(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) (the "Company") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

Year ended September 30, 2026

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Assets and Liabilities: Investment portfolio (1) $ 1,223.9 Net assets $ 414.8 Net asset value per share $ 6.35 Quarterly change in net asset value per share (3.2 )% Credit Facility $ 250.8 2026 Notes-2, net of unamortized deferred financing costs $ 164.8 2029 Notes, net of unamortized deferred financing costs $ 73.7 2029 Notes-2, net of unamortized deferred financing costs $ 2.0 2031 Notes, net of unamortized deferred financing costs $ 59.7 Regulatory debt to equity 1.34 x Weighted average yield on debt investments 11.3 % Quarter Ended Year Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2026 Operating Results: Net investment income $ 7.5 $ 32.7 Net investment income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.50 Core net investment income per share (2) $ 0.13 $ 0.54 Distributions declared per share – base $ 0.12 $ 0.68 Distributions declared per share – supplemental $ 0.12 $ 0.28 Portfolio Activity: Purchases of investments (3) $ 74.5 $ 374.9 Sales and repayments of investments (3) $ 71.5 $ 603.7 PSLF Portfolio data: PSLF investment portfolio $ 1,203.5 $ 1,203.5 Purchases of investments $ 20.1 $ 225.4 Sales and repayments of investments $ 83.3 $ 253.1

Includes investments in PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("PSLF"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $184.3 million, at fair value.Core net investment income ("Core NII") is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that Core NII provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding one-time or non-recurring investment income and expenses. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, Core NII excluded: i) $1.7 million of general and administrative expenses related to audits of our unconsolidated significant subsidiaries, and ii) $0.9 million of incentive fee expense offset. For the year ended September 30, 2026, Core NII excluded: i) $3.9 million of debt issuance costs, ii) $1.7 million of general and administrative expenses related to audits of our unconsolidated significant subsidiaries, and iii) $2.8 million of incentive fee expense offset.Excludes U.S. Government Securities.

CONFERENCE CALL AT 12:00 P.M. EST ON NOVEMBER 24, 2026

PennantPark Investment Corporation (“we,”“our,”“us” or the“Company”) will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 to discuss its financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (800) 330-6710 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (646) 769-9200. All callers should reference conference ID #7681637 or PennantPark Investment Corporation. An archived replay will also be available on a webcast link located on the Quarterly Earnings page in the Investor section of PennantPark's website.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

“We are pleased to have a portfolio that is generally performing well and is positioned to take advantage of this rising interest rate environment,” said Art Penn, Chief Executive Officer.“We are focused on additional equity rotation in the quarters ahead.”

As of September 30, 2026, our portfolio totaled $1,223.9 million and consisted of $409.5 million or 33% of first lien secured debt, $299.2 million or 24% of U.S. Government Securities, $14.9 million or 2% of second lien secured debt, $210.7 million or 17% of subordinated debt (including $140.3 million or 11% in PSLF) and $289.6 million or 24% of preferred and common equity (including $44.0 million or 4% in PSLF). Our interest bearing debt portfolio consisted of 87% variable-rate investments and 13% fixed-rate investments. As of September 30, 2026, we had five portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing 2.1% and 0.6% of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. Overall, the portfolio had net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of $(37.4) million as of September 30, 2026. Our overall portfolio consisted of 160 companies with an average investment size of $5.8 million (excluding U.S. Government Securities), had a weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 11.3%.

As of September 30, 2025, our portfolio totaled $1,287.3 million and consisted of $582.4 million or 45% of first lien secured debt, $124.8 million or 10% of U.S. Government Securities, $18.2 million or 1% of second lien secured debt, $201.2 million or 16% of subordinated debt (including $140.3 million or 11% in PSLF) and $360.7 million or 28% of preferred and common equity (including $67.5 million or 5% in PSLF). Our interest bearing debt portfolio consisted of 91% variable-rate investments and 9% fixed-rate investments. As of September 30, 2025, we had four portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing 1.3% and 0.1% of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. Overall, the portfolio had net unrealized appreciation of $50.4 million as of September 30, 2025. Our overall portfolio consisted of 166 companies with an average investment size of $7.0 million (excluding U.S. Government Securities), had a weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 11.0%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, we invested $74.5 million in five new and 62 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.4% (excluding U.S. Government Securities). For the three months ended September 30, 2026, sales and repayments of investments totaled $71.5 million (excluding U.S. Government Securities). For the year ended September 30, 2026, we invested $374.9 million of investments in 19 new and 94 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.3% (excluding U.S. Government Securities). Sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $603.7 million (excluding U.S. Government Securities).

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, we invested $186.4 million in nine new and 54 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.3% (excluding U.S. Government Securities). For the three months ended September 30, 2025, sales and repayments of investments totaled $61.4 million (excluding U.S. Government Securities). For the year ended September 30, 2025, we invested $746.6 million of investments in 28 new and 161 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.2% (excluding U.S. Government Securities). Sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $810.4 million (excluding U.S. Government Securities).

PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC

As of September 30, 2026, PSLF's portfolio totaled $1,203.5 million, consisted of 110 companies with an average investment size of $10.9 million and had a weighted average yield interest bearing debt investments of 9.8%.

As of September 30, 2025, PSLF's portfolio totaled $1,265.9 million, consisted of 109 companies with an average investment size of $11.6 million and had a weighted average yield interest bearing debt investments of 10.1%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, PSLF invested $20.1 million (including $17.4 purchased from the Company) in three new and 10 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.2%. PSLF's sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $83.3 million. For the year ended September 30, 2026, PSLF invested $225.4 million (of which $220.9 million was purchased from the Company) in 19 new and 30 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.1%. PSLF's sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $253.1 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, PSLF invested $0.4 million (including zero purchased from the Company) in zero new and one existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 13.2%. PSLF's sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $65.0 million. For the year ended September 30, 2025, PSLF invested $546.1 million (of which $462.8 million was purchased from the Company) in 26 new and 57 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.4%. PSLF's sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $293.8 million.

On July 24, 2026, PennantPark CLO VII, LLC closed a partial refinancing of the 2035 Debt Securitization where the $151.0 million Class A-1a and $20.0 million Class A-1b Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes refinanced to $171.0 million Class A-1 (R-2) and the interest rate was decreased to SOFR plus 1.4% in addition the $12.0 million Class A-2 Notes were refinanced to Class A-2 (R-2) Junior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes and the interest rate was decreased to SOFR plus 1.6%. As of September 30, 2026 and 2025 there was $246.0 million of external 2035 Asset-Backed Debt.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Set forth below are the results of operations for the three months ended and years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.

Investment Income

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026, investment income was $23.1 million and $100.1 million, respectively, which was attributable to $11.5 million and $52.8 million from first lien secured debt, $0.5 million and $1.9 million from second lien secured debt, $6.8 million and $26.3 million from subordinated debt and $4.3 million and $19.1 million from other investments, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, investment income was $28.0 million and $122.4 million, respectively, which was attributable to $16.6 million and $72.7 million from first lien secured debt, $0.4 million and $3.8 million from second lien secured debt, $5.6 million and $21.6 million from subordinated debt and $5.4 million and $24.3 million from other investments, respectively. The decrease in investment income compared to prior year was primarily due to a decrease in our total portfolio.

Expenses

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026, expenses totaled $15.6 million and $67.4 million, respectively, and were comprised of $8.3 million and $39.6 million of debt related interest and expenses, $3.4 million and $14.4 million of base management fees, $0.8 million and $4.7 million of incentive fees, $3.0 million and $7.3 million of general and administrative expenses and $0.1 million and $1.4 million of provision for excise taxes. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, expenses totaled $18.1 million and $76.3 million, respectively, and were comprised of $10.0 million and $41.6 million of debt related interest and expenses, $4.0 million and $16.2 million of base management fees, $2.1 million and $9.8 million of incentive fees, $1.3 million and $6.1 million of general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million and $2.6 million of provision for excise taxes. The decrease in expenses over the prior year was primarily due to decrease in interest and expenses on debt and a decrease in incentive fees.

Net Investment Income

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026, net investment income totaled $7.5 million and $32.7 million, or $0.11 per share and $0.50 per share, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, net investment income totaled $9.8 million and $46.1 million, or $0.15 per share and $0.71 per share, respectively. The decrease in net investment income was primarily due to a decrease in investment income and partially offset by a decrease in expenses.

Net Realized Gains or Losses

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026, net realized gains (losses) totaled $(2.6) million and $68.0 million, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, net realized gains (losses) totaled $(21.6) million and $(52.4) million, respectively. The change in realized gains/losses was primarily due to changes in market conditions of our investments and the values at which they were realized and the fluctuations in the market and in the economy.

Unrealized Appreciation or Depreciation on Investments and Debt

For the three months ended and year ended September 30, 2026, net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments was $(2.4) million and $(87.8) million, respectively. For the three months ended and year ended September 30, 2025, net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments was $9.9 million and $39.2 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2026 and 2025, our net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments totaled $(37.4) million and $50.4 million, respectively. The net change in unrealized appreciation on our investments was primarily due to changes in the capital market conditions of our investments and the values at which they were realized and the fluctuation in the market and in the economy.

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026, our Credit Facility had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of less than $(0.1) million and $0.7 million, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, our Credit Facility had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of $0.9 million and $(0.1) million, respectively. As of September 30, 2026 and 2025, the net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on the Credit Facility totaled $1.7 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) compared to the same periods in their prior periods was primarily due to changes in the capital markets.

Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026, net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $2.4 million and $13.5 million, or $0.04 per share and $0.21 per share, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $(1.0) million and $32.7 million, or $(0.01) per share and $0.50 per share, respectively. The decrease in net assets from operations for the year ended September 30, 2026 compared to the prior year was primarily driven by a decrease in investment income from our debt portfolio and a decline in the operating performance of certain portfolio investments and changes in the market conditions of certain portfolio investments.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Our liquidity and capital resources are derived primarily from proceeds of securities offerings, debt capital and cash flows from operations, including investment sales and repayments, and income earned. Our primary use of funds from operations includes investments in portfolio companies and payments of interest expense, fees and other operating expenses we incur. We have used, and expect to continue to use, our debt capital, proceeds from the rotation of our portfolio and proceeds from public and private offerings of securities to finance our investment objectives.

As of September 30, 2026 and 2025, we had $252.5 million and $426.5 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings under the Truist Credit Facility. The Truist Credit Facility had a weighted average interest rate of 6.0% and 6.5%, respectively, exclusive of the fee on undrawn commitments. As of September 30, 2026 and 2025, we had $282.5 million and $73.5 million of unused borrowing capacity under the Truist Credit Facility, respectively, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.

As of September 30, 2026 and 2025, we had cash and cash equivalents of $47.1 million and $51.8 million, respectively, available for investing and general corporate purposes. We believe our liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to allow us to effectively operate our business.

For the year ended September 30, 2026, our operating activities provided cash of $241.9 million and our financing activities used cash of $(246.4) million. Our operating activities provided cash primarily from our investment activities and our financing activities used cash primarily for net repayments under our Truist Credit Facility, repayment of the 2026 Notes and distributions paid to stockholders, partially offset by proceeds received from the 2029 Notes, 2029 Notes-2, and 2031 Notes issuances.

For the year ended September 30, 2025 our operating activities provided cash of $104.8 million and our financing activities used cash of $102.9 million. Our operating activities provided cash primarily from our investment activities and our financing activities used cash primarily for net repayments under our Truist Credit Facility and distributions to stockholders.

DISTRIBUTIONS

During the years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, we declared distributions of $0.96 per share and $0.96 per share, respectively, for total distributions of $62.7 million, of which $44.4 million was base distribution and $18.3 million was supplemental distribution, and $62.7 million of base distribution, respectively. We monitor available net income to determine if a return of capital for tax purposes may occur for the fiscal year. To the extent our taxable earnings fall below the total amount of our distributions for any given fiscal year, stockholders will be notified of the portion of those distributions deemed to be a tax return of capital. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders subject to information reporting on Form 1099-DIV after the end of each calendar year and in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.

ADJUSTED DIVIDEND

Our total monthly dividend of $0.08 per share consists of a $0.04 per share base dividend and a $0.04 per share supplemental dividend. Core net investment income will support the base dividend, while the supplemental dividend has been supported by our undistributed taxable income. The supplemental dividend will conclude with the distribution declared in December 2026 and paid in January 2027. Beginning with the dividend payment declared in January 2027 and paid in February 2027, our monthly dividend will consist solely of the base dividend.

As of September 30, 2026, estimated undistributed taxable income was $27.9 million or $0.43 per share. We estimate undistributed taxable income to be $0.27 per share as of December 31, 2026.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

On November 2, 2026, we repaid in full the $165.0 million aggregate principal amount outstanding under the 2026 Notes-2, together with accrued and unpaid interest.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company makes available on its website its annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and stockholders may find the report on our website at .





PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(In thousands, except share data) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Assets Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost- $880,867 and $853,416, respectively) $ 858,586 $ 857,415 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost- $36,561 and $36,561, respectively) - 4,891 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost- $343,894 and $346,911, respectively) 365,343 424,967 Total investments (amortized cost- $1,261,322 and $1,236,888, respectively) 1,223,929 1,287,273 Cash equivalents (cost- $21,138 and $30,711, respectively) 21,138 30,711 Cash (cost- $25,986 and $21,028, respectively) 25,990 21,072 Interest receivable 6,053 5,261 Receivable for investments sold 1,901 - Distribution receivable 3,905 4,694 Due from affiliates 97 168 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,149 375 Total assets 1,284,162 1,349,554 Liabilities Truist Credit Facility payable, at fair value (cost-$252,456 and $426,456, respectively) 250,796 425,477 2026 Notes payable (par- zero and $150,000, unamortized deferred financing cost- zero and $527, respectively) - 149,473 2026 Notes-2 payable (par- $165,000, unamortized deferred financing cost- $213 and $1,067, respectively) 164,787 163,933 2029 Notes payable (par- $75,000 and zero, unamortized deferred financing cost- $1,258 and zero, respectively) 73,742 - 2029 Notes-2 payable (par- $2,000 and zero, unamortized deferred financing cost- $29 and zero, respectively) 1,971 - 2031 Notes payable (par- $62,000 and zero, unamortized deferred financing cost- $2,296 and zero, respectively) 59,704 - Payable for investment purchased 299,208 130,007 Interest payable on debt 4,823 6,281 Distributions payable 5,224 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,846 4,342 Base management fee payable 3,428 4,005 Incentive fee payable 832 2,086 Total liabilities 869,361 885,604 Commitments and contingencies Net assets Common stock, 65,296,094 and 65,296,094 shares issued and outstanding, respectively Par value $0.001 per share and 200,000,000 shares authorized 65 65 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 737,566 740,506 Accumulated deficit (322,830 ) (276,621 ) Total net assets $ 414,801 $ 463,950 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,284,162 $ 1,349,554 Net asset value per share $ 6.35 $ 7.11





PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Investment income: From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Interest $ 10,567 $ 13,940 $ 48,089 $ 60,351 Payment-in-kind 1,861 1,668 8,235 6,222 Dividend income 152 365 970 1,931 Other income 225 461 886 1,780 From controlled, affiliated investments: Interest 5,545 6,689 24,293 30,049 Payment-in-kind 853 368 853 1,546 Dividend income 3,905 4,463 16,735 20,471 Other income - - - 27 Total investment income 23,108 27,954 100,061 122,377 Expenses: Interest and expenses on debt 8,313 10,061 35,737 41,315 Base management fee 3,428 4,005 14,449 16,179 Incentive fee 833 2,086 4,695 9,768 General and administrative expenses 2,650 850 5,550 4,300 Administrative services expenses 300 450 1,650 1,850 Expenses before provision for taxes and financing costs 15,524 17,452 62,081 73,412 Provision for taxes on net investment income 100 670 1,410 2,590 Credit facility amendment and debt issuance costs - - 3,885 324 Total expenses 15,624 18,122 67,376 76,326 Net investment income 7,484 9,832 32,685 46,051 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and debt: Net realized gain (loss) on investments and debt: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (2,681 ) 235 5,987 (30,514 ) Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments - (21,946 ) 61,986 (21,946 ) Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments 50 76 15 26 Net realized gain (loss) on investments and debt (2,631 ) (21,635 ) 67,988 (52,434 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (6,381 ) (2,732 ) (26,325 ) 9,862 Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments 4,010 12,664 (61,494 ) 29,363 Debt appreciation (depreciation) (42 ) 907 681 (116 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and debt (2,413 ) 10,839 (87,138 ) 39,109 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) from investments and debt (5,044 ) (10,796 ) (19,150 ) (13,325 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 2,440 $ (964 ) $ 13,535 $ 32,726 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.50 Net investment income per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 0.50 $ 0.71

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC a leading middle market credit platform, and its affiliates, manage approximately $11 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Zurich, and London. For more information about PennantPark and affiliates, please go to our website at.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports PennantPark Investment Corporation files under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the SEC. PennantPark Investment Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

We may use words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“seeks,”“plans,”“estimates” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations.

The information contained herein is based on current tax laws, which may change in the future. The Company cannot be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss resulting from applying any of the information provided in this publication or from any other source mentioned. The information provided in this material does not constitute any specific legal, tax or accounting advice. Please consult with qualified professionals for this type of advice.

Contact: Richard T. Allorto, Jr. PennantPark Investment Corporation (212) 905-1000



