Utah Low Rate helps self-employed Utah buyers qualify for jumbo loans using bank statements

Utah Low Rate helps business owners, 1099 earners and entrepreneurs qualify for jumbo home loans using 12 or 24 months of bank deposits instead of tax returns.

- Daniel Paris, Mortgage Loan Officer, Utah Low RateMURRAY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Utah Low Rate, a Murray-based mortgage brokerage led by loan officer Daniel Paris, is expanding its focus on jumbo bank statement loans for self-employed borrowers across Utah. The program is designed for business owners, 1099 contractors and entrepreneurs whose tax returns understate what they actually earn.In much of the Wasatch Front, Summit County and Washington County, home prices often exceed the conforming loan limit. Buyers in those markets need jumbo financing. For self-employed buyers, that creates a second hurdle. Traditional jumbo lenders qualify income from tax returns, and business write-offs can shrink taxable income well below real cash flow.A jumbo bank statement loan takes a different approach. Instead of tax returns, the lender reviews 12 or 24 months of personal or business bank statements, applies an expense factor where required and calculates qualifying income from actual deposits."Most self-employed borrowers I meet don't have an income problem. They have a paperwork problem," said Daniel Paris, mortgage loan officer with Utah Low Rate. "Their business is healthy, but their tax returns are built to minimize taxes, not to qualify for a $1.5 million mortgage. A bank statement loan lets us show a lender what the business really brings in."Paris has 27 years of mortgage experience and specializes in jumbo lending statewide. As a broker, Utah Low Rate works with a list of wholesale lenders rather than a single bank. Guidelines for bank statement loans vary widely from lender to lender, including how expenses are calculated, minimum credit scores, required reserves and maximum loan amounts. Shopping one file across several lenders can change both the approval and the rate.Utah Low Rate's jumbo bank statement guidance covers:. Personal versus business bank statement programs, and which fits each borrower. 12-month versus 24-month statement options. How expense factors and CPA letters affect qualifying income. Down payment and reserve expectations for jumbo loan amounts. Primary residences, second homes and investment propertiesSelf-employed buyers can review program details on Utah Low Rate's jumbo mortgage loans for self-employed borrowers page, learn how qualifying works through its guide to Utah bank statement loans, or check documentation needs on its bank statement loan requirements page."Bank statement loans carry different pricing than full-documentation loans, so I always check whether a borrower could qualify conventionally first," Paris said. "When they can't, this is often the cleanest path to the home they can truly afford."Borrowers can call Daniel Paris at 801-604-4949, 24/7, to start a jumbo bank statement pre-approval.About Utah Low RateUtah Low Rate (utahlowrate) is a Utah mortgage brokerage led by Daniel Paris, a loan officer with 27 years of experience specializing in jumbo, bank statement and Non-QM home loans statewide. Utah Low Rate is located at 512 East Winchester Street, Murray, UT 84107. Daniel Paris, NMLS #243976. Equal Housing Opportunity. This is not a commitment to lend; all loans are subject to credit approval and program guidelines.

DANIEL J PARIS

UTAH LOW RATE

+1 801-604-4949

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Utah Jumbo Bank Statement Loans Help Self-Employed Buyers Qualify News Provided By UTAH LOW RATE November 23, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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