MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or“Company”), a world leader in identification, safety and productivity solutions, today announced that CEO Vineet Nargolwala and CFO Ann Thornton will participate in the following conferences:

Thursday, December 3

UBS 30th Annual Global Technology and AI Conference - Scottsdale, AZ

Wolfe Research Virtual Small and Mid-Cap Conference

Wednesday, December 9 - Thursday, December 10

Sidoti's Year End Virtual Investor Conference - management will present at 2:30 PM ET on December 9.

A webcast of the Sidoti Virtual Conference will be available here.

Management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. To request a meeting with the Brady team, please reach out to your UBS, Wolfe Research and Sidoti representatives or email ....

Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is a global industrial technology company and a leading provider of identification, safety, and productivity solutions that help organizations of all sizes to identify, connect, protect, track, and optimize what matters most. By combining trusted identification technologies with advanced data capture, enterprise mobility, software and workflow solutions, Brady's comprehensive offerings enable its customers to improve safety, productivity, accuracy, and operational performance across their most critical functions and in the world's most demanding environments. For more than 110 years, Brady has established trust and demonstrated its commitment to innovation, serving customers across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, construction, and other key industries, to make their work safer, smarter, and more connected. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Brady employs approximately 9,300 people worldwide. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. Learn more at .

For More Information Contact:

Investor Contact: Lisa Fortuna (414) 506-2279 or ...

Media Contact: Kate Venne (414) 358-5176