MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As of the end of September 2026, the volume of loans to legal entities operating in Azerbaijan's construction and architectural-construction sectors totaled 2.382 billion manat ($1.401 billion).

According to Trend 's calculations, based on the statistical bulletin of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, this figure increased by 259.3 million manat ($152.55 million), or 12.2%, compared to the end of August. As of the end of August, the total volume of loans to legal entities operating in this sector stood at 2.122 billion manat ($1.248 billion).

As of the end of September, 1.353 billion manat ($795.88 million) of the loan portfolio were accounted for by private enterprises, while 1.029 billion manat ($605.29 million) were accounted for by state-owned enterprises. Compared to the end of August, loans to private enterprises increased by 25.3 million manat ($14.88 million), while loans to state-owned enterprises increased by 234 million manat ($137.65 million).

Thus, the bulk of the growth in loans in September was attributable to state-owned enterprises. The share of loans extended to state-owned enterprises in the total portfolio reached approximately 43.2%, while the share of private enterprises stood at 56.8%.

Looking at the distribution of loans by term, it is clear that long-term financing predominates. As of the end of September, the volume of long-term loans stood at 2.047 billion manat ($1.204 billion). This represents approximately 86 percent of the total loan portfolio. Compared to the end of August, long-term loans increased by 236.2 million manat ($138.94 million), or 13%.

Of the long-term loans, 1.029 billion manat ($605.29 million) was extended to state-owned enterprises, and 1.018 billion manat ($598.82 million) to private enterprises. Interestingly, while long-term loans to state-owned enterprises increased by 234.6 million manat ($138 million) compared to August, this figure rose by 1.6 million manat (approximately $941,000) for private enterprises.

The volume of short-term loans as of the end of September amounted to 334.2 million manat ($196.59 million). This is 23.1 million manat ($13.59 million), or 7.4%, more than the 311.1 million manat ($183 million) recorded at the end of August. Virtually all short-term loans were extended to private enterprises. No loans in this category were extended to state-owned enterprises.

Certain changes were also observed in the currency structure. Specifically, 305.5 million manat ($179.71 million) of short-term loans were denominated in the national currency, while 28.7 million manat ($16.88 million) were denominated in foreign currency. Compared to the end of August, short-term loans issued in manat increased by 10.2%, while loans in foreign currency decreased by 15.1%.

In the case of long-term loans, however, the volume of foreign currency loans grew at a faster pace. As of the end of September, foreign currency loans in this category totaled 1.203 billion manat ($707.65 million). This is an increase of 231.2 million manat ($136.02 million), or 23.8%, compared to 972.1 million manat ($571.82 million) at the end of August.

The volume of long-term loans in manat rose from 839.5 million manat ($493.82 million) to 844.6 million manat ($496.82 million). State-owned enterprises accounted for the largest share of the growth in long-term loans in foreign currency. Loans to such enterprises in this category increased from 773.5 million manat ($455.07 million) to 1.008 billion manat ($592.94 million).

Year-over-Year Trends

Statistics from the Central Bank show that the loan portfolio of legal entities operating in the construction and architecture sectors has expanded significantly in recent years.

Specifically, as of the end of 2022, the total volume of loans to this sector amounted to 834.8 million manat ($491.06 million); in 2023 - 865.5 million manat ($509.12 million); in 2024 - 1.091 billion manat ($641.76 million); and in 2025 - 1.307 billion manat ($768.82 million).

Thus, compared to the end of 2025, the loan portfolio at the end of September 2026 increased by approximately 82.3%. Compared to the end of 2022, the increase amounted to more than 1.5 billion manat (more than $882.35 million).

Another notable development is the increase in the share of state-owned enterprises within the loan portfolio. While loans to state-owned enterprises totaled just 26.8 million manat ($15.76 million) at the end of 2025, this figure rose to 1.029 billion manat ($605.29 million) by the end of September 2026.

Meanwhile, these statistics do not take into account delinquent loans issued by non-bank lending institutions.