MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZR) (the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for serious inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company will present at the Piper Sandler 38Annual Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, NY. CEO, Matt Davidson, and CFO, Celia Economides will present on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. EST. A live webcast and subsequent replay of the presentation will be available on the events tab of the Company's website: Azora Therapeutics | Events.

About Azora Therapeutics, Inc.

Azora Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for serious inflammatory diseases. The company was launched out of Stanford University after being incubated in the translational medicine SPARK program. Azora owns worldwide royalty-free rights to its technology, which is based on the development of oral agonists of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor. Azora's lead program is AT177, a proprietary colon-targeted aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist designed to enable localized activation with limited systemic exposure, in development for ulcerative colitis. More information on Azora can be found on the company's website at

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“projects,”“estimates,”“plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may” and“could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding advancing AT177 into the clinic in 2027; remaining on track to submit an IND in the first half of 2027; and the initiation of a Phase 1a SAD/MAD clinical trial planned to commence in the first half of 2027, followed by a Phase 1b proof-of-concept study in UC patients. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect the Company's current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and to raise additional capital when needed on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's identified material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to submit an IND and initiate a Phase 1a SAD/MAD clinical trial in the first half of 2027, followed by a Phase 1b proof-of-concept study in UC patients; the Company's ability to pursue its regulatory strategy; the ability to reproduce favorable results in clinical trials; the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; the Company's ability to develop strategic partnership opportunities and maintain collaborations; the Company's ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities; the Company's ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected; regulatory limitations relating to the Company's ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications; acceptance of the Company's product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of its products; the Company's ability to maintain its license agreements; the continued maintenance and growth of the Company's patent estate and its ability to retain its key employees. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026), and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

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