426
|Interest expense (income), net
|2,219
|4,110
|(5,676
|)
|Other income, net
|(20,442
|)
|(5,375
|)
|(7,276
|)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(274,682
|)
|(45,072
|)
|39,573
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(820
|)
|22,917
|9,206
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(273,862
|)
|$
|(67,989
|)
|$
|30,367
|Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
|$
|(68,208
|)
|$
|(19,675
|)
|$
|7,651
|Net (loss) income attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc.
|$
|(205,654
|)
|$
|(48,314
|)
|$
|22,716
|Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding
|Basic
|136,358,177
|130,307,162
|126,180,011
|Diluted
|136,358,177
|130,307,162
|184,034,832
|(Loss) income per share of Class A common stock
|Basic
|$
|(1.51
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|0.18
|Diluted
|$
|(1.51
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|0.13
| FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| (Unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
|
| 2025
| 2024
|Revenue
|$
|581,022
|$
|757,677
|$
|745,438
|Revenue from related parties
|163,069
|284,214
|482,710
|Total revenue
|744,091
|1,041,891
|1,228,148
|Cost of goods and services
|781,485
|898,988
|1,070,679
|Gross (loss) profit
|(37,394
|)
|142,903
|157,469
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|33,232
|20,892
|18,352
|Sales and marketing
|23,885
|20,276
|22,571
|General and administrative
|34,411
|49,346
|46,094
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,133
|3,962
|2,837
|Interest expense (income), net
|1,000
|3,377
|(1,122
|)
|Other (income) expense, net
|(1,050
|)
|(1,060
|)
|(6,865
|)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(133,005
|)
|46,110
|75,602
|Income tax expense
|4,754
|22,048
|7,878
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(137,759
|)
|$
|24,062
|$
|67,724
|Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
|$
|(30,919
|)
|$
|6,116
|$
|19,881
|Net (loss) income attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc.
|$
|(106,840
|)
|$
|17,946
|$
|47,843
|Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding
|Basic
|143,174,975
|131,034,328
|128,879,394
|Diluted
|143,174,975
|184,829,472
|184,492,220
|(Loss) income per share of Class A common stock
|Basic
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.37
|Diluted
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.34
| FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
| (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
| 2026
|
| 2025
| 2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(273,862
|)
|$
|(67,989
|)
|$
|30,367
|(Loss) gain on foreign currency translation, net of tax
|(6,072
|)
|15,595
|(598
|)
|Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges, net of tax
|10,896
|3,108
|(6,276
|)
|Actuarial gain (loss) on pension liabilities, net of tax
|272
|73
|(211
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|5,096
|18,776
|(7,085
|)
|Total comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(268,766
|)
|$
|(49,213
|)
|$
|23,282
|Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
|$
|(67,033
|)
|$
|(14,352
|)
|$
|5,608
|Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc.
|$
|(201,733
|)
|$
|(34,861
|)
|$
|17,674
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
|
| 2025
| 2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(137,759
|)
|$
|24,062
|$
|67,724
|Loss on foreign currency translation, net of tax
|(1,205
|)
|(1,173
|)
|(170
|)
|Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges, net of tax
|2,421
|821
|(4,393
|)
|Actuarial gain (loss) on pension liabilities, net of tax
|272
|73
|(211
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,488
|(279
|)
|(4,774
|)
|Total comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(136,271
|)
|$
|23,783
|$
|62,950
|Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
|$
|(30,571
|)
|$
|6,037
|$
|18,519
|Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc.
|$
|(105,700
|)
|$
|17,746
|$
|44,431
| FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
| (U.S. Dollars in Thousands)
|
|Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
| 2026
|
| 2025
| 2024
|Operating activities
|
|
|
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(273,862
|)
|$
|(67,989
|)
|$
|30,367
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|41,738
|29,343
|14,482
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|5,127
|4,217
|3,091
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|4,353
|-
|-
|Inventory provision
|(22
|)
|6,959
|23,972
|Stock-based compensation
|15,403
|19,540
|23,855
|Deferred income taxes
|(8,054
|)
|6,351
|(6,719
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables
|(27,707
|)
|(56,715
|)
|(114,577
|)
|Unbilled receivables
|(80,982
|)
|(68,045
|)
|24,747
|Receivables from related parties
|80,977
|161,780
|(303,963
|)
|Advances to suppliers
|(122,372
|)
|49,113
|(64,258
|)
|Inventory
|(513,474
|)
|(278,729
|)
|21,731
|Other current assets
|(16,288
|)
|20,413
|(10,986
|)
|Other non-current assets
|(20,586
|)
|(86,819
|)
|(28,100
|)
|Accounts payable
|55,036
|(119,228
|)
|370,124
|Deferred revenue with related parties
|(53,774
|)
|41,725
|(72,201
|)
|Deferred revenue
|342,706
|361,903
|(9,796
|)
|Current accruals and provisions
|108,423
|(93,586
|)
|160,206
|Taxes payable
|(9,728
|)
|(27,891
|)
|22,799
|Other current liabilities
|1,372
|(58,305
|)
|18,185
|Other non-current liabilities
|100,887
|10,425
|(23,274
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(370,827
|)
|(145,538
|)
|79,685
|Investing activities
|
|
|
|Capital expenditures on software and other
|(17,592
|)
|(14,915
|)
|(10,860
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(20,194
|)
|(14,884
|)
|(8,115
|)
|Issuance of note receivable
|(30,000
|)
|-
|-
|Proceeds from sale of equity method investment
|3,686
|-
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(64,100
|)
|(29,799
|)
|(18,975
|)
|Financing activities
|
|
|
|Class A common stock withheld related to settlement of employee taxes for stock-based compensation awards
|(2,922
|)
|(753
|)
|(1,663
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of 2030 Convertible Senior Notes
|-
|400,000
|-
|Purchases of Capped Calls related to 2030 Convertible Senior Notes
|-
|(29,000
|)
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|3,470
|2,170
|5,335
|Distribution to AES Grid Stability
|-
|(1,035
|)
|-
|Principal payments on finance leases
|(4,309
|)
|(2,370
|)
|-
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|(1,704
|)
|(12,132
|)
|(8,456
|)
|Purchases under supply chain financing arrangements
|198,053
|-
|-
|Repayments of obligations under supply chain financing arrangements
|(85,460
|)
|-
|-
|Payments for acquisitions
|-
|-
|(3,892
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|107,128
|356,880
|(8,676
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(8,319
|)
|14,381
|3,941
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(336,118
|)
|195,924
|55,975
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the beginning of the period
|714,630
|518,706
|462,731
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the end of the period
|$
|378,512
|$
|714,630
|$
|518,706
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|
|
|
|Interest paid
|$
|15,904
|$
|9,296
|$
|3,022
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|23,699
|$
|19,043
|$
|2,661
FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
KEY OPERATING METRICS (UNAUDITED)
The following tables present our key operating metrics for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The tables below present the metrics in either Gigawatts (GW) or Gigawatt hours (GWh). Our key operating metrics focus on project milestones to measure our performance and designate each project as either“deployed”,“assets under management”,“contracted backlog”, or“pipeline”.
| Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
| Change
|
| Change %
|2026
|2025
|
|
|Energy Storage Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deployed (GW)
|8.1
|
|6.8
|
|1.3
|
|19.1
|%
|
|Deployed (GWh)
|20.8
|17.8
|3.0
|16.9
|%
|Contracted backlog (GW)
|16.8
|
|9.1
|
|7.7
|
|84.6
|%
|
|Pipeline (GW)
|44.5
|35.7
|8.8
|24.6
|%
|Pipeline (GWh)
|169.4
|
|122.0
|
|47.4
|
|38.9
|%
|
| (amounts in GW)
| Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
| Change
|
| Change %
|2026
|2025
|
|
|Service Contracts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assets under management
|6.9
|
|5.6
|
|1.3
|
|23.2
|%
|
|Contracted backlog
|10.1
|
|7.0
|
|3.1
|
|44.3
|%
|
|Pipeline
|36.5
|
|29.4
|
|7.1
|
|24.1
|%
|
| (amounts in GW)
| Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
| Change
|
| Change %
|2026
|2025
|
|
|Digital Contracts
|
|
|
|
|Assets under management
|24.1
|
|22.0
|
|2.1
|
|9.5
|%
|Contracted backlog
|10.9
|
|12.1
|
|(1.2
|)
|
|(9.9
|%)
|Pipeline
|44.4
|63.7
|(19.3
|)
|(30.3
|%)
The following table presents our order intake for the three months and fiscal years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The table is presented in Gigawatts (GW):
| (amounts in GW)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change %
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change %
|Energy Storage Products
|
|
|
|Contracted
|4.8
|1.5
|3.3
|220.0
|%
|9.0
|3.4
|5.6
|164.7
|%
|Service Contracts
|
|
|
|
|Contracted
|2.8
|2.4
|0.4
|16.7
|%
|4.4
|4.5
|(0.1
|)
|(2.2) %
|Digital Contracts
|
|
|
|
|Contracted
|0.9
|1.2
|(0.3
|)
|(25.0) %
|6.9
|6.6
|0.3
|4.5
|%
Deployed
Deployed represents cumulative energy storage products and solutions that have achieved substantial completion and are not decommissioned. Deployed is monitored by management to measure our performance towards achieving project milestones.
Assets Under Management
Assets under management for service contracts represents our long-term service contracts with customers associated with our completed energy storage system products and solutions. In general, we start providing maintenance, monitoring, or other operational services after the storage product projects are completed. This is not limited to energy storage solutions delivered by Fluence. Assets under management for digital software represents contracts signed and active (post go live). Assets under management serves as an indicator of expected revenue from our customers and assists management in forecasting our expected financial performance.
Contracted Backlog
For our energy storage products and solutions contracts, contracted backlog includes signed customer orders or contracts under execution prior to when substantial completion is achieved. For service contracts, contracted backlog includes signed service agreements associated with our storage product projects that have not been completed and the associated service has not started. For digital applications contracts, contracted backlog includes signed agreements where the associated subscription has not started.
We cannot guarantee that our contracted backlog will result in actual revenue in the originally anticipated period or at all. Contracted backlog may not generate margins equal to our historical operating results. Our customers may experience project delays or cancel orders as a result of external market factors and economic or other factors beyond our control. If our contracted backlog fails to result in revenue as anticipated or in a timely manner, we could experience a reduction in revenue, profitability, and liquidity.
Contracted/Order Intake
Contracted, which we use interchangeably with“order intake”, represents new energy storage product and solutions contracts, new service contracts. and new digital contracts signed during each period presented. We define“Contracted” as a firm and binding purchase order, letter of award, change order, or other signed contract (in each case an“Order”) from the customer that is received and accepted by Fluence. Our order intake is intended to convey the dollar amount and gigawatts (operating measure) contracted in the period presented. We believe that order intake provides useful information to investors and management because the order intake provides visibility into future revenue and enables evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company's sales activity and the attractiveness of its offerings in the market.
Pipeline
Pipeline represents our uncontracted, potential revenue from energy storage products and solutions, service, and digital software contracts, which have a reasonable likelihood of contract execution within 24 months. Pipeline is an internal management metric that we construct from market information reported by our global sales force. Pipeline is monitored by management to understand the anticipated growth of our Company and our estimated future revenue related to customer contracts for our battery-based energy storage products and solutions, services, and digital software.
We cannot guarantee that our pipeline will result in actual revenue in the originally anticipated period or at all. Even if our pipeline generates revenue, it may not generate margins equal to our historical operating results. Among other factors, our pipeline may be impacted by customer project delays or cancelled orders as a result of external market factors and economic or other factors beyond our control. If our pipeline fails to result in revenue or margins as anticipated or in a timely manner, we could experience a reduction in anticipated revenue, profitability, and liquidity.
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)
ARR represents the net annualized contracted value including software subscriptions including initial trial, licensing, long term service agreements, and extended warranty agreements as of the reporting period. ARR excludes one-time fees, revenue share or other revenue that is non-recurring and variable. The Company believes ARR is an important operating metric as it provides visibility to future revenue. It is important to management to increase this visibility as we continue to expand. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to replace these items.
FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
The following tables present our non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated.
| ($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(137,759
|)
|$
|24,062
|$
|(273,862
|)
|$
|(67,989
|)
|Add (deduct):
|Interest expense, net
|1,000
|
|3,377
|2,219
|4,110
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|4,754
|
|22,048
|(820
|)
|22,917
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,015
|
|10,414
|41,738
|29,343
|Stock-based compensation(a)
|1,281
|4,108
|15,403
|19,650
|Other non-recurring expenses, net(b)
|7,660
|
|8,178
|12,478
|11,424
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(112,049
|)
|$
|72,187
|$
|(202,844
|)
|$
|19,455
(a) Includes incentive awards that will be settled in either shares or cash.
(b) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2026 includes $2.6 million in severance costs related to restructuring, $4.4 million of impairment expense related to long-lived assets and $0.7 million for legal and consulting fees related to the evaluation of potential strategic transactions. Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2025 includes approximately $7.3 million in severance costs related to restructuring and $0.9 million of impairment expense related to equity method investment. Amount for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 includes approximately $2.6 million in severance costs related to restructuring, $4.5 million for legal and consulting fees related to the evaluation of potential strategic transactions,$4.8 million of impairment expense related to an equity method investment and long-lived assets, and $0.5 million for secondary offering expenses. Amount for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 includes approximately $11.8 million in severance costs related to restructuring, $0.9 million of impairment expense related to equity method investment and $1.2 million in income as a result of a reduction in our Tax Receivable Agreement liability.
| ($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Total revenue
|$
|744,091
|
|$
|1,041,891
|$
|2,334,064
|$
|2,262,830
|Cost of goods and services
|
|781,485
|
|898,988
|2,268,538
|1,967,045
|Gross profit
|
|(37,394
|)
|
|142,903
|
|65,526
|
|295,785
|Gross profit margin %
|(5.0) %
|13.7
|%
|2.8
|%
|13.1
|%
|Add:
|
|
|Stock-based compensation(a)
|150
|443
|1,234
|2,597
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,820
|4,548
|17,588
|9,936
|Other non-recurring expenses(b)
|
|4,861
|
|614
|4,861
|1,220
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|(27,563
|)
|
|$
|148,508
|
|$
|89,209
|
|$
|309,538
|Adjusted Gross Profit Margin %
|
|(3.7) %
|
|14.3
|%
|
|3.8
|%
|
|13.7
|%
(a) Includes incentive awards that will be settled in either shares or cash.
(b) Amount for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 includes $0.5 million in severance costs related to restructuring and $4.4 million of impairment expense related to long-lived assets.Amount for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 includes $0.6 million and $1.2 million, respectively, in severance costs related to restructuring.
| ($ in thousands)
|Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(370,827
|)
|
|$
|(145,538
|)
|Add: Purchases under supply chain financing arrangements
|198,053
|-
|Less: Repayments of obligations under supply chain financing arrangements
|(85,460
|)
|-
|Less: Purchase of property and equipment
|(20,194
|)
|
|(14,884
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(278,428
|)
|
|$
|(160,422
|)
____
1 Backlog represents the unrecognized revenue value of our contractual commitments, which include deferred revenue and amounts that will be billed and recognized as revenue in future periods. The Company's backlog may vary significantly each reporting period based on the timing of major new contractual commitments and the backlog may fluctuate with currency movements. In addition, under certain circumstances, the Company's customers have the right to terminate contracts or defer the timing of its services and their payments to the Company.
2 Non-GAAP Financial Metric. See the section below titled“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP.
3 Total cash includes Cash and cash equivalents + Restricted Cash.
4 Total liquidity is a management metric and is defined as cash and cash equivalents + restricted cash + capacity available under our working capital facilities, net of letters of credit issued. Our working capital facilities include our two supply chain financing programs and our revolving credit facility, under which we can issue letters of credit or, subject to certain limitations, incur borrowings thereunder. Each of our working capital facilities are subject to covenants and restrictions as set forth therein, including a cash draw sublimit in the revolving credit facility of $150.0 million. As of September 30, 2026, we had $188.2 million of outstanding letters of credit under our revolving credit facility, with remaining availability of $311.8 million.
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