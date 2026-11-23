MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ferrellgas is the only U.S. propane distributor named to the global list, its third Newsweek trust recognition in four years

LIBERTY, Mo., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas has taken its reputation for reliability from America's list to the world's. Newsweek has named the technology-enabled propane logistics company one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2026, a group of 1,000 companies chosen from about 200,000 evaluations by more than 65,000 people in 20 countries. It marks the third time in four years Newsweek has recognized Ferrellgas, following spots on its America's Most Trustworthy Companies list in 2023 and 2025.

Trust at Ferrellgas starts with the people behind every tank. As an employee-owned company since 1998, the team treats every customer like a neighbor - because, in thousands of communities across the country, they are. It shows up in a driver making a delivery through a winter storm, a technician walking a first-time customer through their new system, and an after-hours team answering emergency calls around the clock.

“This recognition belongs to our employee-owners,” said Tamria Zertuche, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ferrellgas.“Being named once is an honor. Being named three times in four years says something about the people doing the work. Every delivery, every service call and every customer conversation is a chance to show up for someone, and our team does that day in and day out. I am incredibly proud of them.”

Ferrellgas was recognized in the Energy & Utilities category. The full list is available at rankings.newsweek.com.

About Ferrellgas

About the Newsweek Ranking

Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, builds its World's Most Trustworthy Companies ranking in three steps. It starts with publicly traded companies headquartered in 20 countries with annual revenue above $500 million. More than 65,000 people then gave about 200,000 evaluations of those companies on customer, investor and employee trust, and an analysis of more than 320,000 online mentions measured public sentiment. Companies are also screened for recent scandals or litigation before the top 1,000 are named.

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Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at over 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2024. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at