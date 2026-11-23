MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Credits are issued and managed on AQUAEChain, built on MindWave's MindChain, a fully insured Layer 2 blockchain, with insurance coverage provided through Lloyd's syndicate partners

MATAWAN, N.J., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) (“Apimeds” or the“Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, MindWave Innovations Inc. (“MindWave”), is powering over $25 million USD in fully insured ecosystem credits issued under the AQUAE Labs Ecosystems Conservation Index (ALCI). The credits were launched at COP31, the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 11 to 20, 2026. COP31 convened under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the international environmental treaty established to stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations and mitigate human-induced climate disruptions that threaten the global environmental stability of our climate system.

The ALCI credits are issued and managed on AQUAEChain, an institutional-grade platform that MindWave built and operates on MindChain, its Ethereum-anchored Layer 2 blockchain. Insurance coverage for the credits is provided through Lloyd's syndicate partners. The launch follows MindWave's agreement with AQUA Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“AQUAE Labs”) in September 2026 to build and operate AQUAEChain.

MindChain: Insured Infrastructure for Real-World Assets

MindChain is developed and operated by MindWave as the world's first fully insured Layer 2 blockchain anchored to Ethereum. It is built to give institutions the auditability, risk mitigation and transparency they need to hold and trade tokenized real-world assets.

On AQUAEChain, MindChain keeps the underlying environmental evidence separate from transaction records. Ecological data stays unchanged and fully traceable as each credit is issued, transferred or retired. This gives auditors a clear trail and removes the risk of the same credit being counted twice. AQUAE Lab ' credit issuance system on AQUAEChain, which links each credit to a verified ecological record, has a patent application pending in Singapore.

About the ALCI Credits

The AQUAE Labs Ecosystems Conservation Index (ALCI ) is a field-based monitoring, recording and verification (MRV) framework. It evaluates the biomass, biodiversity and ecological function of land-based ecosystems, following the approach defined by the IUCN and other repeatable scientific methods. ALCI measures seven areas of ecosystem performance:



above-ground biomass

oxygen production

water purification

cooling

soil water retention

living soil biodiversity

These measurements inform a transparent valuation of the ecosystem services each credit represents.

"MindChain provides the ledger infrastructure behind AQUAEChain, giving each ALCI Credit a verifiable record from issuance to retirement," said Dr. Vin Menon, Chief Executive Officer of MindWave Innovations Inc. USA. "Our role is to deliver the transparency and auditability that buyers and investors in environmental assets expect, and to support AQUAE as the platform grows.”

"The launch of ALCI Credits at COP31 was an important step for AQUAE," said Linju Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of AQUAE Labs. "Working with MindWave gives us the infrastructure to issue, track and verify each credit transparently as we expand."

By pairing robust, field-based ecological MRV with insurance coverage from Lloyd's syndicate partners, AQUAE Labs is establishing a new standard of trust, transparency and bankability for non-carbon nature assets.

At COP31, the MindWave team held technical infrastructure discussions and met with institutional partners about MindChain, alongside the AQUAE Labs team, which engaged with prospective corporate buyers, institutional investors and implementation partners.

About MindWave Innovations Inc.

MindWave Innovations Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), builds institutional infrastructure for digital finance across digital asset treasury, insurance and tokenized real-world assets. Its MindChain platform is a fully insured, Ethereum-anchored Layer 2 blockchain that hosts dedicated industry networks, including AQUAEChain (ClimateTech), FlashChain (AdTech and media) and AssureChain (InsurTech). Learn more at .

About Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS ) operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, MindWave, which develops enterprise technology infrastructure and builds and operates dedicated networks for clients in climate finance, sports media, insurance and financial services.

About AQUAE Labs

AQUAE Labs is a Singapore-based company that combines ecological science with artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to measure, verify and value ecosystem services. Its work connects conservation and restoration projects with climate finance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements about the launch and value of ALCI ecosystem credits, the operation of AQUAEChain and MindChain, insurance coverage provided through Lloyd's syndicate partners, and MindWave's business plans. Words such as“will,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Those risks include development, security, regulatory, insurance and market risks, the completion of legal, regulatory, technical and compliance requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Digital Asset Disclosure

This announcement is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or digital assets, and it is not investment, legal, tax or financial advice. Access to and transfer of ecosystem credits and digital assets are subject to applicable laws, platform eligibility requirements and jurisdictional restrictions.

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