(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel precision medicines, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference being held in Coral Gables, Florida, on November 30 – December 2, 2026. Fireside Chat Details:



Date: Monday, November 30, 2026 Time: 1:20 PM ET Presenter: Nicholas Saccomano, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer Webcast: Link



The OnKure management team will host one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Evercore representative to schedule meetings.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of vascular anomalies and cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using a structure and computational chemistry-driven drug design platform, OnKure is committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of vascular anomalies and cancer. OnKure aims to become a leader in targeting PI3Kα and has multiple programs designed to enable best-in-class targeting of this important molecular target.

For more information about OnKure, visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

...