Expanding Government and Defense Presence, Including U.S. Air Force and Department of Energy Initiatives

Advancing ExynAI SDK and OEM Strategy to Support Scalable, Recurring Software Revenue Opportunities

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Technologies (“Exyn” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW), a leader in physical AI for autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation in complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Strong Sequential Revenue Growth: Revenue increased 28% to $1.22 million, compared with approximately $950 thousand in the second quarter of 2026, and increased 19% compared to $1.03 million in the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by higher defense-related services revenue and systems sales.

Rapid Growth in Service and Subscription Revenue: Service revenue increased 310% to approximately $209 thousand, compared with approximately $51 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by defense-related services, while subscription revenue increased 40% to approximately $92 thousand from approximately $66 thousand. Together, service and subscription revenue represented 25% of total revenue, compared with 11% a year earlier.

Significant Gross Profit Growth: Gross profit increased 69% to approximately $506 thousand, compared to approximately $300 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, and increased 14% sequentially from approximately $445 thousand in the second quarter of 2026.

Substantial Year-Over-Year Gross Margin Expansion: Gross margin improved to 41.6%, compared to 29.2% in the third quarter of 2025, representing an improvement of approximately 1,240 basis points, driven primarily by higher defense-related services revenue.

Sequential Improvement in Net Loss: Net loss narrowed 30% to approximately $4.7 million, or $0.60 per share, compared with approximately $6.8 million, or $1.52 per share, in the second quarter of 2026 (as restated), primarily reflecting lower non-operating expenses. Net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was approximately $3.4 million, or $2.60 per share.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were $5.2 million and included approximately $0.2 million of severance costs related to the September 2026 workforce reduction, as well as elevated legal expenses, which increased approximately $0.9 million compared with the third quarter of 2025. The Company expects its cost reduction actions to lower operating expenses beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026. Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $2.2 million as of September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Operational Highlights and Subsequent Events



Expanded Government and Defense Presence: Secured an agreement supporting autonomous aircraft inspection and digital twin initiatives at the U.S. Air Force's Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, marking Exyn's entry into defense sustainment, with operational activities planned to begin in January 2027. Also secured new work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Selected for Government Technology Applications: Exyn's Nexys platform was selected by a leading U.S. government research and engineering organization to create 3D models of its facilities and equipment, following a competitive technical evaluation against other commercial LiDAR systems. The Company also initiated the Green UAS certification process to support broader defense and federal adoption.

Advanced ExynAI SDK and OEM Strategy: Expanded ExynAI integration capabilities through CHCNAV's X500 drone and ongoing integration with UP Caeli Via's ARGOS drone. The Company's software development kit (SDK) and API strategy enables third-party manufacturers to incorporate ExynAI autonomy into their own robotic platforms, supporting the transition toward scalable software licensing and recurring revenue opportunities.

Demonstrated Commercial Value: At Eldorado Gold's Tüprag mining operation in Turkey, Exyn Nexys reduced survey capture times from approximately 40 minutes to 5 minutes per scan while increasing survey coverage by approximately 300%, demonstrating the technology's potential to improve operational efficiency and uncover additional value for customers.

Advanced Cost Optimization Initiatives: Implemented targeted restructuring and expense-management measures, including a strategic reduction in workforce, designed to reduce annualized operating expenses, improve operational efficiency and prioritize resources toward programs with the greatest commercial potential.

Expanded Opportunities in Critical Minerals and Physical AI: Subsequent to quarter-end, announced participation in a national laboratory-led Mining Autonomous Platform for Prospecting and Ore Discovery (MAP-POD) project selected for award negotiations under the U.S. Department of Energy's $29.5 million Mine of the Future Initiative. Exyn is expected to contribute ExynAI-powered near-zero drift navigation for ground vehicle autonomy to support the project's development of advanced underground mining and mineral discovery capabilities. Raised National Visibility: Subsequent to quarter-end, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer Ben Williams discussed Exyn's physical AI technology, defense applications and role in the MAP-POD project in live interviews on FOX Business Network's Varney & Company and Cheddar News.

Ben Williams, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Exyn Technologies, commented,“The third quarter was a strong step forward for Exyn. Revenue increased 28% sequentially and 19% year-over-year, gross profit increased 69% compared with the third quarter of 2025, and our service revenue more than quadrupled, driven primarily by growth in our defense-related work. We believe these results demonstrate the value of our technology and the progress we are making toward a more scalable, higher-margin business.”

“Artificial intelligence is moving beyond the digital world and into machines that can perceive their surroundings, make decisions and act on their own. We see a significant opportunity in what I think of as continuous, ubiquitous digitalization, where fleets of autonomous systems keep an up-to-date digital model of the physical world, and ExynAI was built for the places where that is hardest to do. That capability is gaining recognition across government and defense, from our agreement supporting autonomous aircraft inspection and digital twin initiatives at the U.S. Air Force's Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex to our role in a national laboratory-led project selected for award negotiations under the U.S. Department of Energy's Mine of the Future Initiative.”

“We are also extending ExynAI to more platforms through our SDK and OEM integrations, including CHCNAV's X500 drone and UP Caeli Via's ARGOS drone, which expands our reach without requiring Exyn to build the hardware and supports our transition toward recurring, higher-margin software revenue. At the same time, we have taken targeted actions to streamline operations and lower our cost structure and we are taking steps to remediate the material weaknesses identified in our internal controls over financial reporting. Looking ahead, we are focused on converting our growing pipeline into contracts, expanding adoption across defense, government and industrial markets, and building a stronger, more efficient business that we believe can deliver sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Williams.

Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

In connection with the preparation of the Company's financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company identified errors in its accounting for certain convertible notes issued by the Company in 2025 and 2026. As a result, as disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 23, 2026, the Company's previously issued unaudited financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026 should no longer be relied upon. The Company does not expect the corrections to affect its cash or cash equivalents, revenue, operating expenses, loss from operations or net cash used in operating activities for any of the affected periods. The Company intends to file amended Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for those periods as soon as practicable. Amounts presented in this press release for the second quarter of 2026 are presented on a restated basis, are preliminary and unaudited, and remain subject to change until the Company files its amended Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company also expects to reflect the restatement in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in physical AI for autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation in complex, GPS-denied environments. The Company's technology enables teams to capture accurate 3D data in environments that are dark, disconnected, hazardous, or difficult to access. Exyn's solutions support customers across mining, construction, infrastructure, geospatial, industrial, government, and defense applications. For more information, visit .

© 2026. Exyn Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Exyn Technologies and ExynAI are registered trademarks of Exyn Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating performance; anticipated revenue growth, gross margins, operating expenses and profitability; the Company's ability to achieve sustainable growth and improve operating efficiency; the anticipated benefits and cost savings from restructuring and workforce reduction initiatives; the Company's strategy to expand adoption of ExynAI across commercial, industrial, government and defense markets; the development and commercialization of its software development kit (SDK), OEM integrations, software licensing and recurring revenue opportunities; the Company's ability to convert its commercial pipeline and pilot programs into definitive agreements and long-term customer relationships; the timing, scope and anticipated benefits of government and defense programs, including initiatives at the U.S. Air Force's Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex; the MAP-POD project, including the outcome of U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) award negotiations, the timing, scope and funding of the project and the Company's anticipated role in it; the capabilities and anticipated benefits of ExynAI; the potential applications and commercial opportunities for Physical AI and autonomous robotics across mining, defense, national security, critical infrastructure, industrial and other markets; the restatement of the Company's previously issued financial statements and the timing of the filing of its amended and periodic reports; and the Company's plans to strengthen internal controls, financial oversight and corporate governance.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and raise substantial additional funds in the future; the restatement of the Company's financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, and any resulting litigation, regulatory inquiries or other consequences; the Company's ability to timely file its amended and periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; risks associated with management transition, including the Company's reliance on its interim Chief Executive Officer; its ability to sustain revenue growth, improve gross margins, manage operating expenses and achieve profitability; whether anticipated restructuring and cost-reduction initiatives will generate the expected savings; its ability to successfully commercialize and deploy ExynAI across new applications and third-party platforms; the timing, performance and commercial success of government and defense programs, including the Company's work at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex; whether DOE completes award negotiations and the final scope, funding and timing of the MAP-POD project; the Company's ability to convert its sales pipeline into contracts and revenue; defense priorities, budgets, procurement processes and contract timing; customer and partner adoption of autonomous robotics and ExynAI; the Company's ability to remediate identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; competition, technological change, supply chain, manufacturing, regulatory, export-control and government-contracting risks; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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