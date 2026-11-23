MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), home to North America's leading consumer lawn and garden brands, announced today that executives and senior leadership will participate in several investor conferences in December 2026:



BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on December 1, 2026

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 2, 2026

Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference on December 8 and December 9, 2026 KBCM Consumer Conference (Virtual) on December 11, 2026

To request a meeting at any of the conferences please reach out to your representative at the firm or directly to ScottsMiracle-Gro's Investor Relations team at....

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.3 billion in sales, the Company is home to North America's leading consumer lawn and garden brands. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at

Forward Looking Statements

Our presentation may contain forward-looking statements that set forth anticipated results based on management's current plans and assumptions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements. Investors should familiarize themselves with the full range of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risk factors can be found in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor inquiries:

Brad Chelton

Vice President

Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations

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(937) 309-2503

For media inquiries:

Tom Matthews

Chief Communications Officer

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(937) 844-3864