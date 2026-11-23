Utah Low Rate helps self-employed buyers in St. George and Southern Utah qualify for jumbo loans with bank statements

Utah Low Rate helps self-employed buyers in St. George, Washington County and Southern Utah qualify for jumbo financing with 12 or 24 months of bank statements.

- Daniel Paris, Mortgage Loan Officer, Utah Low RateMURRAY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Utah Low Rate, a Utah mortgage brokerage led by loan officer Daniel Paris, is helping self-employed buyers in St. George and Washington County finance higher-priced homes through jumbo bank statement loans.Southern Utah has drawn a steady wave of business owners, remote entrepreneurs, contractors and retirees with business income. Many are buying in communities such as Entrada, Stone Cliff, Kayenta, Snow Canyon, Green Valley, Santa Clara, Ivins, Washington and Hurricane, where custom and luxury homes frequently require jumbo financing.For those buyers, a traditional jumbo loan can be hard to get. Lenders typically average two years of tax returns, and legitimate business deductions reduce the income they can count. Buyers who recently relocated a business, or whose income grew quickly, can also find that their returns lag behind their current earnings."A lot of my St. George clients are moving from California, Nevada or northern Utah, and they bring their businesses with them," said Daniel Paris of Utah Low Rate. "Their deposits tell the real story. A jumbo bank statement loan lets us qualify them on what's actually coming into the account, not what's left after the accountant is done."A jumbo bank statement loan calculates income from 12 or 24 months of personal or business bank statements. Lenders apply an expense factor or use a CPA-prepared expense letter to estimate net income. Programs may be available for primary residences, second homes and investment properties, which matters in a market popular with both full-time residents and seasonal owners.Programs and pricing vary significantly from lender to lender. As a broker, Utah Low Rate shops each scenario across multiple wholesale lenders to compare:. Personal versus business statement options. Expense factor treatment and qualifying income. Down payment and reserve requirements. Second home and investment property eligibility"Before anyone writes an offer on a jumbo home in St. George, I want them fully pre-approved with the right lender lined up," Paris said. "In a competitive listing, that's what makes a self-employed buyer's offer as strong as a W-2 buyer's."St. George buyers can explore Utah jumbo mortgage options on Utah Low Rate's website, see how qualifying works in its guide to Utah bank statement loans, or start with a Utah mortgage pre-approval.Buyers can call Daniel Paris at 801-604-4949, 24/7, to start a St. George jumbo bank statement pre-approval.About Utah Low RateUtah Low Rate (utahlowrate) is a Utah mortgage brokerage led by Daniel Paris, a loan officer with 27 years of experience specializing in jumbo, bank statement and Non-QM home loans statewide, including St. George and Washington County. Utah Low Rate is located at 512 East Winchester Street, Murray, UT 84107. Daniel Paris, NMLS #243976. Equal Housing Opportunity. This is not a commitment to lend; all loans are subject to credit approval and program guidelines.

DANIEL PARIS

UTAHLOWRATE

+1 801-604-4949

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St. George Jumbo Bank Statement Loans for Self-Employed Buyers News Provided By UTAH LOW RATE November 23, 2026, 20:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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