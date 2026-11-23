Utah Low Rate shops jumbo, bank statement and super jumbo loans across multiple lenders for Salt Lake City buyers

Utah Low Rate offers full-doc, bank statement and super jumbo loans for Salt Lake County homes above the conforming limit, shopped across many lenders.

- Daniel Paris, Mortgage Loan Officer, Utah Low RateMURRAY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Utah Low Rate, a Murray-based mortgage brokerage led by loan officer Daniel Paris, is helping Salt Lake City buyers finance homes above the conforming loan limit through jumbo and super jumbo mortgage programs from multiple wholesale lenders.Across Salt Lake County, a growing share of homes sell above the conforming loan limit set each year by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. That's especially true in neighborhoods such as the Avenues, Federal Heights, Sugar House, Holladay, Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights, Olympus Cove and Draper. Loans above that limit are jumbo loans, and the rules for them are set by each lender rather than by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac."With jumbo loans, there's no single rulebook," said Daniel Paris of Utah Low Rate. "One lender wants 12 months of reserves, another wants six. One caps debt-to-income at 43%, another goes higher. When you only talk to one bank, you only see one set of rules. As a broker, I can put the same file in front of several lenders and find the best fit."Paris has 27 years of mortgage experience and specializes in jumbo lending across Utah. Utah Low Rate's Salt Lake City jumbo options include:. Full-documentation jumbo loans for W-2 and salaried borrowers. Jumbo bank statement loans for self-employed borrowers who qualify on 12 or 24 months of deposits instead of tax returns. Super jumbo loans for higher-priced homes, including multi-million-dollar purchases. Jumbo refinances, including rate-and-term and cash-out optionsFor self-employed Salt Lake City buyers, the bank statement option often makes the biggest difference. Business owners, physicians in private practice, attorneys and real estate professionals frequently show lower taxable income than their real cash flow. A bank statement program lets the lender calculate income from deposits."A jumbo buyer is usually well qualified. The question is which lender sees that most clearly and prices it best," Paris said. "That's the whole job."Buyers can review Utah jumbo mortgage programs on Utah Low Rate's website. Self-employed buyers can read its guide to Salt Lake City bank statement loans, and buyers looking at higher price points can see its super jumbo mortgage loans page.Buyers can call Daniel Paris at 801-604-4949, 24/7, to start a Salt Lake City jumbo pre-approval.About Utah Low RateUtah Low Rate (utahlowrate) is a Utah mortgage brokerage led by Daniel Paris, a loan officer with 27 years of experience specializing in jumbo, bank statement and Non-QM home loans across Salt Lake City and the rest of Utah. Utah Low Rate is located at 512 East Winchester Street, Murray, UT 84107. Daniel Paris, NMLS #243976. Equal Housing Opportunity. This is not a commitment to lend; all loans are subject to credit approval and program guidelines.

DANIEL PARIS

UTAHLOWRATE

+1 8016044949

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Salt Lake City Jumbo Mortgage Loans: Local Broker Shops Multiple Lenders News Provided By UTAH LOW RATE November 23, 2026, 20:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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