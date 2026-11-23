MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FDA approves BridgeBio's Welgemda BBP-418 (ribitol), marking a turning point for people living with LGMD type 2I/R9 and reflecting decades of research, clinical care, and collaboration across the neuromuscular community.

New York, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Welgemda BBP-418 (ribitol), an oral therapy developed by BridgeBio, as the first-ever treatment for people living with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy

"When I joined a natural history study more than a decade ago, I hoped that by sharing my experience I could help researchers better understand LGMD 2I/R9 and move the science forward," said Lacey Woods, MDA Ambassador who lives with LGMD 2I/R9. "At the time, there were no treatments, only hope that the research would one day lead to one. Seeing the first FDA-approved therapy become a reality is incredibly meaningful because it reflects years of commitment from patients, families, researchers, clinicians, and organizations like the Muscular Dystrophy Association. It gives our community something we haven't had before: real progress and renewed hope for the future."

Watch the video of Lacey Woods and her daughter Savanna HERE.

“This approval represents an important step forward for people living with LGMD type 2I/R9, and it reflects decades of scientific advancement, including early-stage research supported by the Muscular Dystrophy Association to better understand disease biology and accelerate therapeutic development,” said Angela Lek, PhD, Chief Research Officer at the Muscular Dystrophy Association.“As new treatments become available, genetic testing will be increasingly important in helping people receive an accurate diagnosis and determine whether a treatment may be appropriate for their specific genetic diagnosis. Our focus now is ensuring that advances like this translate into meaningful access for patients, while continuing to build momentum across all forms of LGMD.”

About Welgemda

Welgemda BBP-418 (ribitol), is an oral small molecule therapy designed to enhance glycosylation of alpha-dystroglycan (αDG), a protein essential for maintaining muscle cell stability. In LGMD type 2I/R9, reduced FKRP gene function disrupts this process, leading to progressive muscle weakness.

In the Phase 3 FORTIFY clinical trial, the therapy met all primary and secondary endpoints, showing increased functional αDG levels along with improvements in ambulatory and pulmonary function over 12 months. These findings suggest potential to slow disease progression and improve functional outcomes in people living with this condition. Welgemda BBP-418 (ribitol), has received multiple regulatory designations, including Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug designation from European regulatory authorities.

Decades of Research Made This Possible

This milestone was built on years of scientific work by researchers around the world, including studies supported by MDA. Kevin P. Campbell, PhD, at the University of Iowa established how defects in the sugar modifications of alpha-dystroglycan weaken the attachment of muscle fibers to their surrounding tissue, revealing a central mechanism underlying a group of muscular dystrophies that includes LGMD type 2I/R9. Subsequent MDA-supported work helped elucidate the ribitol-containing structure required for functional alpha-dystroglycan glycosylation. These discoveries, together with preclinical research led by Qi Long Lu, MD, PhD, Wake Forest University, built the scientific rationale and developed the therapy that restored this essential process.

“Understanding how dystroglycan connects muscle cells to their surrounding support structure, and how disruptions in its glycosylation cause disease, was an essential step toward developing treatments that address the underlying biology,” said Dr. Campbell.“The Muscular Dystrophy Association's sustained support helped us pursue these fundamental questions long before their therapeutic potential was clear. Seeing that knowledge contribute to an approved treatment for people living with LGMD type 2I/R9 is deeply meaningful and underscores the lasting value of investing in basic science."

“This approval provides a compelling example of how a deep understanding of cell biology and disease mechanism, combined with successful translational exploitation, can lead to meaningful clinical outcomes,” said Dr. Lu.“Early support from organizations like the Muscular Dystrophy Association made it possible to advance fundamental research into preclinical studies that explored the underlying pathways to inform the development of therapeutic strategies. While there is still more work to be done, this milestone demonstrates what can be achieved when sustained investment in science is paired with a commitment to patients.”

What This Means for Families

People and families living with LGMD2I/R9 are encouraged to talk with their neuromuscular care team about what this approval means for them. Those who do not yet have a genetic diagnosis may wish to ask their clinician about genetic testing, since confirming the specific genetic cause is an important step in determining whether a treatment may be appropriate.

Longstanding contributors to the field, including Dr. Kathrine Mathews at MDA's Care Center at the University of Iowa, have played a critical role in advancing clinical understanding of LGMD through decades of research and patient care leadership.

“For decades, people and families living with LGMD have had limited options beyond supportive care,” said Dr. Mathews, MDA Care Center Director at the University of Iowa.“Seeing a therapy reach this point reflects not only scientific progress, but also the strength and perseverance of the LGMD community. Continued collaboration across research, clinical care, and patient advocacy will be essential as we work to ensure access and build on this momentum.”

Learn More in the Industry Update Webinar

Join MDA for an Industry Update Webinar - Therapeutic Advances in LGMD Type 2I/R9 on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 4pm ET and available for on-demand viewing at a later date. This webinar will provide an overview of BBP-418 phase 2 and 3 efficacy and safety data.

Register here: Therapeutic advances in LGMD 2I/R9

MDA's Ongoing Commitment to the LGMD Community

Research: Since its inception, MDA has invested nearly $64 million in LGMD research.

Care: As new treatments become available, access to expert multidisciplinary care is essential. The nationwide MDA Care Center Network connects people and families to specialized neuromuscular clinicians, coordinated care teams, genetic counseling, and clinical research opportunities at over 150 locations. MDA recently secured a $100,000 Care Advancement grant from BridgeBio to further advance innovation in neuromuscular disease, an example of the collaborative efforts required to drive progress forward.



Advocacy: MDA led the way in obtaining ICD-10 diagnostic codes for LGMDs, collaborating with patient advocacy and clinical leaders. These codes will lead to better coordinated and precise coverage and reimbursement for LGMD clinical care as well as better surveillance and epidemiological research. MDA has advocated for progressive regulatory approaches to LGMD therapies in front of the FDA, and a patient-friendly paradigm for health insurance coverage and access. MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference will feature continuing conversations with leaders in the field of LGMD research, clinical care, and advocacy. Learn more at MDAconference.org, March 21-24, 2027, in Orlando, Florida.

MDA Resource Center

For more information on LGMD, and ongoing support for families and medical professionals, contact the MDA Resource Center by phone 1-833-ASK-MDA1 (1-833-275-6321) or email ....

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About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org. Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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First-Ever Treatment for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2I/R9 Approved by FDA, a Milestone for a Community That Has Waited Decades

CONTACT: Mary Fiance, National Vice President, Strategic Communications Muscular Dystrophy Association...