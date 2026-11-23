Oxford To Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results On December 9, 2026
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at .
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through Wednesday, December 23, 2026, and by phone by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13763738.
About Oxford
Oxford, a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company®, Duck Head® and Jack Rogers® brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at .CONTACT: Contact: Brian Smith E-mail:...
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