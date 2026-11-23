(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“ Epsilon” or the“ Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported third quarter 2026 financial and operating results. Q3 2026 & Q4 2026 Update Highlights:

Q3 2026 Adj. EPS of $0.13, up $0.16 quarter over quarter (up $0.05, 61% year over year)

Q3 2026 Adj. EBITDA of $8.7MM, up 50% quarter over quarter (up 67% year over year)

Q3 2026 oil sales of 1,638 BOPD, up 20% quarter over quarter (up 282% year over year)

Q4 2026 net total production of approximately 7,900 BOEPD through Nov 15

Q4 2026 net oil production of approximately 3,100 BOPD through Nov 15 Full year 2026 oil and total production guidance affirmed Q3 2026 Key Metrics

Epsilon Energy – Q3 2026 Summary Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended % Change ($ in thousands unless noted) Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 QoQ % YoY % (Q3) YoY % (9M) NRI Production Gas MMcf 1,960 2,082 2,136 6,500 7,629 (6 %) (8 %) (15 %) Oil MBbl 151 126 39 408 129 20 % 282 % 216 % NGL MBbl 45 42 14 128 38 6 % 220 % 240 % Total 1 MBoe 522 515 409 1,619 1,438 1 % 28 % 13 % Daily Total Boe/d 5,675 5,655 4,450 5,931 5,268 0 % 28 % 13 % Daily Gas MMcf/d 21.3 22.9 23.2 23.8 27.9 (7 %) (8 %) (15 %) Daily Oil Bbl/d 1,638 1,380 428 1,494 473 19 % 282 % 216 % Daily NGL Bbl/d 487 463 152 468 138 5 % 220 % 240 % Total % Oil 29 % 24 % 10 % 25 % 9 % 18 % 200 % 181 % Revenues Gas $M 3,946 3,767 4,759 21,116 22,282 5 % (17 %) (5 %) Oil 12,685 11,771 2,511 33,918 8,505 8 % 405 % 299 % NGL 1,507 1,387 267 3,967 799 9 % 464 % 396 % Midstream2 1,300 1,337 1,445 4,294 5,183 (3 %) (10 %) (17 %) Total 19,438 18,262 8,981 63,295 36,769 6 % 116 % 72 % Realized Hedge Gain / (Loss)3 $M (923 ) (1,731 ) 808 (3,701 ) 699 (47 %) n/m n/m Realized Prices 4 Gas $/Mcf 2.01 1.81 2.23 3.25 2.92 11 % (10 %) 11 % Oil $/Bbl 84.19 93.73 63.72 83.15 65.88 (10 %) 32 % 26 % NGL $/Bbl 33.63 32.94 19.07 31.04 21.26 2 % 76 % 46 % Adj. EBITDA $M 8,740 5,818 5,240 27,952 23,245 50 % 67 % 20 % Cash5 $M 8,409 11,722 13,236 8,409 13,236 (28 %) (36 %) (36 %) Capex6 $M 18,304 8,484 2,885 31,680 11,330 116 % 534 % 180 % Total Debt $M 42,500 40,500 – 42,500 – 5 % n/m n/m Dividend $M 1,893 1,891 1,379 5,668 4,130 0 % 37 % 37 % Share Buybacks $M – – – – – – – – Adj. Net Income 7 $M 3,959 (815 ) 1,790 11,827 8,814 n/m 121 % 34 % Per share8 $ 0.13 (0.03 ) 0.08 0.39 0.40 n/m 61 % (2 %)

1) Natural gas converted to barrels of oil equivalent at 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl

2) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon

3) Net cash received / (paid) on settlement of hedging contracts during the period

4) Excludes impact of hedge realizations

5) Includes restricted cash balance

6) Accrual basis, excludes acquisitions

7) Excludes the impact of transaction costs, impairments, gain / loss on asset sales, and unrealized hedge gain / loss

8) Calculated on weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period

Jason Stabell, Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“I am pleased to report that our oil production grew 20% sequentially in the third quarter and nearly fourfold year over year, driven by our recent Permian and Powder River Basin (“PRB”) development. Third-quarter production would have been even higher had it not been for temporary shut-ins in the PRB due to pump conversions and offset frac activity, and shut-ins in the Marcellus, where the operator took advantage of low natural gas prices to complete offset frac operations, compression upgrades and workovers. Our impacted Niobrara wells have since returned to production and are performing above pre-drill expectations, and most of our shut-in Marcellus production was back online in October.

At the end of the quarter, we brought online our first operated Parkman pad in the PRB a month ahead of schedule and on budget, with initial rates well above our type curve. Building on that success, we accelerated our next operated Parkman pad by two months and are currently drilling. Our Parkman inventory generates some of the highest returns in our portfolio, and it will be the focus of our operated program through 2027.

We also executed several transactions with large, scaled operators in the PRB that high-grade our investment program by accelerating development of our significant PRB inventory beyond the Parkman, particularly in the highly prospective Niobrara and Mowry formations.

Through November 15th, fourth quarter net production is approximately 7,900 Boe per day, including approximately 3,100 barrels of oil per day, setting up the fourth quarter for material sequential growth in production, revenue and cash flow. As a result, we are affirming our full-year production guidance. With new wells expected online across the PRB, Permian and Marcellus, Epsilon is well positioned for significant growth in production, cash flow and shareholder value in 2027 as well.”

Quarter Details:

Epsilon's capital expenditures were $18.3MM for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The Company successfully drilled and completed 3 gross (2.2 net) Parkman wells in the Powder River Basin during the quarter. Initial production began on September 27.

The Company successfully completed and turned in line 2 gross (0.7 net) Niobrara DUCs in the Powder River Basin in early July.

The Company started construction on a large water impoundment facility in the Powder River Basin which will facilitate development in the future in one of the Company's core development corridors in Converse Co. Wyoming.

The Company participated in the drilling of 2 gross (0.5 net) Barnett wells in the Permian Basin; the remaining drilling and completions will occur in the fourth quarter, with initial production expected in early Q1 2027.

Production from Q3 2026 activity will have a larger contribution to results in the fourth quarter, led by the 3-well operated Parkman pad in the Powder River Basin.

Marcellus gas production was down 10% quarter over quarter due to no incremental development and shut-ins related to offset activity and well work.

Powder River Basin production was up 19% quarter over quarter, due to new volumes from the Niobrara DUC completions (partially offset by shut-ins related to offset activity).

Permian production was up 13% quarter over quarter, due to the new well volumes online starting in June.

The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 7.0 Bcf gross of natural gas volumes during the quarter, or 76 MMcf/d.

General and administrative expenses were down over 20% quarter over quarter, due to the roll-off of transition costs related to the 2025 acquisition of the Peak companies.

During the quarter, the Company made a $2MM draw on the credit facility, bringing the balance to $42.5MM. Through the first nine months of the year, the Company made net repayments on the facility of $8MM.

Net debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 0.96x at September 30, 2026.

FY 2026 Production and Capital Guidance Update

FY 2026 Production (MMcfe): 13,740 – 14,280 (2,290 – 2,380 MBOE)

FY 2026 Oil Production (MBbl): 640 – 670

FY 2026 Capital: $50 – $55MM (previously $42-$47MM)

The Company reaffirms full-year 2026 total and oil production guidance figures.

The Company also updates full-year capital guidance to $50-55MM (up $8MM) due to the acceleration of drilling on the second operated Parkman pad in the Powder River Basin and the accelerated Barnett development anticipated by the new operator in the Permian Basin.

Q4 2026 Update – Production Update, Powder River Basin Operated Activity, Powder River Basin Joint Ventures, and New Operator Activity in the Permian

The Company's 3-well Parkman pad in Campbell Co. Wyoming was brought online on September 27. The wells were drilled and completed early and on budget. The Company holds 72% working interest in these wells.

Driven by the Parkman volumes, quarter to date (through November 15th) oil and total production are approximately 3,100 BOPD and 7,900 BOEPD, respectively. This is expected to drive quarter over quarter oil volume growth of over 50% in the fourth quarter.

The Company is currently drilling a second 3-well Parkman pad in Converse Co. Wyoming. The completions and initial production are expected in the second quarter of 2027. The Company holds 75% working interest in these wells.

On November 17, 2026, the Company executed a Joint Development Agreement (“JDA”) with a scaled private Powder River Basin operator covering the Niobrara and Mowry formations across approximately 5,200 gross acres in Campbell County, Wyoming. Under the JDA, Epsilon will assign a majority of its interest in the area in exchange for a carried interest in 24 gross wells, to be developed by the partner operator. The total expected capital carried is approximately $12.4MM. Pursuant to the JDA, the 24 gross wells are required to be developed over four years (2028 – 2031), with the first 8 gross wells developed before March 31, 2029. The Company also has the option to participate with an incremental heads-up working interest in the development (alongside the carried interest).

The primary benefits for the Company are to pull forward inventory that is not included in the Company's near-term operated plans at a lower cost structure alongside the partner operator at an attractive implied per acre value.

In October, an acreage trade was executed with a scaled public operator in the Powder River Basin to optimize interest in the Company's operated units. As a part of the deal, the Company will hold an 8% working interest in the partner's operated unit, where 2027 activity is planned for 8 four-mile Niobrara wells.

Following the closing of the acquisition of Firebird II on September 30, Continental Resources, one of the most active operators in the Permian Basin, is now the operator of the Company's Pradera Fuego project in Ector Co. Texas. As mentioned, there are two gross wells currently drilling with completions anticipated for late in the fourth quarter (with production online in early Q1 2027). The Company expects to participate in the drilling and completion of 1-3 additional wells in the project during the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027.

Current Hedge Book (Total):

Natural Gas Crude Oil Swaps Costless Collars Swaps Costless Collars Date Volume

(MMcf) Price

($/MMBtu) Volume

(MMcf) Bought

Put

($/MMBtu) Sold

Call

($/MMBtu) Volume

(MBbl) Price

($/Bbl) Volume

(MBbl) Bought

Put

($/Bbl) Sold

Call

($/Bbl) Q4 2026 28.5 3.61 291.4 3.42 5.23 30.2 64.56 56.4 69.39 81.09 FY 2026 28.5 3.61 291.4 3.42 5.23 30.2 64.56 56.4 69.39 81.09 Q1 2027 87.4 4.12 817.8 3.41 5.23 31.9 63.49 77.3 67.97 80.34 Q2 2027 91.0 3.49 792.7 3.21 4.81 39.3 64.94 57.2 64.87 77.42 Q3 2027 89.5 3.58 773.1 3.11 4.31 57.2 72.30 38.7 62.46 73.68 Q4 2027 44.4 3.95 806.5 3.32 4.78 34.2 71.32 55.9 63.41 75.30 FY 2027 312.3 3.76 3,190.2 3.26 4.79 162.5 68.59 229.1 65.15 77.26 Q1 2028 28.0 4.46 806.0 3.38 5.13 54.0 73.15 18.1 64.42 75.86 Q2 2028 272.0 3.01 - - - 19.6 74.57 14.9 70.05 84.16 Q3 2028 - - - - - - - - - - Q4 2028 - - - - - - - - - - FY 2028 300.0 3.14 806.0 3.38 5.13 73.5 73.53 32.9 66.96 79.61

Current Hedge Book (2026 Trades Only – Also Included in Total Above):

Natural Gas Crude Oil Swaps Costless Collars Swaps Costless Collars Date Volume

(MMcf) Price

($/MMBtu) Volume

(MMcf) Bought

Put

($/MMBtu) Sold

Call

($/MMBtu) Volume

(MBbl) Price

($/Bbl) Volume

(MBbl) Bought

Put

($/Bbl) Sold

Call

($/Bbl) Q4 2026 - - - - - 6.4 73.00 38.1 74.38 86.89 FY 2026 - - - - - 6.4 73.00 38.1 74.38 86.89 Q1 2027 - - - - - 4.7 75.28 43.5 74.76 88.79 Q2 2027 - - - - - 3.1 75.30 34.7 70.66 84.80 Q3 2027 - - 458.7 3.05 4.24 29.0 78.08 12.5 73.27 86.45 Q4 2027 - - 605.5 3.33 4.91 19.8 77.90 20.3 74.13 88.91 FY 2027 - - 1,064.2 3.21 4.62 56.5 77.63 111.0 73.20 87.30 Q1 2028 - - 778.0 3.37 5.14 45.7 75.01 9.8 70.24 82.58 Q2 2028 272.0 3.01 - - - 19.6 74.57 14.9 70.05 84.16 Q3 2028 - - - - - - - - - - Q4 2028 - - - - - - - - - - FY 2028 272.0 3.01 778.0 3.37 5.14 65.2 74.88 24.6 70.12 83.53

Earnings Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the“Epsilon Energy Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website ( ) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words“anticipate”,“continue”,“estimate”,“expect”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“should”,“believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell

Chief Executive Officer

...

Andrew Williamson

Chief Financial Officer

...

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(All amounts stated in US$) Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, (Unaudited; all amounts in US$, except share and per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues from contracts with customers: Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $ 18,138,162 $ 7,536,248 $ 59,001,088 $ 31,586,766 Gas gathering and compression revenue 1,299,750 1,445,211 4,294,267 5,182,566 Total revenue 19,437,912 8,981,459 63,295,355 36,769,332 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 7,476,354 2,397,052 21,001,860 7,615,735 Gathering system operating expenses 472,159 563,542 1,575,080 1,729,988 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 3,466,306 2,570,462 9,272,752 9,247,973 Impairment expense – – – 2,676,669 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties – – (4,174,368 ) – Transaction costs – – 273,952 – Stock based compensation expense 433,920 376,613 1,528,974 1,148,289 Other general and administrative expenses 2,916,431 2,467,785 9,959,387 5,748,081 Total operating costs and expenses 14,765,170 8,375,454 39,437,637 28,166,735 Operating income 4,672,742 606,005 23,857,718 8,602,597 Other income (expense): Interest income 12,938 84,894 83,265 117,440 Interest expense (879,195 ) (11,666 ) (2,698,043 ) (43,783 ) (Loss) gain on derivative contracts, net (4,790,601 ) 964,307 (11,474,959 ) 2,076,000 Other income (expense), net 1,112,462 5,252 920,232 (28,086 ) Total other income (expense) (4,544,396 ) 1,042,787 (13,169,505 ) 2,121,571 Net income before income tax expense 128,346 1,648,792 10,688,213 10,724,168 Income tax expense 37,683 576,497 2,734,654 4,084,378 Net income $ 90,663 $ 1,072,295 $ 7,953,559 $ 6,639,790 Currency translation adjustments (1,597 ) (42,676 ) (5,948 ) (168,288 ) Net comprehensive income 89,066 1,029,619 7,947,611 6,471,502 Net income per share, basic $ 0.00 $ 0.05 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.05 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 30,283,015 22,017,310 30,257,459 22,028,248 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 30,530,192 22,159,532 30,418,903 22,170,223





EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts stated in US$) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; all amounts in US$) September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,855,527 $ 8,959,954 Accounts receivable 17,716,532 16,132,501 Fair value of derivatives 494,801 2,694,340 Prepaid income taxes 2,995,350 2,949,311 Other current assets 2,066,797 1,847,672 Total current assets 31,129,007 32,583,778 Non-current assets Proved properties 264,475,789 233,334,212 Unproved properties 79,812,048 79,307,169 Accumulated DD&A and impairment (139,728,290 ) (131,636,141 ) Total oil and gas properties, net 204,559,547 181,005,240 Gathering system 43,573,765 43,540,389 Accumulated DD&A and impairment (38,001,499 ) (37,472,139 ) Total gathering system, net 5,572,266 6,068,250 Land 1,231,965 1,231,965 Buildings and other property and equipment, net 4,008,698 4,132,732 Total property and equipment, net 215,372,476 192,438,187 Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term 312,730 488,949 Restricted cash 553,000 553,000 Fair value of derivatives, long term 21,322 1,154,936 Deferred financing costs 639,664 774,347 Prepaid drilling costs 2,019,029 246,220 Total non-current assets 218,918,221 195,655,639 Total assets $ 250,047,228 $ 228,239,417 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable trade 22,851,764 11,148,050 Gathering fees payable 968,107 1,076,143 Royalties payable 12,259,369 8,702,526 Accrued capital expenditures 1,849,750 24,888 Accrued compensation 1,617,094 1,056,304 Other accrued liabilities 3,842,325 2,682,090 Fair value of derivatives 3,767,676 – Operating lease liabilities 272,107 271,494 Total current liabilities 47,428,192 24,961,495 Non-current liabilities Credit facility payable 42,500,000 50,500,000 Ad valorem taxes, long term 7,411,971 7,411,971 Asset retirement obligations 7,796,937 7,437,960 Fair value of derivatives, long term 672,873 – Deferred income taxes 15,563,114 12,855,585 Operating lease liabilities, long term 132,953 340,052 Total non-current liabilities 74,077,848 78,545,568 Total liabilities 121,506,040 103,507,063 Shareholders' equity Common shares, no par value 154,274,125 154,274,125 Additional paid-in capital 15,392,798 13,863,824 Accumulated deficit (51,016,354 ) (53,302,162 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,890,619 9,896,567 Total shareholders' equity 128,541,188 124,732,354 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 250,047,228 $ 228,239,417





EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts stated in US$)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited; all amounts in US$) 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 7,953,559 $ 6,639,790 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 9,272,752 9,247,973 Impairment expense – 2,676,669 Amortization of deferred financing costs 134,683 – Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (4,174,368 ) – Loss (gain) on derivative contracts 11,474,959 (2,076,000 ) Settlement (paid) received on derivative contracts (3,701,257 ) 699,265 Settlement of asset retirement obligation – (1,600 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,528,974 1,148,289 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,707,529 (676,523 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,584,031 ) 1,328,523 Prepaid income taxes (46,039 ) – Other assets and liabilities (361,156 ) (191,487 ) Accounts payable, royalties, gathering fees and other accrued liabilities 14,888,790 (430,885 ) Income taxes payable – 2,532,686 Net cash provided by operating activities 38,094,395 20,896,700 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (1,808,263 ) (5,032,558 ) Additions to proved oil and gas properties (26,078,522 ) (5,901,411 ) Additions to gathering system properties (1,111 ) (384,124 ) Deductions (additions) to land, buildings and PP&E (38,786 ) (12,102 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties 4,174,368 – Prepaid drilling costs (1,772,809 ) 978,044 Net cash used in investing activities (25,525,123 ) (10,352,151 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on credit facility 7,000,000 – Payment on credit facility (15,000,000 ) – Dividends paid (5,667,751 ) (4,129,887 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,667,751 ) (4,129,887 ) Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,948 ) (168,288 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,104,427 ) 6,246,374 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 9,512,954 6,989,793 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 8,408,527 $ 13,236,167 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Income tax paid - federal – 1,417,860 Income tax paid - state (PA) 10,933 755,138 Income tax paid - state (other) 50,025 26,710 Interest paid 2,555,756 9,935 Non-cash investing activities: Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable 3,777,353 2,266,859 Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable 32,265 39,805 Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments 9,135 25,196





Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, (Unaudited; all amounts in US$) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 90,663 $ 1,072,295 $ 7,953,559 $ 6,639,790 Add back: Interest expense (income), net 866,257 (73,228 ) 2,614,778 (73,657 ) Income tax expense 37,683 576,497 2,734,654 4,084,378 Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 3,466,306 2,570,462 9,272,752 9,247,973 Impairment expense – – – 2,676,669 Stock based compensation expense 433,920 376,613 1,528,974 1,148,289 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties – – (4,174,368 ) – Transaction costs1 – 874,541 273,952 874,541 Loss (gain) on derivative contracts, net of cash received or paid on settlement 3,867,960 (156,659 ) 7,773,702 (1,376,735 ) Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (23,026 ) (710 ) (26,102 ) 23,601 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,739,763 $ 5,239,811 $ 27,951,901 $ 23,244,849 1) 2025 periods recast to add back $874,541 of transaction costs previously included in G&A, consistent with the Adjusted EBITDA methodology adopted in Q4 2025 and with the Adjusted Net Income calculation.

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) transaction costs, (7) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, (8) gain or loss on sale of assets, and (9) gain or loss on foreign currency translations. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors with a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Reconciliation Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited; $ in thousands, except per share data) Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025

9M 2026

9M 2025

GAAP net income $ 91 $ 7,133 $ 1,072 $ 7,954 $ 6,640 Adjustments: Transaction costs – 203 875 274 875 Impairment – – – – 2,677 Asset sale (gain) / loss – (4,174 ) – (4,174 ) – Unrealized hedge (gain) / loss 3,868 (3,976 ) (157 ) 7,774 (1,377 ) Adjusted net income $ 3,959 $ (815 ) $ 1,790 $ 11,827 $ 8,814 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (000s) 30,530 30,415 22,160 30,419 22,170 Adjusted EPS (diluted) $ 0.13 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.39 $ 0.40

Epsilon defines Adjusted Net Income as reported U.S. GAAP Net Income adjusting for items related to (1) transaction expenses, (2) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (3) gain or loss on sale of assets, and (4) unrealized gain or loss on hedges. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.