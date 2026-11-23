Scottsmiracle-Gro To Participate In December 2026 Investor Conferences
- BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on December 1, 2026 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 2, 2026 Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference on December 8 and December 9, 2026 KBCM Consumer Conference (Virtual) on December 11, 2026
To request a meeting at any of the conferences please reach out to your representative at the firm or directly to ScottsMiracle-Gro's Investor Relations team at....
About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.3 billion in sales, the Company is home to North America's leading consumer lawn and garden brands. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at
Forward Looking Statements
Our presentation may contain forward-looking statements that set forth anticipated results based on management's current plans and assumptions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements. Investors should familiarize themselves with the full range of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risk factors can be found in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
For investor inquiries:
Brad Chelton
Vice President
Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations
...
(937) 309-2503
For media inquiries:
Tom Matthews
Chief Communications Officer
...
(937) 844-3864
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