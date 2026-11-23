MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. securities between February 27, 2026 and October 30, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. ("Arbor Realty" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABR ) have until January 8, 2027 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. securities between February 27, 2026 and October 30, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. case, Greenbaum v. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. et al., was filed on November 9, 2026 and is pending in the United States District Court Eastern District of New York (Case No. 1:26-cv-07231).

Investors who suffered losses on Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the January 8, 2027 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: January 8, 2027

Class period: February 27, 2026 to October 30, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: November 9, 2026 Court: United States District Court Eastern District of New York



What happened?

On May 8, 2026, before the market opened, Arbor Realty issued a press release announcing first quarter 2026 results, including net income for the quarter of $0.6 million, compared to net income of $30.4 million for the same quarter in the prior year. The Company had 19 non-performing loans with an unpaid principal balance of $481.5 million, before related loan loss reserves of $16.1 million, compared to 26 non-performing loans with a UPB of $569.1 million, before related loan loss reserves of $10.2 million as of December 31, 2025. During the related conference call held the same day, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Kaufman, stated the Company was“ pushing our timetable out a little bit” to resolving nonperforming and subperforming loans. Further, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Paul Elenio, purported to reassure investors that the Company maintained its“ expectation that we will resolve the bulk of our delinquent loans by the end of the year.” Elenio stated,“This should put our REO assets between $250 million and $300 million by the end of '26 and greatly improve our run rate of income for the future.”

On this news, Arbor Realty stock fell $0.96, or 11.75%, to close at $7.21 on May 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 30, 2026, before the market opened, Arbor Realty issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. Among other things, the Company reported a GAAP net loss of $(85.4) million and that the Company would suspend its quarterly cash dividend. The Company revealed the number of nonperforming loans had increased from 19 to 32 and they had a UPB of $647.6 million, before related loan loss reserves of $41.9 million. During the related earnings call, Defendant Kaufman disclosed the Company“ ended the third quarter with approximately $750 million of delinquencies and around $500 million of REO assets for total nonperforming assets of roughly $1.25 billion, which is up around $200 million from last quarter's numbers.”

On this news, Arbor Realty stock fell $0.88, or 29.14%, to close at $2.14 on October 30, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

What does the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. complaint allege?

The Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the loans Defendants described as“ring-fenced” were not contained; (2) the Company lacked a reasonable basis to represent that the Company would resolve nearly all existing delinquencies by year-end 2026; (3) the Company could not reasonably reduce its REO balance at the pace predicted by year-end 2026; (4) the resulting losses, reserves, and impairments threatened the Company's earnings and its ability to sustain its dividend; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than January 8, 2027 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that the loans Defendants described as“ring-fenced” were not contained. The January 8, 2027 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. class action must move the Court by January 8, 2027. To learn more, visit the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. securities between February 27, 2026 and October 30, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. class action must be filed with the United States District Court Eastern District of New York by January 8, 2027.

What if I miss the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. deadline? After January 8, 2027, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Greenbaum v. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. et al., United States District Court Eastern District of New York

Arbor Q3 2026 Results

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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