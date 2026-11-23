Nepal PM Balendra Shah Returns Home After Two Day State Visit India

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 24 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in Kathmandu on Monday evening following the conclusion of his two-day state visit to India. He was received at Tribhuvan International Airport by Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Biraj Bhakta Shrestha.

In a post on X, the official account of the Nepal Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared,“Honourable Prime Minister Balendra Shah has returned home this evening after completing a two-day state visit to India. Honourable Prime Minister Shah was welcomed at Tribhuvan International Airport by Honourable Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Biraj Bhakta Shrestha.”

India and Nepal signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across key sectors and launched a new cross-border railway service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal as Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah concluded his two-day state visit to India on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu met Nepal Prime Minister Shah at Rashtrapati Bhavan and congratulated him on the strong mandate received by his government in the March 2026 elections, wishing him success in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the President welcomed Shah to Rashtrapati Bhavan during his state visit to India on November 23. During the meeting, Murmu also expressed condolences over the loss of lives caused by the Bhotekoshi floods in Nepal and reaffirmed India's support for the neighbouring country in its recovery and reconstruction efforts.