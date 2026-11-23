MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for power distribution, lighting, user interface, and sensor applications, today announced the appointment of Paula Slater as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective December 1, 2026. Ms. Slater succeeds Karen Keegans, who will retire at the end of Methode's fiscal year 2027. Ms. Keegans will remain with Methode until then to support the transition.

“On behalf of everyone at Methode, I want to thank Karen for her many contributions to the company and her support during this transition. We would like to congratulate her on a successful 40-year career and wish her all the best in her retirement,” said Jon DeGaynor, President and Chief Executive Officer.“I am pleased to welcome Paula to Methode. As we have been transforming the business, we have deliberately invested in the talent and capabilities that will drive our next phase of growth. Paula has a proven record of aligning leadership, talent and culture with business strategy across global manufacturing organizations, including through periods of integration and change. Her strategic perspective will help us build on our momentum as we execute our priorities and deliver long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

Ms. Slater joins Methode from IAC Group, where she has served as CHRO since November 2023, leading human resources for manufacturing operations across the globe. She brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in human resources and corporate legal roles across global manufacturing and mobility organizations.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Slater held senior human resources leadership roles at ZF Group, WABCO, Techniplas and Guardian Industries, where she led global organizations, directed human resources strategy through integrations and a divestiture, and led combined human resources and legal teams across Latin America. Ms. Slater holds a law degree from Universidad Autónoma de Querétaro and a Masters degree in Law, Economics and Public Policies from Instituto Universitario Ortega y Gasset / Universidad Complutense de Madrid. She also completed the Advanced Human Resource Executive Program at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

“I am honored to join Methode at such a pivotal point in its transformation,” said Ms. Slater.“The company has a strong engineering heritage and a global platform, and with the investments it has made in talent and capabilities, Methode is well positioned to execute and excel. I look forward to partnering with Jon and the leadership team to create a people focused, engaged, high-performing organization with team members around the world, that is built to deliver sustained results and get to the next level of performance.”

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom engineered solutions with sales, engineering, and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and manufacture mechatronic products for OEMs and tiered suppliers across mobility, industrial, and commercial markets. Our capabilities include power distribution, including busbars, smart connect systems, battery disconnect units, and integrated circuit boards; as well as user interface components, specialized light-emitting diode (“LED”) lighting solutions, and sensor applications.

Our products are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing and data center infrastructure, and construction equipment. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.

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