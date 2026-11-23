MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allowance strengthens the intellectual property behind the ZSmile platform as the Company prepares for U.S. commercial launch

JERUSALEM, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. ("Dror" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: DROR), a pioneer in AI-powered orthodontic solutions, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued a Notice of Allowance for the Company's U.S. Patent Application No. 18/510,849, titled "Misalignment Classification, Detection of Teeth Occlusions and Gaps, and Generating Final State Teeth Aligner Structure File."

The allowed claims cover the Company's artificial intelligence method for assessing a patient's front teeth from images. The ZSmile AI platform segments and labels each tooth, builds a depth map of the teeth, and detects abnormal depth changes that can indicate misalignment, occlusion problems or gaps. A neural-network classifier then returns a "go" or "no-go" result, indicating whether the case falls within predetermined parameters for ZSmile treatment.

This AI-based screening feature is designed to allow potential customers to download the ZSmile app and determine whether their smile may qualify for treatment. Each pre-screened customer is then referred to a doctor in the ZSmile network. Alternatively, the customer's own doctor can request onboarding and be ready to provide ZSmile treatment within a matter of hours.

Lee Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Dror, said, "This allowance recognizes the AI engine at the front end of the ZSmile platform. Our goal is to bring ZSmile to general practice dentists across the United States, and that starts with knowing quickly and reliably which patients are right for treatment, so that our partner dentists can spend their time treating patients rather than screening them. With FDA clearance in hand, securing patent protection for this technology in our most important market is another meaningful step as we prepare for commercial launch."

AI at the Core of the ZSmile Platform



Fast, consistent case screening: The technology is designed to help dental professionals identify suitable patients at the start of treatment, before they commit to a treatment plan.

Image-based analysis: The method works from images of the patient's front teeth, and is intended to streamline the intake process for dentists and patients.

Efficiency for U.S. dental networks: By pre-screening patients before they are referred, the platform is intended to help partner networks such as the American Academy of Facial Esthetics (AAFE), which represents approximately 20,000 U.S. dentists, reduce consultations that do not lead to treatment and focus chair time on patients who are likely candidates for ZSmile. Built on years of development: The application was filed on November 16, 2023 and claims priority to U.S. provisional applications filed in November 2022. A corresponding application has been filed with the European Patent Office (EP 4 372 681).



ZSmile believes it is the first and only reported FDA-cleared orthodontic system intended to correct people's smiles using pneumatic tooth movement technology. Instead of dozens of plastic trays worn up to 22 hours a day, ZSmile uses a single custom-made smart aligner that delivers gentle pulsating air, designed to be worn at home or during sleep. ZSmile has received FDA 510(k) clearance, CE marking and approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health's AMAR Division.

About Dror Ortho-Design, Inc.

Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. is pioneering an AI-powered orthodontic platform that straightens teeth with gentle pulsating air delivered through a single custom-made smart aligner. ZSmile is designed to work painlessly while patients sleep or relax at home, so they don't need to wear plastic aligners throughout the day. The Company believes ZSmile offers dentists and orthodontists a significant opportunity to expand their aligner practices. Dror Ortho-Design is publicly traded on OTC PINK under the symbol DROR and is backed by U.S.-based technology investment funds. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements about the expected issuance of the patent, the scope of protection it may provide, and the Company's plans for the commercialization of ZSmile. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include the risks that the patent may not issue, or may later be challenged, narrowed or found unenforceable, and that its claims may not cover competing technologies. They also include the Company's ability to successfully commercialize ZSmile, market acceptance, manufacturing at scale, competition, the Company's ability to obtain sufficient funding, product defects, regulatory developments, geopolitical conflict in the region, and the protection of intellectual property more broadly. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Ben Shamsian Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: 646-829-9701

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SOURCE: Dror Ortho-Design, Inc.