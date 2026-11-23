MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, December 9, 2026. Following the news release, the company will also hold a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Thomas C. Chubb lll, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, and K. Scott Grassmyer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, to discuss its financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at .

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through Wednesday, December 23, 2026, and by phone by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13763738.

About Oxford

Oxford, a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company®, Duck Head® and Jack Rogers® brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at .

CONTACT: Contact: Brian Smith E-mail:...