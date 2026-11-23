Essato&Co

Thank You from Essato&Co

Medicalwear gifting initiative puts the spotlight on the units spending November 26 caring for others

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- While families and friends gather for Thanksgiving, healthcare teams will be at work caring for patients. Essato&Co is inviting nominations to recognize those teams through a medicalwear gifting initiative honoring units working on Thanksgiving Day.

Nominations are open through November 26. The initiative invites people to share the story of a healthcare unit scheduled to work the holiday and explain why that team deserves recognition.

The campaign centers on the people behind the shift: colleagues spending the holiday together, teams whose work may happen outside the spotlight, and professionals whose presence makes it possible for patients to receive care when they need it.

“Some of the most meaningful stories are about teams who feel their work goes unnoticed,” said Lesley Pattison, co-founder and chief operating officer of Essato&Co.“We want to make space for those stories and recognize the people spending Thanksgiving caring for others. The focus is on the team, the work they do, and what they mean to the people around them.”

Selected recipients will receive Essato&Co medicalwear.

The nomination process gives participants an opportunity to describe the unit's work and the people who make it special. Essato&Co plans to share the selected recipients' stories, with their permission, as part of the campaign's follow-up.

Founded by apparel executive Jami Pinto and operations executive Lesley Pattison, Essato&Co brings a design-led approach to medicalwear and a personalized approach to team outfitting. For this initiative, the founders are turning the attention toward the healthcare professionals wearing it.

To nominate a healthcare unit working on Thanksgiving, visit the nomination page and submit an entry by November 26. Participants should review the campaign's eligibility requirements and entry terms before submitting.

About Essato&Co

Essato&Co is a premium medicalwear brand co-founded by Jami Pinto and Lesley Pattison. Its collections combine considered design with attention to fit, fabric, and construction. The company also helps healthcare practices outfit their teams through fit kits and virtual concierge fittings. Learn more at essatoandco.

Marie Incontrera

Growth Speak Agency (Incontrera Consulting LLC)

+1 917-952-2900

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Essato&Co Invites Nominations to Recognize Healthcare Teams Working Thanksgiving News Provided By Growth Speak Agency (Incontrera Consulting LLC) November 23, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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