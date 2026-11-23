MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VAL-D'OR, Quebec, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --is pleased to report to shareholders on recent news from Epic Gold Corp. (CSE: EPG) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 6341) (“Epic Gold”) about the Wilson property, located near Lebel-sur-Quévillon, and the Fenton property, located in the Chapais-Chibougamau district. Both properties are in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Québec, Canada. The original and full version of the Epic Gold press release is available on SEDAR+ and on the Epic Gold website.

On November 19, 2026, Epic Gold released initial Mineral Resource Estimates (“MRE”) on the Wilson and Fenton properties, on which Cartier holds a royalty. Both estimates have an effective date of November 9, 2026. They are based on historical drilling, assay results, geological interpretation and three-dimensional modelling of the mineralization.

Highlights of the MREs, as provided by Epic Gold, include:

Wilson Property Initial Mineral Resource Estimate:



Inferred Mineral Resource of 3,047,000 tonnes grading 2.85 g/t Au, containing 279,000 ounces of gold.

Open-pit component: 2,405,000 tonnes grading 2.66 g/t Au, containing 205,000 ounces of gold (0.40 g/t Au cut-off). Underground component: 642,000 tonnes grading 3.57 g/t Au, containing 74,000 ounces of gold (1.60 g/t Au cut-off).



Wilson Project - Longitudinal section, MRE 2026







Fenton Property Initial Mineral Resource Estimate:



Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,918,000 tonnes grading 1.46 g/t Au, containing approximately 90,000 ounces of gold.

Open-pit component: 1,575,000 tonnes grading 1.32 g/t Au, containing 67,000 ounces of gold (0.40 g/t Au cut-off). Underground component: 343,000 tonnes grading 2.14 g/t Au, containing 24,000 ounces of gold (1.60 g/t Au cut-off).



The scientific and technical information on the Wilson and Fenton MREs was reviewed and approved by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., of BBA E&C Inc., an independent“Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101, on behalf of Epic Gold. Epic Gold will file the supporting NI 43-101 technical reports on SEDAR+.

Shareholders may access the November 19, 2026, EPG press release by clicking here.

Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration of Cartier, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101, prepared the information herein based upon data provided by Epic Gold to Cartier in their public disclosures.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d'Or (Quebec) is a gold exploration company focused on building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada's most prolific mining camps. The Company combines strong technical expertise, a track record of successful exploration, and a fully funded program to advance its flagship Cadillac Project. Cartier's strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec. The Cadillac property contains total gold resources of 767,800 ounces in the measured and indicated category (10.0 Mt at 2.4 g/t Au) and 2,416,900 ounces in the inferred category (35.2 Mt at 2.1 g/t Au) across all sectors. An updated PEA for the Cadillac Project demonstrated an after-tax NPV5% of C$1,001 M and IRR of 26.6% at US$3,600/oz Gold.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Resources

The mineral resources disclosed in this press release conform to NI 43-101 standards and guidelines and were prepared by independent qualified persons. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence relative to a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource and constitutes an insufficient level of confidence to allow conversion to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected, but not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with additional drilling. The National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, including the mineral resources contained in this news release, will be delivered and filed on SEDAR within 45 days of the date of this news release.

For further information, contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819-856-0512

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at