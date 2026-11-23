MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Germany-based B2B seed supplier offers an extensive selection of vegetable, herb, flower and specialty seeds with international shipping options.

BAD LIEBENZELL, BW, GERMANY, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BulkSeedsInternational, a Germany-based wholesale seed supplier, presents its international B2B seed catalogue at , featuring more than 3,000 catalogue entries across vegetable seeds, herb seeds, flower seeds and specialty plant varieties.The platform is designed for seed retailers, garden centers, online seed shops, professional resellers and businesses seeking a diversified source of wholesale seeds. With a catalogue currently listing more than 3,200 entries, BulkSeedsInternational provides commercial buyers with access to an extensive selection of plant species and cultivated varieties through a centralized online enquiry system.An Extensive Wholesale Seed CatalogueThe BulkSeedsInternational catalogue covers several major horticultural categories:Vegetable Seeds: Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, carrots, onions, pumpkins, squash, brassicas, melons and numerous additional vegetable varieties.Herb Seeds: Basil, thyme, oregano, rosemary, sage, coriander, dill, lavender, mint and specialty culinary and aromatic herbs.Flower Seeds: Annual, biennial and perennial flowers, ornamental varieties and plants suitable for different gardening applications.Specialty Seeds: Less common botanical species, unusual plant varieties, microgreens and sprouting seed selections.The catalogue includes both widely cultivated varieties and more specialized plants, allowing retailers to develop assortments for traditional gardeners, hobby growers and customers interested in unusual botanical species.Product information is organized by category, botanical species and variety. Scientific plant names, variety references and available product details help professional buyers identify suitable seed selections and prepare purchasing enquiries.Wholesale Seed Supply for Businesses of Different SizesBulkSeedsInternational focuses on business-to-business seed supply rather than direct consumer retail.Its wholesale model is intended to serve independent seed merchants, established garden retailers, online gardening businesses and other professional seed resellers.Buyers can browse the online catalogue, select individual varieties, specify required quantities and submit a consolidated quotation request.The enquiry-based system enables the company to review product availability, applicable quantity-based pricing, packaging requirements and shipping arrangements before preparing an individual commercial offer.This approach also allows businesses to enquire about botanical species or varieties that may not currently appear in the published catalogue.International Seed Shipping to the United States and WorldwideInternational trade is an important part of the BulkSeedsInternational business model.The company welcomes wholesale seed enquiries from customers in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Canada and other international markets.Professional buyers in the United States can request quotations for bulk vegetable seeds, flower seeds, herb seeds and specialty varieties for resale or commercial horticultural applications.As international seed imports are subject to plant health and agricultural regulations, the feasibility of each shipment depends on the destination country, botanical species, quantities and applicable import requirements.For shipments entering the United States, import conditions established by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), including requirements administered by its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), must be considered.Depending on the seeds involved, shipments may require phytosanitary certificates, import permits, additional documentation or specific inspection procedures.BulkSeedsInternational reviews international shipping conditions during the quotation process. Shipping costs, documentation requirements, customs responsibilities and delivery arrangements are clarified before an order is agreed.This case-by-case approach allows professional buyers worldwide to enquire about international seed shipments while taking destination-specific import restrictions into account.Supporting International Seed Retailers and Garden CentersFor seed retailers, maintaining a diverse product assortment can involve sourcing numerous botanical species and cultivated varieties.BulkSeedsInternational provides a single catalogue through which businesses can explore multiple seed categories and prepare consolidated procurement enquiries.The availability of botanical names and organized species listings is particularly relevant for international buyers, as common plant names can differ significantly between countries and languages.By using standardized botanical identification alongside commercial variety information, the catalogue helps businesses compare seed references and specify their purchasing requirements more precisely.The platform is accessible internationally through its English-language website, supporting enquiries from seed businesses operating in different markets.About BulkSeedsInternationalBulkSeedsInternational is a Germany-based B2B wholesale seed business operated by Steffen Bauer.The company specializes in supplying vegetable, herb, flower and specialty seeds to seed retailers, garden centers, online seed merchants and professional resellers.Its online wholesale catalogue contains more than 3,000 entries and supports international business enquiries, including requests from the United States and other worldwide destinations.Product availability, pricing, shipping arrangements and regulatory requirements are confirmed individually during the quotation process.Website:Media ContactSteffen BauerBulkSeedsInternationalBad Liebenzell, GermanyEmail:...Phone: +49 162 6784314Website:

Steffen Bauer

BulkSeedsInternational

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BulkSeedsInternational Presents a Wholesale Seed Catalogue with Over 3,000 Entries News Provided By Bulkseedsinternational November 23, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.