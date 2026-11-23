Onkure Therapeutics To Participate In The 9Th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Monday, November 30, 2026
|Time:
|1:20 PM ET
|Presenter:
|Nicholas Saccomano, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
|Webcast:
|Link
The OnKure management team will host one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Evercore representative to schedule meetings.
About OnKure Therapeutics
OnKure Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of vascular anomalies and cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using a structure and computational chemistry-driven drug design platform, OnKure is committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of vascular anomalies and cancer. OnKure aims to become a leader in targeting PI3Kα and has multiple programs designed to enable best-in-class targeting of this important molecular target.
For more information about OnKure, visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment