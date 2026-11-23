(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026. HIGHLIGHTS

Quarter ended September 30, 2026

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Assets and Liabilities: Investment portfolio (1)(2) $ 2,424.4 Net assets $ 1,007.3 Net asset value per share $ 10.15 Quarterly change in net asset value per share (1.1 )% Credit Facility $ 258.3 2029 Notes, net of unamortized deferred financing costs $ 196.6 2031 Notes, net of unamortized deferred financing costs $ 101.4 2036-R Asset-Backed Debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs $ 286.6 2037 Asset-Backed Debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs $ 387.4 2038-R Asset-Backed Debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs $ 285.0 Debt to equity 1.52x

Weighted average yield on debt investments at quarter-end 10.2 % Quarter Ended Year Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2026 Operating Results: Net investment income $ 25.0 $ 103.3 Net investment income per share (GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 1.04 Core net investment income per share (3) $ 0.25 $ 1.05 Distributions declared per share - base $ 0.24 $ 1.14 Distributions declared per share - supplemental $ 0.01 $ 0.0132 Portfolio Activity: Purchases of investments $ 222.5 $ 1,030.4 Sales and repayments of investments $ 293.5 $ 1,334.7 PSSL Portfolio data: PSSL investment portfolio $ 1,086.7 $ 1,086.7 Purchases of investments $ 0.4 $ 230.1 Sales and repayments of investments $ 40.9 $ 185.1 PSSL II Portfolio data: PSSL II investment portfolio $ 386.2 $ 386.2 Purchases of investments $ 73.1 $ 427.5 Sales and repayments of investments $ 7.2 $ 41.0

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(1) Includes investments in PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC, or PSSL, an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $277.1 million, at fair value. (2) Includes investments in PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund II, LLC, or PSSL II, an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $115.9 million, at fair value. (3) Core net investment income (“Core NII”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that Core NII provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding one-time or non-recurring investment income and expenses. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, there were no one-time events resulting in $0.25 of Core NII. For the year ended September 30, 2026, Core NII excluded: i) $1.6m of credit facility amendment and debt issuance costs and ii) $0.3m of incentive fee expense offset.

CONFERENCE CALL AT 9:00 A.M. ET ON November 24, 2026

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. ("we", "our", "us", or the "Company") will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 to discuss its financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (800) 330-6710 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (646) 769-9200. All callers should reference conference ID #9077013 or PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. An archived replay will also be available on a webcast link located on the Quarterly Earnings page in the Investor section of PennantPark's website.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

"We remain confident in the resilience of our portfolio, supported by our disciplined focus on core middle-market lending. PIK interest remains low, and our predominantly floating-rate debt portfolio is well positioned to benefit from increasing yields. We remain focused on disciplined underwriting and active portfolio oversight to support sustainable income for our stockholders. We also believe the continued growth of PSSL II is meaningful and should generate substantial earnings over time," said Art Penn, Chairman and CEO.

As of September 30, 2026, our portfolio totaled $2,424.4 million and consisted of $2,147.8 million of first lien secured debt (including $237.7 million in PSSL and $81.4 million in PSSL II), $15.5 million of subordinated debt and $261.1 million of preferred and common equity (including $39.5 million in PSSL and $34.5 million in PSSL II). Our debt portfolio consisted of approximately 99% variable-rate investments. As of September 30, 2026, we had seven portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing 1.8% and 0.7% of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. As of September 30, 2026, the portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of $128.1 million. Our overall portfolio consisted of 159 companies with an average investment size of $15.2 million and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.2%.

As of September 30, 2025, our portfolio totaled $2,773.3 million and consisted of $2,513.6 million of first lien secured debt (including $237.7 million in PSSL), $19.0 million of second lien secured debt and subordinated debt and $240.7 million of preferred and common equity (including $44.3 million in PSSL). Our debt portfolio consisted of approximately 99% variable-rate investments. As of September 30, 2025, we had three portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing 0.4% and 0.2% of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. As of September 30, 2025, the portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of $46.1 million. Our overall portfolio consisted of 164 companies with an average investment size of $16.9 million, and a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.2%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, we invested $222.5 million in five new and 65 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.6%. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, sales and repayments of investments totaled $293.5 million. For the year ended September 30, 2026, we invested $1,030.4 million in 19 new and 97 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.5%. For the year ended September 30, 2026, sales and repayments of investments totaled $1,334.7 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, we invested $633.0 million in 11 new and 105 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.5%. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, sales and repayments of investments totaled $256.2 million. For the year ended September 30, 2025, we invested $1,741.3 million in 29 new and 205 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.3%. For the year ended September 30, 2025, sales and repayments of investments totaled $925.7 million.

PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC

As of September 30, 2026, PSSL's portfolio totaled $1,086.7 million and consisted of 115 companies with an average investment size of $9.4 million and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.9%. As of September 30, 2025, PSSL's portfolio totaled $1,084.6 million, consisted of 117 companies with an average investment size of $9.3 million and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.1%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, PSSL invested $0.4 million (including zero purchases from the Company) in zero new and four existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.6%. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, sales and repayments of investments totaled $40.9 million. For the year ended September 30, 2026, PSSL invested $230.1 million (including $226.5 million purchased from the Company) in 13 new and 24 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.3%. For the year ended September 30, 2026, PSSL's sales and repayments of investments totaled $185.1 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, PSSL invested $88.7 million (including $87.3 million purchases from the Company) in four new and 14 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.7%. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, sales and repayments of investments totaled $51.0 million. For the year ended September 30, 2025, PSSL invested $425.9 million (including $379.7 million purchased from the Company) in 28 new and 26 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.2%. For the year ended September 30, 2025, sales and repayments of investments totaled $228.2 million.

PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund II LLC

As of September 30, 2026, PSSL II's portfolio totaled $386.2 million and consisted of 60 companies with an average investment size of $6.4 million and a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.2%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, PSSL II invested $73.1 million (including $73.1 million from the Company) in 10 new and 10 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.9%. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, sales and repayments of investments totaled $7.2 million. For the year ended September 30, 2026, PSSL II invested $427.4 million (of which $427.4 million was purchased from the Company) in 66 new and zero existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.1%. For the year ended September 30, 2026, PSSL II's sales and repayments totaled $41.0 million.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Set forth below are the results of operations for the three months and year ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.

Investment Income

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026 investment income was $64.5 million and $266.7 million, respectively, which was attributable to $57.6 million and $239.4 million from first lien secured debt and $6.9 million and $27.3 million from other investments, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, investment income was $69.0 million and $261.4 million, respectively, which was attributable to $63.6 million and $238.7 million from first lien secured debt and $5.4 million and $22.7 million from other investments, respectively. The decrease in investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was primarily due to lower interest income from the portfolio offset by an increase in dividend and interest income from PSSL and PSSL II. The increase in investment income for the year ended September 30, 2026, was primarily due to an increase in dividends from PSSL and PSSL II.

Expenses

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026, expenses totaled $39.6 million and $163.4 million, respectively and were comprised of: $24.8 million and $102.7 million of debt related interest and expenses, $6.3 million and $25.9 million of base management fees, $6.2 million and $25.8 million of performance-based incentive fees, $2.2 million and $8.7 million of general and administrative expenses, and $0.1 million and $0.4 million of taxes. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, expenses totaled $41.4 million and $154.3 million, respectively and were comprised of: $25.8 million and $96.5 million of debt related interest and expenses, $6.5 million and $23.3 million of base management fees, $6.9 million and $26.0 million of performance-based incentive fees, $2.0 million and $7.5 million of general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million and $0.9 million of taxes. The decrease in expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was primarily due to lower debt related interest and expenses. The increase in expenses for the year ended September 30, 2026, was primarily due to an increase in debt related interest and expense.

Net Investment Income

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026 net investment income totaled $25.0 million or $0.25 per share, and $103.3 million or $1.04 per share, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, net investment income totaled $27.5 million or $0.28 per share, and $107.2 million or $1.16 per share, respectively. The decrease in net investment income for the three months and year ended September 30, 2026, was primarily due to an increase in debt related interest and expenses, partially offset by an increase in dividends from PSSL and PSSL II.

Net Realized Gains or Losses

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026 net realized gains (losses) on investments totaled $(6.0) million and $25.3 million, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, net realized gains (losses) on investments totaled $(14.3) million and $(5.9) million, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026 the realized loss on debt extinguishments totaled zero and $1.4 million, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, the realized loss on debt extinguishments totaled zero, respectively. The change in net realized gains (losses) was primarily due to changes in the market conditions of our investments and debt and the values at which they were realized caused by fluctuations in the market and in the economy.

Unrealized Appreciation or Depreciation on Investments and Debt

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026 we reported net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of $(5.3) million and $(82.0) million, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, we reported net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of $5.2 million and $(34.6) million, respectively. As of September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, our net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments totaled $(128.1) million and $(46.1) million, respectively. The net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on our investments for the three months and year ended September 30, 2026 compared to the prior year was primarily due to changes in the capital market conditions of our investments and the values at which they were realized, caused by the fluctuations in the market and in the economy.

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026, our Credit Facility had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of less than $0.1 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, our Credit Facility had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of less than $0.1 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, the net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on the Credit Facility totaled approximately zero and zero, respectively. The net change in net unrealized (appreciation) or depreciation was primarily due to changes in the capital markets.

Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2026, net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $14.5 million or $0.15 per share and $47.2 million or $0.48 per share, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $17.5 million or $0.18 per share and $66.4 million, or $0.72 per share, respectively. The decrease in net assets from operations for the three months and year ended September 30, 2026 compared to the prior year was primarily due to greater depreciation of certain portfolio investment primarily driven by changes in the market conditions of certain portfolio investments.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Our liquidity and capital resources are derived primarily from cash flows from operations, including income earned, proceeds from investment sales and repayments, and proceeds of securities offerings and debt financings. Our primary use of funds from operations includes investments in portfolio companies and payments of fees and other operating expenses we incur. We have used, and expect to continue to use, our debt capital, proceeds from our portfolio and proceeds from public and private offerings of securities to finance our investment objectives and operations.

For the year ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the annualized weighted average cost of debt, inclusive of the fee on the undrawn commitment on the Credit Facility, amendment costs and debt issuance costs, was 6.2% and 6.8%, respectively. As of September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, we had $509.6 million and $34.1 million of unused borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility, respectively, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.

As of September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, we had cash equivalents of $98.8 million and $122.7 million, respectively, available for investing and general corporate purposes. We believe our liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities.

During the three months and year ended September 30, 2026 we did not issue any shares of our common stock under the ATM Programs. During the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, we issued zero shares and 21,638,000 shares of our common stock through the ATM Program, respectively at an average price of zero and $11.34 per share raising zero and $244.8 million of net proceeds after commissions to the Sales Agents and inclusive of proceeds from the Investment Adviser to ensure that all shares were sold at or above NAV, respectively.

For the year ended September 30, 2026, our operating activities provided cash of $358.9 million and our financing activities used cash of $382.8 million. Our operating activities provided cash primarily due to our investment activities and our financing activities used cash primarily due for repayments of our Credit Facility and 2026 Notes offset by proceeds from the issuance of our 2029 Notes and 2031 Notes.

For the year ended September 30, 2025, our operating activities used cash of $720.6 million and our financing activities provided cash of $731.2 million. Our operating activities used cash primarily for our investment activities and our financing activities provided cash primarily from proceeds from the ATM program, borrowing under our Credit Facility and the issuances of asset-backed debt.

In September 2026, PSSL II upsized its credit facility from $250 million to $325 million.

DISTRIBUTIONS

During the three months and year ended September 30, 2026 we declared distributions of $0.25 and $1.15 per share for total distributions of $24.8 million and $114.4 million, respectively. During the three months and year ended September 30, 2025, we declared distributions of $0.31 and $1.23 per share for total distributions of $30.5 million and $113.9 million, respectively. We monitor available net investment income to determine if a return of capital for tax purposes may occur for the fiscal year. To the extent our taxable earnings fall below the total amount of our distributions for any given fiscal year, stockholders will be notified of the portion of those distributions deemed to be a tax return of capital. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders subject to information reporting on Form 1099-DIV after the end of each calendar year and in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Subsequent to year end, the Company sold approximately $40 million of assets to PSSL II. Following these transactions and other portfolio activity post quarter end, PSSL II's total investment portfolio was approximately $426 million.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company makes available on its website its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and stockholders may find such report on its website at.

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Assets Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost- $2,034,958 and $2,458,018, respectively) $ 2,031,223 $ 2,491,360 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost- $517,572 and $361,375, respectively) 393,220 281,968 Total investments (amortized cost- $2,552,530 and $2,819,393, respectively) 2,424,443 2,773,328 Cash equivalents (cost- $36,410 and $40,729, respectively) 36,410 40,729 Cash (cost- $62,405 and $81,955, respectively) 62,405 81,959 Interest receivable 13,625 13,832 Distributions receivable 5,463 - Receivable for investments sold 13,218 1,369 Due from affiliates 182 321 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,777 2,143 Total assets 2,558,523 2,913,681 Liabilities Credit Facility payable, at fair value (cost- $258,355 and $683,855, respectively) 258,309 683,837 2026 Notes payable, net (par- $0 and $185,000) (unamortized deferred financing costs of $0 and $391, respectively) - 184,609 2029 Notes payable, net (par-$200,000 and $0) (unamortized deferred financing costs of $3,443 and $0, respectively) 196,557 - 2031 Notes payable, net (par-$105,000 and $0) (unamortized deferred financing costs of $3,559 and $0, respectively) 101,441 - 2036 Asset-Backed Debt, net (par-$0 and $287,000) (unamortized deferred financing costs of $0 and $2,373, respectively) - 284,627 2036-R Asset-Backed Debt, net (par- $287,000 and $266,000) (unamortized deferred financing costs of $367 and $634, respectively) 286,633 265,366 2037 Asset-Backed Debt, net (par- $389,500 and $361,000) (unamortized deferred financing costs of $2,114 and $2,669, respectively) 387,386 358,331 2038-R Asset-Backed Debt, net (par-$287,000 and $0) (unamortized deferred financing costs of $2,041 and $0, respectively) 284,959 - Payable for investments purchased - 14,852 Interest payable on debt 13,298 19,172 Distributions payable 8,265 10,170 Base management fee payable 6,262 6,549 Incentive fee payable 6,246 6,883 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,879 2,166 Deferred tax liability - 1,864 Due to affiliates - 739 Total liabilities 1,551,235 1,839,165 Commitments and contingencies Net assets Common stock, 99,217,896 and 99,217,896 shares issued and outstanding, respectively Par value $0.001 per share and 200,000,000 shares authorized 99 99 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 1,218,104 1,219,502 Accumulated deficit (210,915 ) (145,085 ) Total net assets $ 1,007,288 $ 1,074,516 Total liabilities and net assets $ 2,558,523 $ 2,913,681 Net asset value per share $ 10.15 $ 10.83





PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Years Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Investment income: From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Interest $ 48,349 $ 56,322 $ 205,747 $ 203,853 Dividend 451 100 603 1,595 Other income 833 1,139 2,797 4,042 From controlled, affiliated investments: Interest 9,448 7,479 34,892 35,005 Dividend 5,463 3,938 22,638 16,626 Other Income - - - 306 Total investment income 64,544 68,978 266,677 261,427 Expenses: Interest and expenses on debt 24,796 25,789 101,117 93,226 Performance-based incentive fee 6,246 6,883 25,819 26,029 Base management fee 6,262 6,549 25,884 23,346 General and administrative expenses 1,450 1,100 5,200 4,700 Administrative services expenses 750 900 3,450 2,800 Expenses before amendment costs, debt issuance costs and provision for taxes 39,504 41,221 161,470 150,101 Provision for taxes on net investment income 74 225 374 875 Credit Facility amendment costs and debt issuance - - 1,578 3,297 Total expenses 39,578 41,446 163,422 154,273 Net investment income 24,966 27,532 103,255 107,154 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and debt: Net realized gain (loss) on investments and debt: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (6,009 ) (14,296 ) 25,295 (28,752 ) Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments - - - 22,811 Provision for taxes on realized gain (loss) on investments (41 ) (23 ) (90 ) (105 ) Debt extinguishment - - (1,380 ) - Net realized gain (loss) on investments and debt (6,050 ) (14,319 ) 23,825 (6,046 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 8,120 14,192 (37,239 ) 23,738 Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments (13,418 ) (8,971 ) (44,787 ) (58,372 ) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 835 (949 ) 2,108 (152 ) Debt (appreciation) depreciation 1 28 28 43 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and debt (4,462 ) 4,300 (79,890 ) (34,743 ) Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) from investments and debt (10,512 ) (10,019 ) (56,065 ) (40,789 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 14,454 17,513 $ 47,190 $ 66,365 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.48 $ 0.72 Net investment income per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 1.04 $ 1.16

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle-market credit platform, and its affiliates, manage approximately $11 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle-market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Zurich and London. For more information about PennantPark and affiliates, please go to our website at

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports we file under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

We may use words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“seeks,”“plans,”“estimates” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations.

The information contained herein is based on current tax laws, which may change in the future. The Company cannot be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss resulting from applying any of the information provided in this publication or from any other source mentioned. The information provided in this material does not constitute any specific legal, tax or accounting advice. Please consult with qualified professionals for this type of advice.

CONTACT: Richard T. Allorto, Jr. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (212) 905-1000



